Living History: Geranium (Tew) Rivera

Gerri Rivera, at 93 years old.

Geranium Tew Rivera has always been interested in family history and local history. She has a wealth of knowledge and the members of a local online history group can’t get enough of the stories she tells. Now, on the occasion of her 93rd birthday, it’s time to tell her life’s history. This will only scratch the surface; it’s impossible to include all her stories in a single news article.

Childhood

Geranium (“Gerri”) Tew Rivera was one of twelve children born to Pearlie and Daisy (McLamb) Tew during the Great Depression era. They lived in the Huntley area of Sampson County. Her dad lost an arm in a sawmill accident, making it even more difficult to provide for his large family.

The Depression was hard for many families and Gerri remembers sometimes going to bed hungry. “Some of my siblings say they don’t remember that, but I certainly do!”, she said.

Taking it a step further she said: “Sometimes I’d go home with a friend after school to spend the night in hopes of getting a good meal. I once went home with a girl whose parents were having a serious argument. The wife got mad and refused to cook supper! I panicked because I was hungry and I’d been looking forward to something good to eat. But there was no supper that night and I never went home with her again!”

WWII: 10 acres of cotton

“In 1942 war raged in Europe and two of my brothers had already been called into service. Only my brother William was at home to do the farming. He rented 10 acres of land from Tim Honeyçutt to grow cotton. He’d planted the cotton and it was up,ready to plow - but then William turned 18 - he was drafted and sent off to war. That created a dilemma – only young girls left at home to tend the cotton. We had to quickly learn how to farm because the cotton needed to be plowed.

Now my Daddy didn’t have but one arm,and he could not plow, but he taught us how,and we learned how to tend cotton.

Daddy taught us how to harness the mule, how to side cotton, how to split middles and which plow to use. I could hardly reach the handles of the plow, but I learned how to plow. I was the second oldest of the group.

Mr. Honeycutt was nervous and said: “Those little girls will ruin me if they don’t get my cotton tended.”

We plowed, we flat weeded the cotton, and it grew. Finally, half of the cotton had opened and we little children could pick a bale of cotton in three days. We learned if you pick early the cotton was heavier and was a better grade. We tended 10 acres of cotton and finished it!

Mr. Honeycutt took the cotton to market. When he sold it, he came to give Momo our half of the money. He said: “Daisey, I made more money off that field of cotton than I’ve ever made before. I never would’ve believed those little girls could pull that off!”

Three children

Gerri had three children. Keith and Donna are deceased, and Cathy has been gravely ill for more than a year. She shared this story: “Keith and Donna had not reached age ten. We were farming during a drought. No farmer made a crop that year. Our crops failed but creditors would take your belongings if payment wasn’t made.

“The only animals we had was a mule, and a very gentle cow, that I had to milk. She was so gentle that Keith and Donna would play with her and loved her very much.

“One day the creditor’s big truck pulled up and I knew because we had no money,they would take what animals we had. They loaded the mule first and went to load the cow. Keith and Donna realized they were going to take their Bessie! They both went into a spasm.and cried and begged the man not to take Bessie, she was their cow. They cut such a shine the man said I just can’t take that cow from them, so he left her. This story played out for many farmers that year. This scene is still so vivid in my mind that it seems like it happened yesterday.”

Hogs have gone uptown to eat

Before he died my son Keith told me this funny little story. His first job was with the Dept. of Agriculture. His visited hog farmers still raising hogs at home. He would take monthly blood samples to ensure there were no diseases.

There was an old black man right behind the Piggly Wiggly in the Shamrock Plaza - I believe his name was Haywood Whitted, and he was well-respected.

Keith arrived one day and as he drove up the old man was sitting on the porch-and the hog gate was open.

He asked: “Did you sell your hogs?”

Haywood replied: “No, they’ve gone uptown to eat.”

My son didn’t understand what he meant.

Haywood said: “Just wait a few minutes and they will come home.” Well, in a few minutes he heard a rustling sound and there they came, all in a row and went straight to their pen.

My Son asked him where had they been?

Haywood: “Every day when they get through cutting up the meat at the back end of the Piggly Wiggly, someone whistles and the hogs know it’s time to go eat up all the scraps that were thrown out.” So that’s where the hogs had been.

