Buffalo, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Soccer Comes Up Short 3-1 Vs. Alfred

ALFRED, NY – The Buffalo State men's soccer team fell in a non-conference matchup with Alfred University tonight by a final score of 3-1 at Yunevich Stadium. RECORDS: Alfred University (2-2-1, 0-0-0), Buffalo State (1-2-2, 0-0-0) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Ramazani Juma (Utica, NY/Proctor) scored on a penalty...
ALFRED, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Buffalo State (1-2-2, 0-0)-VS-Alfred (2-2-1, 0-0)

Clock BUFFALO Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score ALFRED Score Play. 0:00 Baz Young at goalie for Buffalo State. 0:00 Daniel Koenig at goalie for Alfred. 4:20 Offside against Buffalo State. 6:04 Shot by Alfred Chase Freeland, Wide. -- Foul on Alfred. -- Foul on Buffalo State. 10:32...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Soccer Wins Home Opener, 2-0 Over Morrisville

BUFFALO, NY – Macey Gioeli (N. Tonawanda, NY/N. Tonawanda) netted a pair of goals to lead the Buffalo State women's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Morrisville in its home opener on Sunday afternoon at Coyer Field. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. Buffalo State – 2, Morrisville – 0...
MORRISVILLE, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Samantha Coakley and Macey Gioeli named Bengal Athletes of the Week

BUFFALO, NY – Samantha Coakley (Lockport, NY/Lockport) of the Buffalo State women's volleyball team, and Macey Gioeli (N. Tonawanda, NY/N. Tonawanda) of the Buffalo State women's soccer team have been named the Bengal Athletes of the Week for this past week. Coakley, a sophomore criminal justice major, starred for...
BUFFALO, NY
the buffalo bills

Bills 50/50 raffle is going digital

The time has finally come … the Bills 50/50 raffle will be digital for the first time ever! Bills Fans will now be able to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets, even when they're not at Highmark Stadium. For the 2022 season, tickets will be on sale approximately one week or more prior to each home game.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Vincent O’Neill inducted into Buffalo Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was all lights, camera, action in the Theatre District tonight as a new star was unveiled in the plaza of stars. Internationally acclaimed actor and director, Vincent O’Neill has been inducted into the Buffalo Hall of Fame. The Buffalo community embraced O’Neill with open arms after he and his brother […]
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Buffalo Bills Little People toys on sale now at select Upstate NY Wegmans supermarkets

The Bills Mafia is comprised of fans of all ages and Fisher-Price has something in store for its littlest members this season and the young at heart. According to WGRZ, the Wegmans in Amherst, NY held a launch party for the new “Go Bills!” themed Little People pack over the weekend. The locally loved supermarket chain will have the sets for sale at stores throughout the Buffalo, Rochester, the Southern Tier and Syracuse areas.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Shirley Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Shirley Avenue on Monday evening. Police say they responded to a call just before 6 p.m. Monday on the first block of Shirley Avenue, where they say a male was shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in critical condition. […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s First Average Snowfall is Much Closer Than You Think

The last few days have offered Western New York a small dose of what's to come in the coming weeks. Technically, the official start of fall is just over one week away, but the temperature did not get out of the 60's today and we have likely seen the last of 85-plus degree afternoons. Instead, we will see more cool air filter into the region as we trade in t-shirts and shorts for hoodies and jeans.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Orchard Park woman locked up for stealing $53K from tenants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park woman is going behind bars for pocketing around $53,000 from tenants while working as an assistant property manager. 50-year-old Mollie B. McCann Poblocki (Healy) of Orchard Park was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny on June 10.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

An impressive history, a promising future

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 10 Places For Tuna Melts in Western New York

When you go out to eat at a local restaurant, there are always go-to orders for more people -- basically, the most popular items on an given menu. Here in Buffalo and Western New York, chicken wings are the go-to order. Beef on weck is another popular choice, along with the standards like chicken fingers, burgers and appetizers.
BUFFALO, NY

