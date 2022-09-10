The residents of Francis Hall were evacuated from their dorms at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 after the fire alarms were set off. Loyola Communication Specialist Emily Ramstetter, said the cleaning of kitchen equipment in the café created smoke and caused the fire alarm to go off. Students were evacuated as a precaution and the all-clear was given shortly after.

