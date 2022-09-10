ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police investigating Friday night homicide

By John Kushmaul, Brandon Ringo
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were advised of shots being fired in the 1000 block of S. Van Buren Street shortly after 9:45 p.m..

Police said that when officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Aukemian Spencer in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from a gunshot wound. Spencer was given medical treatment but was declared dead at the scene.

Officers said that two other people in the vehicle were also suffering from gunshot wounds. They were treated at a local hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

LRPD officials said that during the investigation, Homicide Detectives and the LRPD Crime Scene Search Unit searched the neighborhood for evidence and determined that the incident was isolated.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfWWT_0hqKjPp200
    Investigators on the scene of a deadly shooting near 10th and Jonesboro
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxYU9_0hqKjPp200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cKcJ_0hqKjPp200

There is no word yet on who may be responsible.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LRPD at 501-371-4660.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Police: Search underway for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man. Reports state that he could be traveling in a 2002 Blue Dodge Dakota with Arkansas license plates that read SWAMPY3. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK 4 News

Searcy police patrolling trails after Memphis jogger killing

When Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and killed on a run this month, the story touched families across the country. While crime statistics show these types of attacks are exceedingly rare, the fear they inspire is real, and police in Searcy are trying to make sure no one in fear has to run alone.
SEARCY, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy