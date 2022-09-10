Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday’ Trailer: Scott Adkins Returns In An Action-Packed Sequel Bonanza Promising Gunfire & Gags
“A hitman’s job is never done:” is the tagline from the trailer for the forthcoming action-comedy movie “Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday,” which follows Mike Fallon (AKA The Accident Man) (played by Scott Adkins) as he tries to “top the best assassins in the world, protect the ungrateful son of a mafia boss, save the life of his only friend and rekindle his relationship with his maniacal father figure.” Of course, The Accident Man will accomplish all of this during a run time of 96 minutes. If, by any chance, the preceding plot doesn’t pique your interest, the trailer also promises to feature a killer clown by the name of Poco the Killer Clown, whose weapon of choice seems to be a big hammer.
theplaylist.net
‘The Visitor’ Trailer: Finn Jones Stars In Blumhouse’s New Psychological Horror
What do you get when you cross creepy paintings and suspicious town folk? The answer is Blumhouse’s “The Visitor.” Between a deal with EPIX and Blumhouse Television, the studio will be creating eight films set for streaming, one of these being “The Visitor.”. From director Justin...
theplaylist.net
Shawn Levy Has Talked With Ryan Reynolds About A ‘Stranger Things’/’Deadpool’ Crossover
When you look at the biggest franchises on TV and film, you wouldn’t be wrong to say that TV is dominated by “Stranger Things” and film is dominated by Marvel Studios. In the middle of both of those worlds rests filmmaker Shawn Levy, who is one of the producers of “Stranger Things” and the director of the upcoming “Deadpool 3.” And, apparently, the filmmaker is taking notes and trying to figure out how to bring those two worlds together.
theplaylist.net
‘Entergalactic’ Trailer: Kid Cudi & Kenya Barris Combine Forces For An Immersive Explosion Of Art & Music In New Animated Series
When you hear the premise of “Entergalactic,” the new animated series coming to Netflix, it might not elicit much excitement. It’s a show about a young guy trying to balance love and success while living in New York City. But, as the trailer for the series shows, “Entergalactic” is much, much more than just a clichéd premise.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Review: Netflix Adaptation Is A Chilling Piece Of Anti-War Filmmaking [TIFF]
Adapted from Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel of the same name, Edward Berger’s take on “All Quiet On The Western Front” is a chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking with a star-making turn from Felix Kammerer in the lead role of young Paul Bäumer, who learns the hard way that war is hell.
theplaylist.net
Netflix Had A Down Year At The Emmys But It’s Not Time To Panic
Sports fans have sports teams; television fans have streaming platforms. While much of the focus leading up to the 74th Emmy Awards has been centered on first-time nominees like “The White Lotus” or returning champions like “Succession,” the inside-baseball narratives centered on platforms like HBO Max and Netflix. With the latter slipping behind HBO in overall nominations—dropping from 129 in 2021 to 105 this year—the stage was set for a reshuffling of sorts of the television landscape.
theplaylist.net
Charlie Cox Says ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Be “Truthful” To The Tone Of The Comics With A Bit Of Levity
Boy, oh boy, did film fans have a busy weekend the last few days or what? Not only was it the first weekend for the Toronto International Film Festival and the end of Venice, but we also had Disney’s fan convention, D23, which was headlined by Marvel Studios whipping out previews for a lot of its upcoming slate, including the highly-anticipated series, “Daredevil: Born Again.” And with Daredevil, played once again by Charlie Cox, about to show up in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” presumably with a bit of a sense of humor, fans are curious if the grim, gritty DD from the Netflix show is going to carry over to the new series or if the MCU is going to make the hero more silly? Charlie Cox is hinting that it could be a bit of both.
theplaylist.net
The Best Movies to Buy or Stream This Week: ‘Blow Out,’ ‘The Lost City,’ ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,’ And More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘Wendell & Wild’ Review: Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s Stop-Motion Collaboration is Uneven But Engaging [TIFF]
It must be tough to work with Jordan Peele – not because he seems a particularly difficult collaborator (quite the opposite, frankly), but because lazy and/or SEO-hunting websites tend to ascribe his ownership to just about anything he touches. We saw it with last year’s “Candyman” (which he co-wrote and produced but did not direct), with Spike Lee’s “BlackKklansman” (producer), with the recent “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul” (executive producer), and with the television productions “Hunters” and “Lovecraft County” (executive producer). It’s not terribly fair to the other creators of those projects, but also understandable – he’s staked out a very specific kind of entertainment, a cross-pollination of genre exploration and social commentary, and people just associate it with him, even when his involvement isn’t terribly direct.
theplaylist.net
‘Confess, Fletch’ Review: A High-Spirited Sequel Returns the Character to His Literary Roots
The problem with Michael Ritchie’s 1985 film “Fletch” is that it’s a perfectly good ’80s Chevy Chase action-comedy and a very bad adaptation of Gregory McDonald’s Edgar-award-winning mystery novel. It’s a dichotomy that becomes clear if you’re one of the many, many ’80s kids (hello) who watched “Fletch” on video and HBO so many times we memorized it and then went to read the book – and its ten (ten!) follow-ups – and discovered they were something different altogether. When Ritchie and Chase re-teamed four years later to make a sequel, they didn’t even bother adapting one of the other books; they made an original sequel to the movie version of the character, “Fletch Lives,” which satisfied no one.
theplaylist.net
Netflix Reportedly Thinking About Ditching Binge Releasing For TV Series
Everyone knows that the Netflix release model for TV shows is focused on binge-watching. When the new “Stranger Things” arrives, it’s given to us all at once, with viewers powering through hours of new content in one sitting. This is antithetical to how TV worked in the pre-streaming age, where shows were released on a weekly basis, keeping the conversation going for ages. We’ve even seen Netflix’s biggest competitors embracing the week-to-week model. Now, with stock prices dropping and Netflix attempting to figure out how to become a lot more profitable, it appears the streamer is maybe open to the idea of changing how it releases TV shows.
Comments / 0