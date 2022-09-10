Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO