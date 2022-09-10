ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighter, John Barnott, said he considers first responders all around the world to be his family. “We made that promise 21 years ago, that we would never forget those guys, and it’s on the shirt right in the front,” Barnott said. Their shirts...
Eastern Kentucky benefit concert to be held in Rupp Arena in October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A benefit concert to help Eastern Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington this fall. “Kentucky Rising” will be at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature...
Dane Key and Jordan Wright receive SEC weekly honors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dane Key was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week and Jordan Wright was the co-Defensive Player of the Week for their efforts in a resounding 26-16 victory at then-No. 12 Florida on Saturday night, the league announced Monday. Kentucky now has had a weekly award...
Kickoff set for Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s game against the Huskies of NIU has a kickoff time and television network. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Kroger Field and be broadcast on ESPN2. The Huskies will host Vanderbilt on September 17. NIU is 2-0 after its first two games.
AP Poll: Cats up to No. 9 after historic game

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2007, the Kentucky Wildcats are ranked in the top 10 of both major polls. Following a 26-16 win at Florida, the Kentucky Wildcats have moved up to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press college football poll. Georgia has reclaimed the...
Lexington shooting victim dies; police investigating as homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for a person who had been shot. When they arrived, officers found someone with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
