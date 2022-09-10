ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apollo Beach, FL

places.travel

Hidden Hideaways: Tampa Bay’s Best Secluded Parks and Beaches

The Tampa Bay area is always bustling with activity, and its well-known beaches are no exception. Finding a parking spot is often a tricky prospect at the more popular beaches, where you’re (literally) rubbing elbows with your fellow beachgoers. But sometimes you and your family just want some peace...
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
SARASOTA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood

Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
CARROLLWOOD, FL
Lakeland Gazette

4 Rivers Smokehouse breaking ground in Lakeland

Award-winning 4 Rivers Smokehouse announces plans to open its 15th restaurant at The Shoppes at Lake Miriam Crossing, a retail and dining destination located at 4747 S. Florida Avenue. The 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Lakeland, slated to open in 2022, will create approximately 50 new local jobs. The restaurant will...
LAKELAND, FL
995qyk.com

Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently

People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
Person
St Augustine
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
places.travel

5 Unique Places You Must Visit in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay is one of Florida’s most popular destinations, with up to 15 million visitors arriving every year. While well-known attractions like Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and the Florida Aquarium are still a major draw, the region has a lot more to offer than its zoos and theme parks.
TAMPA, FL
BoardingArea

Tampa Int’l Airport Approved For New Passenger Terminal

The aviation authority that governs Tampa International Airport (TPA) has cleared the way to begin construction on a fifth passenger terminal at the Florida airport. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority’s board of directors approved an operating budget that includes funding to start construction on the new $787.4 million terminal. Construction will begin in 2024 and is hoped to be completed by 2027.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
OLDSMAR, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Piles of seaweed washes up on Siesta Key’s Crescent Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers on Siesta Key’s Crescent Beach are dealing with piles of seaweed. More than normal amounts were lining the shoreline Friday morning. “It’s just different, when you walk on it too, it’s really squishy and it’s weird,” said Josie Wolf, a Siesta Key visitor from Nashville, Tennessee.
SIESTA KEY, FL
wild941.com

Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished

Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
TAMPA, FL