Worked at motel 13 years

“Miss Gerri” worked at the Tar Heel Motel for thirteen years. It was located on Hwy 701 S. near Rowan Rd. She always has high praise for her former employers, William and Jean Peterson.

Gerri has shared many incidents at the motel - some funny, others serious - and members of our local history group always enjoy it when she shares a motel story.

Gerri: “Since this is memorial weekend,I want to share with you a the heart warming story.

It was my weekend to work at the motel. Friday afternoon a man and his wife and two kids came in to register. He was from Maryland and I asked: “What brings you to Clinton?”

He replied: “I have 6 months to live. A man from Clinton saved my life in Vietnam, and I have to thank him before I die.”

I asked who he was looking for-maybe I would know him. So I made a phone call and found the

the Mother; she confirmed her son was in Vietnam and she agreed to help. She phoned her son to give him the message and he phoned the motel within a few minutes.They both agreed to meet the next day and spent the day together. As he traveled back home the dying man called me and thanked me for my help in finding his friend. He said: ‘Now I can go home and die in peace.’ ”

(The families asked Gerri, at the time, not to use their names.).

Paranormal experiences

On May 18, 2019 Gerri wrote: “Is anyone in this group familiar with Paranormal visits or anything connected with the beyond? My son died April,10. I have a small rocking chair in the corner of my sitting area. Yesterday while seated there, no one was in this room but me. No air conditioner on, no ceiling fan, and no T.V. All at once I heard a noise and the rocking chair started rocking, I watched it for a while and decided to go over and see why it was rocking. There was a pillow on the back of chair; I picked it up and the chair stopped rocking. It was very strange, no noise at all and no reason for the chair to start rocking.”

This is only one example of her paranormal encounters. Knowing that some may question her mental state, she later added: “A few months ago I was given a three-section Mental Cognitive Test. I missed only one question. They couldn’t believe I was that smart and alert at my age.”

What History Group members say about Miss Gerri

Anne Seay Potter: “Gerri has shared so many informative and entertaining stories with us in the Clinton-Sampson County Local History Facebook page! I have especially enjoyed reading about her adventures while employed as a desk clerk at the Tar Heel Motel, and I’d like to hear more! I hope Gerri continues to share her life stories; we truly look forward to hearing from her. Happy Birthday Gerri to a most deserving and remarkable lady!”

Terry Walker Rose: “My daughter and I were driving to Hilton Head for Labor Day weekend. I was telling my daughter about Gerri and the amazing stories she would write in the local history group. I told her I’ve never met Gerri but I loved how she shared her stories and experiences. Her stories are so interesting and she should record them! I think it’s great to publish this tribute and it will be a nice surprise for her 93rd Birthday! Happy Birthday Miss Gerri!”

Charlie Russell: “Gerri is a blessing! She happens to have excellent recall of local history and daily life events that we Sampsonians find interesting and entertaining. Not only that, but she is also a gifted story teller! Happy Birthday, Gerri!”

Bonnie Blackman: “In 2016, I began following the Clinton-Sampson County Local History group on Facebook. It wasn’t long before “Miss Gerri” showed up with one of her stories about life in Sampson County from days long gone. To put it mildly, I was hooked on all the tid bits of knowledge she carried around in her heart and head.

“All of her memories just fascinated me but it was her recollections from all her years working at a local motel that were the most interesting to me. I never realized there was so much going on out there on the outskirts of town until Miss Gerri enlightened us all. From cross dressers to romantic rendezvous by visitors as well as some of the town folk she proceeded to tell us how she perhaps single handedly saved more than one marriage. She never named names though. She just left all that up to our imaginations which was, however, the polite thing to do. After all, she is a true southern bell!

“Miss Gerri is the keeper of nuggets of information about Sampson County and with her wit and general knowledge about our neck of the woods it makes her a real gem and someone everyone wants to know! Although she’s getting a little age on her she’s still sharp as a tack! Since she’s moved away from Clinton, I have just learned to love her from a far and eagerly search the Clinton-Sampson History “group every day in case she decides it’s a good day to enlighten us with a quick trip down memory lane.

“I just have one question I would like to ask though. Miss Gerri are you ever going to spill the beans on some of those motel visitors? I’ll keep watching just in case you do.

“Happy birthday Sweet Lady and keep those stories coming!”