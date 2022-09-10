The fault that produced Tuesday night’s magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Santa Rosa is capable of producing a magnitude 7.1. That’s according to a study from 2016, which also says the fault is overdue for a big quake. It’s one of four major faults in the Bay Area with enough built-up energy to trigger a major earthquake. The study was produced by researchers with the U.S. Geological Survey and San Francisco State University. The Rodgers Creek Fault runs from San Pablo Bay to the northern outskirts of Santa Rosa.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO