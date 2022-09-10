ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

LIVE COVERAGE | Air Force leads Colorado at halftime

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Air Force leads Colorado 20-10 at halftime, though the deficit should probably be greater.

The Falcons lost two costly fumbles in the second quarter, one in the Buffaloes end zone and the other at the AFA 23. The first took a potential touchdown off the board, the other led directly to a CU field goal.

Air Force leads 223-124 in total yards. All of the Falcons' yardage has come on the ground.

Brad Roberts has rushed for two touchdowns for Air Force and Matthew Dapore has field goals of 54 and 47 yards.

Colorado is making its first trip to Falcon Stadium since 1974.

Follow the action live as The Gazette's Brent Briggeman provides update via the Twitter feed below.

The Gazette has provided extensive leadup coverage to the game. Catch up by clicking the links below the Twitter feed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Air Force facing a Wyoming team hurt by or aided by the transfer portal, depending on who you ask

The repercussions of Wyoming's transfer-heavy offseason can be interpreted differently on opposite sides of the Colorado-Wyoming border. To Cowboys coach Craig Bohl, losing 10 players to the transfer portal following the 2021 season was a brutal glimpse into the new modus operandi in college football. "I don't like it," Bohl said this past summer. "This has been a transition for me, but you're either going to evolve or you're not." ...
LARAMIE, WY
The Denver Gazette

Breaking down the Troy Calhoun-to-Nebraska talk as the Air Force coach again has the rumor mill spinning

Air Force coach Troy Calhoun’s name is being floated by numerous national outlets as a candidate for the job at Nebraska. The knee-jerk response makes sense when considering... Calhoun currently runs a style of offense that would appeal to nostalgic Cornhuskers fans hurting for a return to the glory days.He has NFL coaching experience that bolsters his rèsumè yet has been stable and consistent at the college level — spending...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Football
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Football
City
Boulder, CO
The Denver Gazette

Nathaniel Hackett regrets decision, says Broncos 'should have gone for it' at end of Seahawks game

ENGLEWOOD — Nathaniel Hackett regrets his decision on Monday night. Over the past 24 hours, the Broncos head coach has been heavily criticized after opting to attempt a 64-yard field goal, taking the ball out of quarterback Russell Wilson's hands on fourth and five from Seattle's 46-yard-line with 20 seconds remaining and trailing by one. Hackett originally defended the decision Monday night, after kicker Brandon McManus missed the field goal, saying they felt confident he could make it.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos lose to Seahawks after controversial decision by rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson had done it 19 times before Monday night. The Broncos quarterback had led 19 game-winning drives at Lumen Field during his 10 years as a Seahawk. And late Monday night, he appeared to have a chance to do it for a 20th time. This time, it would be in his first game donning the orange and blue as a Bronco in front of a crowd of 68,965 that booed him from kickoff to a salty finish.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Roberts
The Denver Gazette

What's Next: Scouting the Broncos vs. the Houston Texans

Houston Texans at Broncos: Sunday (2:25 pm, CBS) at Empower Field at Mile High. SCOUTING THE TEXANS: Houston left Week 1 with a bad taste and a 20-20 tie against the Colts. The Texans built a 20-3 lead over the Colts before Colts QB Matt Ryan led three straight scoring drives to tie the game and force overtime. Several Texans players commented the tie felt like a defeat, given the blown lead.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: New Broncos are same old, same old in season opener loss

Clueless in Seattle, the Broncos lost by a point and an exclamation point Monday night in their outrageous opener. The new Broncos were the same old same old. They couldn’t score a touchdown in the first quarter; they couldn’t score a touchdown in the last quarter; they couldn’t score 20 points; they couldn’t score a touchdown in the Dread Zone; they fumbled at the goal line on consecutive series in...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Falcons#Field Goals#American Football#Falcon Stadium
The Denver Gazette

Weekend drownings make 2022 the deadliest year on Colorado waters

A series of recent drownings over the weekend has made 2022 the deadliest year on Colorado waters, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Two drownings at Dillon Reservoir, near Frisco, on Friday and another on Corn Lake in Grand Junction on Sunday brought the number of statewide recreation-related fatalities this year to 36, surpassing the previous record of 34 fatalities in 2020, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Pikes Peak Apex mountain bike race looks beyond Colorado Springs, adds foot races

An ambitious Pikes Peak region mountain bike race is broadening its horizons in its third year. Beyond the four-day challenge on wheels that starts Sept. 22, the Pikes Peak APEX will feature 5K, 10K and 50K runs and culminate with a festival and expo open to all at America the Beautiful Park in downtown Colorado Springs. With beer, food and live music, that Sunday after party aims to entice the larger public. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche signs Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues to 1-year contract

The Avalanche made a splash in free agency to address the departure of Nazem Kadri and bolster their second line. Evan Rodrigues signed a one-year, $2-million contract Monday to leave the Penguins and give Colorado critical middle-six forward depth. His stock rose last season with a career-best 43 points (19 goals) in Pittsburgh while playing in all 82 regular season games. He added three goals and two assists in the Penguins’ first-round playoff loss. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Toll rises for fallen Colorado law officers

It was just a month ago Colorado bid farewell to yet another fallen hero in law enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Andrew Peery, a SWAT officer with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was responding to a reported shooting in the Security/Widefield area just south of Colorado Springs on Aug. 7 — and wound up giving his life.
ARVADA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Denver Gazette

Stoia's report card: Broncos at Seahawks on Monday Night Football

Offense There’s no doubt that the Seahawks have great offensive playmakers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. And their running game is always a load to handle. But the Broncos, thanks to the Seahawks, have edge at the most important position in football — quarterback. Russell Wilson gives the Broncos the biggest advantage of the entire game, while Seattle will start Geno Smith, who backed up Wilson last season. Advantage:...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

8,000-seat amphitheater proposed in Colorado Springs brings out supporters and critics

Colorado Springs businessman J.W. Roth has had a lifelong love affair with music. In his north-side office, the founder, chairman and CEO of the Notes Live entertainment company proudly displays his collection of autographed guitars, vintage vinyl album covers and even the grand piano that songwriter and friend Ryan Tedder used when he composed the hit "Apologize" that was covered by his OneRepublic pop rock band. Above all, Roth is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy