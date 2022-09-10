ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

The Spun

Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
MONTGOMERY, AL
vicksburgnews.com

Scott had a career-high of 13 tackles on Saturday

Former Vicksburg High School football player Jeff Scott, Jr. obtained a career-high in tackles on Saturday for Alabama State University. In a loss to UCLA, Scott grabbed 13 tackles and which places him at a total of 19 on the year. Alabama State will host Prairie View A&M on Sep....
VICKSBURG, MS
AL.com

Things you should never do at a college football tailgate

The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
AUBURN, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory

Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
OPELIKA, AL
Greenville Advocate

Greenville ready to ReLi on new gas option

ReLi Gas, a part of the Thompson Gas Company, hosted its grand opening during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Thursday, Sept. 8. This latest upgrade to Thompson, a long-standing company in the Greenville area, is their meter program. “There’s a wireless meter and it’s basically on a 1:1 ratio for your...
GREENVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Elmore County manhunt ends Tuesday with Prattville man under arrest

A Prattville man has been arrested after a manhunt for nearly two hours ended in Elmore County. Troopers say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A trooper with the Highway Patrol Division pulled over the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Wise, near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. No additional details were provided. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama man’s homicide case re-instated after Supreme Court overturns “year-and-a-day rule”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man’s 2017 homicide case has been re-instated after the “year-and-a-day rule,” which only allowed homicide prosecutions if the victim died within a year and a day of the crime, was overturned by the Alabama Supreme Court, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. “By the Supreme Court’s denial of […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students

The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
SELMA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

