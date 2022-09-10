ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

U.S. 2 Remains Closed, Crews Use Highway as Fire Break

An 18-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 2 remains closed to all traffic due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The road has been closed between Skykomish and Gold Bar since Saturday when the fire was first reported. Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesperson, Amy Moreno, says the closure continues to...
Bolt Creek Fire At 9,440 Acres, Conditions Improving

The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is now burning 9,440 acres in its fifth day of existence, which is up from 7,600 acres the previous day. But the fire's movement is now slowing down and some evacuation notices have been reduced, with residents of Index no longer being asked to leave the town.
Bigger Response Team Takes Over Bolt Creek Fire

The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is just into its fourth day of existence, but is getting a beefed-up response starting Tuesday. A bigger Type 2 Incident Management Team - Northwest Team 8 - is replacing the locally based Type 3 Team that was handling the fire since it started Saturday morning just after 5 am.
Skykomish, WA
Washington Traffic
Washington State
Index, WA
Seattle floatplane wreckage found in Mutiny Bay

SEATTLE, Wash. — The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed on the Puget Sound and killed all 10 people on board has been located in Mutiny Bay, according to The Seattle Times. The National Transportation Safety Board found a “large section” of the plane about 190 feet below the...
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County

Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
Chelan-Douglas Health Offering Free N95 Masks

The region’s unhealthy air quality has prompted the Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) to offer free N95 masks to the public. The masks are specifically designed to filter more of the pollutants associated with wildfire smoke than many other types of mask. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant, Jason Reinfeld, says...
Open Houses Being Held For Improvements At Wenatchee Park

The Chelan PUD and the City of Wenatchee are holding an open house at Pybus Public Market Tuesday and Wednesday over enhancements planned for the Wenatchee Riverfront Park. Design of the first phase is underway, and the two open houses at the Pybus Board Room will help refine the project and work on detailed plans for features such as a splash pad, playground, picnic pavilion and trail improvements.
WENATCHEE, WA

