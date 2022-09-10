Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
U.S. 2 Remains Closed, Crews Use Highway as Fire Break
An 18-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 2 remains closed to all traffic due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The road has been closed between Skykomish and Gold Bar since Saturday when the fire was first reported. Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesperson, Amy Moreno, says the closure continues to...
kpq.com
Bolt Creek Fire At 9,440 Acres, Conditions Improving
The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is now burning 9,440 acres in its fifth day of existence, which is up from 7,600 acres the previous day. But the fire's movement is now slowing down and some evacuation notices have been reduced, with residents of Index no longer being asked to leave the town.
kpq.com
Bigger Response Team Takes Over Bolt Creek Fire
The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is just into its fourth day of existence, but is getting a beefed-up response starting Tuesday. A bigger Type 2 Incident Management Team - Northwest Team 8 - is replacing the locally based Type 3 Team that was handling the fire since it started Saturday morning just after 5 am.
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KING-5
Mandatory evacuation ordered due to Bolt Creek Fire, US 2 closed between Index, Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Both directions of US 2 have been closed between Index and Skykomish until further notice and a mandatory evacuation has been placed due to wildfire dangers. The Bolt Creek Fire near Grotto and Skykomish is now estimated at 2,000 acres and was first reported Saturday morning,...
‘When it’s your time, it’s your time:’ Gold Bar braces for flight as Bolt Creek fire rages
The Bolt Creek fire is burning 8,000 acres of forest as of Monday morning. Snohomish County has issued evacuation notices — “Level 3: Go Now” — for Index, Wash. and warned residents along Highway 2 — which remains closed to non-emergency traffic — as far west as Gold Bar to prepare to evacuate.
KING-5
Animated map shows extent of Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County
The fire was mapped by infrared flight on Sept. 12. The fire continues to threaten homes between Skykomish and Index.
Bellingham couple injured in I-5 crash in Seattle that snarls traffic in express lanes
The express lanes were fully blocked for more than six hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
Sound Transit to remove ORCA card readers from platforms at downtown light rail stations
SEATTLE — Sound Transit will soon remove ORCA card readers from the lower platform levels of its Link light rail stations in downtown Seattle. Once the card readers are removed, riders will be required to purchase a ticket or tap their ORCA card at the mezzanine level before heading down to the train platform.
KXLY
Seattle floatplane wreckage found in Mutiny Bay
SEATTLE, Wash. — The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed on the Puget Sound and killed all 10 people on board has been located in Mutiny Bay, according to The Seattle Times. The National Transportation Safety Board found a “large section” of the plane about 190 feet below the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Possible wreckage of floatplane crash in Puget Sound identified via sonar
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Friday they have identified targets located near the seafloor that may belong to the wreckage from the deadly floatplane crash in Mutiny Bay on Sunday. The targets are located between 100 and 200 feet below the surface...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kentreporter.com
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County
Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
Tukwila police looking for ‘Hulk’ after he lifts fallen light pole off car
An incident in Tukwila has police looking for a person they’re referring to as “Hulk,” according to the Tukwila Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 11, officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a light pole in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard. The...
Explosive device destroys car, causes ‘immense fire’ during Auburn funeral
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who blew up a car and caused a huge fire during a funeral at an Auburn cemetery last month. Investigators say the suspect also shot at City of Auburn employees. On Aug. 23, police say a passenger in a car...
kpq.com
Chelan-Douglas Health Offering Free N95 Masks
The region’s unhealthy air quality has prompted the Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) to offer free N95 masks to the public. The masks are specifically designed to filter more of the pollutants associated with wildfire smoke than many other types of mask. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant, Jason Reinfeld, says...
kpq.com
Open Houses Being Held For Improvements At Wenatchee Park
The Chelan PUD and the City of Wenatchee are holding an open house at Pybus Public Market Tuesday and Wednesday over enhancements planned for the Wenatchee Riverfront Park. Design of the first phase is underway, and the two open houses at the Pybus Board Room will help refine the project and work on detailed plans for features such as a splash pad, playground, picnic pavilion and trail improvements.
Before and after: Deputies remove Parkland encampment on private property, arrest 8
PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County deputies led a joint operation to clear out a large homeless encampment on private property in Parkland last week and arrested eight people with warrants. Officers had been called to the camp on 149th Street South, between Pacific Avenue South and C Street South,...
You shouldn't wipe ash from your car. Here's what to do instead
SEATTLE — Ash is beginning to fall in parts of western Washington as wildfires break out near White Pass and Stevens Pass. Wiping or rinsing wildfire ash off your vehicle can release harmful chemicals and cause paint damage. Instead, you should thoroughly wash your vehicle with soap and water.
Comments / 0