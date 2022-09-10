Read full article on original website
The Big E packed full of big performers this year
The Big E has all forms of entertainment of course, and if you plan on going you should know that this year the fair will have some prominent musicians.
Adam Sandler Mohegan Sun stand-up show rescheduled
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Superstar comedian Adam Sandler’s upcoming show at Mohegan Sun Arena has been rescheduled. While the show was originally set to take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, it will now take place over a week earlier on Thursday, October 20 at 8 p.m., the venue said. The Uncasville show […]
New attractions coming to the Big E this year
The Big E is just days away and along with some familiar favorites, there will be a new attraction and new foods to try this fair season.
'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns
BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
All’s fair! The Big E readies for return run
Country is back on track. Finally, a chocolate cream puff. A new circus tent, Beefy cattle, horses galore and cows a plenty. It can only mean one thing — The Big E is back and opens its gates for 17 days Friday at 8 a.m., but buildings exhibits and crafts don’t open until 10 a.m.
G-Eazy no longer performing at Big E opening weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been officially reported that rapper G-Eazy will no longer be performing at the Big E this weekend. Western Mass News heard from Big E officials that Unforgettable Fire will now take the rapper’s spot. We will continue to update you as more...
Glendi festival in Springfield celebrates all things Greek (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — For Greek food and culture, the Glendi festival at the St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral is the Mount Olympus of celebrations. The festival ended on Sunday after three days celebrating all things Greek. And, of course, the biggest draw is the food. “The food is excellent,” Deb...
Horror Movie Being Filmed in the Berkshires, Do You Want to be in It?
One of my favorite pastimes not just around Halloween but all year round is watching horror movies. (Speaking of movies, did you know these films were shot in Berkshire County?) Believe it or not, I got into horror movies around age 10 or 11. Yep, my mom let me watch them. I think she may have thought I was watching some of the lighter ones like Jaws but no I was fully engrossed in the Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween and Texas Chainsaw Massacre films plus many more. I didn't make a big deal out of it around her so she probably didn't suspect that I was watching some bad stuff...lol.
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
Breathtaking Luxury Lake Cabin on 35 Acres of Desirable Western Massachusetts Waterfront
Berkshire County is home to some of the most incredible real estate in Massachusetts. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills. The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals...
Large black bear crashes Connecticut birthday party, chows down on cupcakes
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A large black bear recently crashed a 2-year-old Connecticut boy’s birthday party and helped itself to some cupcakes. Laura Durst, of West Hartford, says she was hosting a party for her son when the grizzly suddenly popped up behind a guest and sniffed her.
The Sweet Boutique opens in East Longmeadow, complete with pumpkin lattes and multiple flavors of macaroons
When Niki Moran first tried decorating a cookie she said it went terribly. She was working as a surgical neurophysiologist at the time and was looking for a creative outlet. But it didn’t go the way she expected. “It was so bad,” she said laughing. She tried again...
The Big E 2022 tickets: Where you can buy them this year before the start of the fair
The Big E will be back this fall in West Springfield from Sept. 16 - Oct. 2. Looking to head over to the fair? You’ll need a ticket first. This year, fairgoers can only buy tickets online at the Big E website, Rockys.com or at the fair grounds Box Office prior to the start of the fair.
Millionaire mystery: A $16.5 million lottery ticket was sold in Ware
WARE — Folks in town have taken to checking in with relatives, not to be sure they're OK but instead to find out if they're suddenly kin to a multimillionaire. That's because a Megabucks Doubler ticket that won $16.35 million in Saturday's drawing was sold at a Ware convenience store. ...
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
Golf tournament to raise suicide awareness after death of Agawam teen
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The western Massachusetts community is coming together to raise awareness about mental health after a 19-year-old in Agawam took his own life earlier this year. The family and friends of Lucas Rosati are still reeling from his death by suicide back in March, but they are...
North Pole Express tickets go on sale starting Tuesday
ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - Ticket sales for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat’s North Pole Express go on sale on Tuesday. Tickets for full and partial cars go on sale at 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 online only at essexsteamtrain.com. Individual tickets will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 15...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 winners sold in Greenfield, Wrentham and Kingston
Three Massachusetts State Lottery winners walked away with $100,000 prizes Monday. Two of the prizes were from the game “Millions.” They were sold at Kingston Food & Liquor in Kingston and Cumberland Farms in Wrentham. The other $100,000 prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was...
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
Torrington teen publishes first novel, ‘Shattered’
TORRINGTON — In Tyler VanDeusen’s new book, “Shattered: Volume I,” the Earth has been decimated by a giant meteor and, in the aftermath, the remaining inhabitants must find a way to survive. “It was an idea I had, and I just started writing it,” said 13-year-old...
