LIVE COVERAGE | Air Force leads Colorado at halftime

Air Force leads Colorado 20-10 at halftime, though the deficit should probably be greater.

The Falcons lost two costly fumbles in the second quarter, one in the Buffaloes end zone and the other at the AFA 23. The first took a potential touchdown off the board, the other led directly to a CU field goal.

Air Force leads 223-124 in total yards. All of the Falcons' yardage has come on the ground.

Brad Roberts has rushed for two touchdowns for Air Force and Matthew Dapore has field goals of 54 and 47 yards.

Colorado is making its first trip to Falcon Stadium since 1974.

