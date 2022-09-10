Read full article on original website
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
"I Need People To Help Me," Alabama Mother Pleads In Search For Missing 20-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
