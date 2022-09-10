Read full article on original website
New water rules in effect for Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As Santa Clara County endures a third year of drought, the Valley Water Board of Directors unanimously voted to strengthen existing rules over outdoor watering. On Tuesday, the Board of Directors banned watering decorative lawns on commercial, industrial and institutional properties. Valley Water also streamlined its coordination with water retailers […]
Santa Rosa officials unveil new $53M homeless shelter
Officials hope the three-story 48,000 square-foot building, which has around 200 beds, will become a model for other similar service centers nationwide.
ksro.com
Rodgers Creek Fault Capable of 7.1 Earthquake
The fault that produced Tuesday night’s magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Santa Rosa is capable of producing a magnitude 7.1. That’s according to a study from 2016, which also says the fault is overdue for a big quake. It’s one of four major faults in the Bay Area with enough built-up energy to trigger a major earthquake. The study was produced by researchers with the U.S. Geological Survey and San Francisco State University. The Rodgers Creek Fault runs from San Pablo Bay to the northern outskirts of Santa Rosa.
kprl.com
Earthquake in San Francisco Sunday 09.13.2022
A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
KTVU FOX 2
Three hikers hit and trapped by falling tree in Santa Clara County
Parks officials in Santa Clara County say three people were injured when a tree fell on Monday morning in Almaden Quicksilver Park. Officials told KTVU a 50-60 foot Oak tree fell onto the hikers as they were walking along the Mine Hill trail and trapped them. "The side of the...
Festival-goers bring COVID-19 back from Burning Man
Typically when people return from Burning Man, they report respiratory issues from the fine dust out in the desert, but this time around they’re reporting cases of COVID-19.
Man arrested in series of robberies in Northern and Southern California
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in Southern California and is also suspected in more incidents up north, police said Monday. The LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division arrested 31-year-old Eric Watts, of Oakland, last week for several robberies in the Los Angeles area. He was identified using DNA […]
Vallejo Police, Fire respond to major disturbance at Vallejo High School
VALLEJO (CBS SF) -- Units from both the Vallejo police and fire departments responded to reports of a disturbance at Vallejo High School Tuesday afternoon.Units were called out minutes after 4 p.m. There were numerous unconfirmed reports of a shooting during a melee outside the school including a Tweet from Vallejo Times editor Thomas Gase saying the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SFGate
Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire
As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
pctonline.com
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
San Bruno BART station closes after dead person found on platform
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was found dead Sunday afternoon on the platform of the San Bruno BART station, agency officials announced on Twitter. The situation prompted the station to be closed. BART said no foul play is suspected, and a coroner is on their way to the scene. The agency did […]
berkeleyside.org
Police: Convicted bank robber strikes again in Berkeley, Walnut Creek
A man who was convicted in 2018 of three Bay Area bank robberies is now back behind bars after recent robberies, and an attempted robbery, at banks in Berkeley and Walnut Creek, according to authorities and court papers. The case against 40-year-old Phillip LeBlanc is now in federal hands, authorizes...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
Paddle boarders rescued from SF Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco’s Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of […]
San Leandro burglary leads to shooting at marijuana grow site, multiple injuries
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — At least three people are injured after a burglary turned into a shooting early Sunday morning, the San Leandro Police Department (SLPD) announced in a press release. Police said a burglary happened around 4:20 a.m. at an indoor marijuana cultivation. When SLPD officers arrived at the scene on the 2000 […]
Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading
REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
Video: Over two dozen vehicles at early morning SF sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco intersection was taken over by a sideshow involving over a hundred people and over two dozen vehicles early Sunday. San Francisco police showed up to Harrison and 6th streets to stop the sideshow on Sunday at 1:46 a.m., Officer Kathryn Winters told KRON4. “Upon arrival, officers […]
kgoradio.com
Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’
As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake shakes the Bay Area on Sunday night
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake gave the East Bay and San Francisco area a gently shake Sunday night.
