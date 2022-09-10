Watch: Social media reacts to Emeka Egbuka touchdown

The Ohio State Buckeyes have started this second half hot and heavy. After a TreVeyon Henderson touchdown on the first drive, the second offensive drive saw C.J. Stroud strike Emeka Egbuka for a beautiful 49-yard touchdown pass.

Ohio State holds a 38-9 lead over the Arkansas State Red Wolves with 10:30 left in the third quarter. We discussed in the first half how the offense hadn’t yet exploded, but it appears they have gone full-blown mushroom cloud here in the second half. Emeka Egbuka has four receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Buckeye Nation is stoked about Egbuka and here are some reactions from Twitter.

