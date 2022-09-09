Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Kickers (Week 2)
Kickers are people too! Let’s take a look at the kickers we’re targeting on your Week 2 waiver wire. Analysis: With an attractive home matchup against the Texans this week, McManus is a fine streaming option for Week 2. Dustin Hopkins (LAC): 46% rostered. Next opponents: @KC, JAX,...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Devin Duvernay, Cordarrelle Patterson, James Robinson (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Tuesday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances the prior week jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥-to-🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.
HuskyMaven
Ulumoo Ale Moves Ever Closer to Prominent Role for Huskies
The converted offensive guard has survived an injury to push for snaps.
fantasypros.com
16 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
fantasypros.com
The Primer: Week 2 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Send your first match of $10 or more and we’ll give you $50 to use in the Arena today!
fantasypros.com
Julio Jones (knee) does not practice Wednesday
Jones seemed fine coming out of the team’s win over the Cowboys in Week 1. The 33-year-old produced solid numbers in his first action with Tampa Bay and with Chris Godwin on the shelf with a hamstring injury, the offense could really use Jones. Jones still has a few days to log practice time ahead of a divisional matchup with the Saints Sunday.
fantasypros.com
J.C. Jackson (ankle) a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice
Definitely a step in the right direction for Jackson as this was the first time he has practiced this season. Jackson had ankle surgery in mid-August and was at least warming up on the field in Week 1 before being ruled out. Even if Jackson is able to suit up this week, you likely want to avoid the Chargers D/ST in a tough matchup with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
fantasypros.com
Rondale Moore (hamstring) likely to practice Wednesday
Rondale Moore continues to nurse a hamstring but head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he will see how much the receiver is able to do at practice on Wednesday according to azcardinals.com’s Darren Urban. (Darren Urban on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kingsbury and the Cardinals will be careful with the speedy...
fantasypros.com
Jerry Jeudy flashes breakout potential in Week 1 loss
Jeudy tied the team-high in targets among WRs with fellow WR Courtland Sutton. They both totaled seven targets. Proving that two elite WRs that operate on different parts of the field can both be fantasy relevant. Jeudy, however, got loose for a 67-yard touchdown. He displayed his deep threat acumen and YAC ability. It's wheels up for his fantasy football stock.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Sell (Week 2)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
Vikings week 2 injury report: Booth Jr. and Cine highlight
The Minnesota Vikings got out of the game against the Green Bay Packers without suffering a major injury. During the game, Andrew Booth Jr. hurt his quad and Cameron Dantzler left the game with cramps. Both players ended up returning to the game but the former is still dealing with the minor injury. Head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media before practice on Thursday and said that Booth Jr. would be the only player not practicing.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Quarterback Streamers (Week 2)
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. Last week’s streamers were mostly successful. Jameis Winston was the QB6 for the week heading into the Monday night game, scoring 21.7 fantasy points. Meanwhile, the streamer to avoid from Week 1, Mac Jones, scored only 8.5 points as the New England Patriots struggled against the Miami Dolphins.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (knee) placed on IR
This move was expected after Mitchell suffered an MCL sprain in week 1. He's expected to need about 2 months to recover but luckily will avoid surgery. Jeff Wilson figures to get the most touches in the 49ers backfield going forward, but Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason should have roles to play as well.
fantasypros.com
Top Fantasy Football Storylines: Justin Jefferson, Saquon Barkley, Najee Harris (Week 2)
I have made a great number of football-related trades in my life. Most of them were in dynasty leagues, others in redraft. The most fruitful transaction of 2022 so far was spending six hours on Saturday in the hot California sun getting months’ worth of neglected yard work done so I could park my keister on the couch for 11 hours on Sunday. I’m sure glad I did; I was sore. I missed plenty of the college football action, but to be able to touch some dirt and get a sweat going was therapeutic. The cool-down swim and shower beer afterward were euphoric.
fantasypros.com
Brian Robinson (leg) doing agility drills
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was spotted doing agility drills during Wednesday's practice. (John Keim on Twitter) Robinson continues to make a miraculous recovery. The rookie running back was spotted doing agility drills and riding a stationary bike at practice and looks to be progressing well. The hope is that he will be able to be activated off IR when first eligible in Week 5, but he will need to clear benchmarks for that to happen. It seems highly likely that he returns at some point this season, which would put a damper on Antonio Gibson's upside. The belief was that Robinson was slated for the lead back role before being shot, so if he can get back to close to 100 percent, he could develop into an impact RB2 in time for the stretch run.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Thursday Night Football Primer: Chargers vs. Chiefs (Week 2)
Every week, I’ll be writing a comprehensive primer on every NFL matchup and all of the relevant players, matchups, pace and playcalling notes, and injuries. It covers everything you need to know when setting your lineups. But since that article is massive and requires a full pot of coffee, we’re also going to offer these more focused matchup overviews.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 2 (2022) PREMIUM
The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
fantasypros.com
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
The title “Let’s Stream Defenses” hides the fact that this article series is about quarterbacks. As discussed last week, finding a good fantasy defense is all about finding the right kind of quarterback to face. Bad quarterbacks are great, but the best quarterbacks are those who give up the most sacks and turnovers, which are more impactful in fantasy than actual scoring. That means and important part of the defense streaming lifestyle is keeping track of the quarterback situations across the league. Football is both competitive and dangerous, so they are constantly changing. Here are the big takeaways from Week 1:
WTIC News Talk 1080
UConn, Ollie settle over firing
UConn announced it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell Injury: Waiver Wire Replacements to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the injury to Chris Godwin, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
