FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Auburn players offer early scout on Penn State

AUBURN, Alabama — Derick Hall couldn’t wait any longer. Auburn starts team film study with coaches Monday on game weeks. But Hall, presumably after taking in some football on the first Sunday of the NFL season, started some individual work on Penn State’s offensive tape early. That...
Rich McGlynn named Auburn interim athletic director

Auburn President Christopher Roberts has tabbed Rich McGlynn as the university's interim athletic director, the university announced Tuesday afternoon, as the national search for Allen Greene's full-time replacement is set to commence. "I am confident in Rich’s ability to lead us forward during this transition period as he has tremendous...
Auburn opens as home underdog against Penn State

Auburn's out for revenge. Looking to even one of the bigger home-and-home series in its recent history, Auburn hosts No. 22 Penn State next Saturday (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS). On Sunday afternoon, the Tigers opened as a 1-point underdog in the SEC vs. Big Ten clash, according to VegasInsider.com. The line rose to Penn State -1.5 over the course of the day.
