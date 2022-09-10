Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Soccer Comes Up Short 3-1 Vs. Alfred
ALFRED, NY – The Buffalo State men's soccer team fell in a non-conference matchup with Alfred University tonight by a final score of 3-1 at Yunevich Stadium. RECORDS: Alfred University (2-2-1, 0-0-0), Buffalo State (1-2-2, 0-0-0) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Ramazani Juma (Utica, NY/Proctor) scored on a penalty...
Buffalo State Athletics
Buffalo State (1-2-2, 0-0)-VS-Alfred (2-2-1, 0-0)
Clock BUFFALO Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score ALFRED Score Play. 0:00 Baz Young at goalie for Buffalo State. 0:00 Daniel Koenig at goalie for Alfred. 4:20 Offside against Buffalo State. 6:04 Shot by Alfred Chase Freeland, Wide. -- Foul on Alfred. -- Foul on Buffalo State. 10:32...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Soccer Wins Home Opener, 2-0 Over Morrisville
BUFFALO, NY – Macey Gioeli (N. Tonawanda, NY/N. Tonawanda) netted a pair of goals to lead the Buffalo State women's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Morrisville in its home opener on Sunday afternoon at Coyer Field. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. Buffalo State – 2, Morrisville – 0...
Buffalo State Athletics
Samantha Coakley and Macey Gioeli named Bengal Athletes of the Week
BUFFALO, NY – Samantha Coakley (Lockport, NY/Lockport) of the Buffalo State women's volleyball team, and Macey Gioeli (N. Tonawanda, NY/N. Tonawanda) of the Buffalo State women's soccer team have been named the Bengal Athletes of the Week for this past week. Coakley, a sophomore criminal justice major, starred for...
the buffalo bills
Bills 50/50 raffle is going digital
The time has finally come … the Bills 50/50 raffle will be digital for the first time ever! Bills Fans will now be able to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets, even when they're not at Highmark Stadium. For the 2022 season, tickets will be on sale approximately one week or more prior to each home game.
Vincent O’Neill inducted into Buffalo Hall of Fame
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was all lights, camera, action in the Theatre District tonight as a new star was unveiled in the plaza of stars. Internationally acclaimed actor and director, Vincent O’Neill has been inducted into the Buffalo Hall of Fame. The Buffalo community embraced O’Neill with open arms after he and his brother […]
Buffalo Bills Little People toys on sale now at select Upstate NY Wegmans supermarkets
The Bills Mafia is comprised of fans of all ages and Fisher-Price has something in store for its littlest members this season and the young at heart. According to WGRZ, the Wegmans in Amherst, NY held a launch party for the new “Go Bills!” themed Little People pack over the weekend. The locally loved supermarket chain will have the sets for sale at stores throughout the Buffalo, Rochester, the Southern Tier and Syracuse areas.
Construction resumes on development at former Trico Plant in Downtown Buffalo
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the Krog Group announced construction has resumed on the development at the former Trico Plant in Downtown Buffalo.
Some local colleges drop in overall rankings in latest U.S. News & World Report list
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple Western New York institutions fell in this year’s U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. For nearly 40 years, the media outlet has evaluated colleges and universities on multiple measures of quality. These rankings serve as just one tool available to assess growth or challenges.
WGRZ TV
9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
Buffalo police investigating Shirley Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Shirley Avenue on Monday evening. Police say they responded to a call just before 6 p.m. Monday on the first block of Shirley Avenue, where they say a male was shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in critical condition. […]
'No drone zone' in Buffalo Wednesday
Parts of Buffalo will be under a federal no drone zone as Vice President Harris makes a visit on Wednesday. This means no drone pilots can take to the sky as Harris flies in and out of WNY.
stepoutbuffalo.com
5 Reasons The Links Golf & Tap Is About to Be Your Go-To Hangout Spot This Season
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. As the warm weather season comes to a close here in Buffalo, everyone’s starting to look for fun new places to spice up their usual night out plans. And...
Western New York Woman The Latest Massive Lottery Winner
There has to be no better feeling than winning a massive lottery jackpot. You know that you should be set for life when it comes to money and if you play your cards right, your kids and grandkids could also be all set for life when it comes to money.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on December 22
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its 2022 winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on December 22.
Buffalo’s First Average Snowfall is Much Closer Than You Think
The last few days have offered Western New York a small dose of what's to come in the coming weeks. Technically, the official start of fall is just over one week away, but the temperature did not get out of the 60's today and we have likely seen the last of 85-plus degree afternoons. Instead, we will see more cool air filter into the region as we trade in t-shirts and shorts for hoodies and jeans.
WIVB
Orchard Park woman locked up for stealing $53K from tenants
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park woman is going behind bars for pocketing around $53,000 from tenants while working as an assistant property manager. 50-year-old Mollie B. McCann Poblocki (Healy) of Orchard Park was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny on June 10.
An impressive history, a promising future
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
$1.2 Million Property in Lockport Has Its Own Lake [PHOTOS]
When you think about the best areas to buy a dream home to settle down here in Western New York, you consider suburbs like Williamsville, Amherst, Orchard Park, Hamburg and East Aurora. The towns and villages in Niagara County should also be high on the list, including the countryside in...
Top 10 Places For Tuna Melts in Western New York
When you go out to eat at a local restaurant, there are always go-to orders for more people -- basically, the most popular items on an given menu. Here in Buffalo and Western New York, chicken wings are the go-to order. Beef on weck is another popular choice, along with the standards like chicken fingers, burgers and appetizers.
