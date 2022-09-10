Week 2 Scouting Notebook: A look at potential Chargers prospects

The second week of college football is here, which means we are back with another edition of the Scouting Notebook.

The Scouting Notebook will feature prospects to keep an eye on throughout the day. While some may think it’s too early to start talking about the 2023 NFL draft, there’s never a bad time to talk about the future of the Chargers.

With that being said, here are a handful of prospects to watch for in Week 2.

Appalachian State v. Texas A&M

Time: 12:30pm PT

Where to Watch: ESPN2

The Chargers could continue to look for a twitchy speed receiver this draft if DeAndre Carter and Jalen Guyton don’t perform to expectations. If they do, I’d bet A&M receiver/running back hybrid Ainias Smith will be near the top of the shopping list. Smith has the agility of a running back as a route runner and a ballcarrier after the catch and seems like a natural fit for the jet sweep and reverse plays currently reserved for Carter. But at 5’10”, 190 pounds, there are some questions about if Smith will ever be more than a gadget player. He’s only been a full-time WR for a short time, though, and I think his ceiling is sky-high. He’ll have a chance to show how far he’s come against Mountaineers CB Steven Jones Jr., an equally small and twitchy corner whose NFL projection is likely in the slot despite college reps on the boundary. LA has shown they like players with that sort of flexibility under Brandon Staley.

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 4:30 pm PT

Where to Watch: ESPN2

DT Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State

Staley made strides to rebuild his defense as he desired, but some pieces are still missing. The interior defensive line is still one of the softer position groups on the team. Nesta Jade Silvera, a senior Miami transfer, would fit Staley’s model like a glove. Silvera is extremely flexible and athletic for a guy weighing 315 pounds. Effort and intensity dominate his game, and he will frequently run sideline to sideline in pursuit of stopping the ball carrier. A strong performance against No. 11 Oklahoma State could put him on the map.

USC v. Stanford

Time: 4:30pm PT

Where to Watch: ABC

Stanford is a tight-end factory, and junior Benjamin Yurosek is their latest NFL prospect. Built-in more of an old-school mold, Yurosek is a blocker first, receiver second. He’s a solid in-line blocker thanks to a solid base and adequate strength, but that extra power comes at the expense of twitch as a route runner and receiver. However, Yurosek does possess strong hands that rein in targets in contested catch situations, and he does have a little bit of wiggle as a run-after-catch guy. He’ll have a nice matchup against USC’s Shane Lee, an Alabama transfer who’s a significantly better coverage man than run stopper. Lee has the explosiveness to limit what Yurosek can do in the receiving game, but Yurosek has the sand in his pants to keep Lee from affecting Stanford’s run game.

Oregon State vs. Fresno State

Time: 7:30 pm PT

Where to Watch: CBSN

WR Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

The Chargers might be in the market for a slot receiver depending on how they value Keenan Allen and the remainder of his $80 million contract. The team has a potential out after the 2024 season. If a 2022 receiver selection shows promise, that may make the decision easier. Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper is elusive in the open field, demonstrates a good understanding of spatial awareness when attacking zone, and his short area separation pops on tape. Cropper is outstanding at catching the ball away from his body and his long arms expand the throwing window considerably. He faces Oregon State this weekend on the heels of an encouraging season opener against Cal Poly, a contest in which he caught seven balls for 63 yards.

Mississippi State v. Arizona

Time: 8:00pm PT

Where to Watch: FS1

If there was ever a time for Arizona CB Christian Roland-Wallace to show out, it’d be Saturday night against the Bulldogs’ Air Raid offense. The 6’0”, 200-pounder splits time between the boundary and the slot, again a plus for the Chargers, and figures to be targeted often in a game that will likely feature at least 50 pass attempts from Mississippi State QB Will Rogers. Roland-Wallace is also a fierce run supporter, so don’t be surprised if he makes a few plays in the flats as well. When he is in coverage, watch for Bulldogs WR Austin Williams, a sixth-year slot receiver who Mississippi State uses as their chain mover. Williams is 6’3”, 205, making him bigger than a typical slot body, but he plays like a true inside receiver. Think Michael Bandy, if Bandy was four or five inches taller.

