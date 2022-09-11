The arrows have been pointing down far more than up for Nebraska football so far in 2022. But after a 1-2 start and the firing of a coach accompanying it, not everything is dwelling in the bottom of the dumpster this week for the Huskers. Dare it be mentioned there's an eagerness to see what Saturday brings, as the hope of a fresh start with Mickey Joseph raises curiosity with Oklahoma coming to town.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO