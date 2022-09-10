Read full article on original website
Hidden Hideaways: Tampa Bay’s Best Secluded Parks and Beaches
The Tampa Bay area is always bustling with activity, and its well-known beaches are no exception. Finding a parking spot is often a tricky prospect at the more popular beaches, where you’re (literally) rubbing elbows with your fellow beachgoers. But sometimes you and your family just want some peace...
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
Coast Guard repatriates 99 people to Cuba, warns of Tropical Storm Fiona
The United States Coast Guard repatriated 99 Cubans to Cuba on Thursday, following several interdictions off Florida's coast, and warned others of Tropical Storm Fiona.
Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood
Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
4 Rivers Smokehouse breaking ground in Lakeland
Award-winning 4 Rivers Smokehouse announces plans to open its 15th restaurant at The Shoppes at Lake Miriam Crossing, a retail and dining destination located at 4747 S. Florida Avenue. The 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Lakeland, slated to open in 2022, will create approximately 50 new local jobs. The restaurant will...
The BEST Pumpkin Patches in Tampa Bay, Halloween Events, Fall Festivals and MORE!
Pumpkin Patches! Halloween! Fall Events! Hooray! The 2022 list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay, fall festivals, corn mazes, Halloween events and more is ghoulishly good and it keeps on growing as event dates are announced! So get your calendar out and start scheduling some fall family FUN! We are continuing to update and […]
Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently
People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
American Craft Endeavors welcomes craft vendors, artists to Tarpon Springs
TARPON SPRINGS — With the arrival of fall, a popular favorite walk-along-the-dock event returns to North Pinellas with the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, along Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.;...
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
Business owners happy to hear about plans to dredge John's Pass
Hubbard Marina's owners have fought since 1997 to remove the sand from John's Pass. They finally saw a victory Wednesday night.
Tampa temps begin slow cooldown into fall
Fall is quickly approaching, with the first official day of autumn coming on Sept. 22. It certainly doesn't feel like it in Florida, though.
The Best Rooftop Bars in Tampa Bay for Date Night
Nothing says romance like watching the sun set over the downtown skyline or the water....
5 Unique Places You Must Visit in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay is one of Florida’s most popular destinations, with up to 15 million visitors arriving every year. While well-known attractions like Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and the Florida Aquarium are still a major draw, the region has a lot more to offer than its zoos and theme parks.
Tampa Int’l Airport Approved For New Passenger Terminal
The aviation authority that governs Tampa International Airport (TPA) has cleared the way to begin construction on a fifth passenger terminal at the Florida airport. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority’s board of directors approved an operating budget that includes funding to start construction on the new $787.4 million terminal. Construction will begin in 2024 and is hoped to be completed by 2027.
Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
Piles of seaweed washes up on Siesta Key’s Crescent Beach
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers on Siesta Key’s Crescent Beach are dealing with piles of seaweed. More than normal amounts were lining the shoreline Friday morning. “It’s just different, when you walk on it too, it’s really squishy and it’s weird,” said Josie Wolf, a Siesta Key visitor from Nashville, Tennessee.
Derek Jeter’s $22M Tampa Bay mansion to be demolished, records show
The multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly set to be demolished.
Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished
Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
