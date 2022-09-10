Read full article on original website
Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighter, John Barnott, said he considers first responders all around the world to be his family. “We made that promise 21 years ago, that we would never forget those guys, and it’s on the shirt right in the front,” Barnott said. Their shirts...
Eastern Kentucky benefit concert to be held in Rupp Arena in October
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A benefit concert to help Eastern Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington this fall. “Kentucky Rising” will be at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature...
Stoops: Chris Rodriguez to be available for UK against Ole Miss
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK Football fans can look forward to getting a player back soon. On Monday, Kentucky Football shared a tweet saying Chris Rodriguez Jr. will be available again on October 1. The Wildcats will be taking on Ole Miss in that game.
Dane Key and Jordan Wright receive SEC weekly honors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dane Key was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week and Jordan Wright was the co-Defensive Player of the Week for their efforts in a resounding 26-16 victory at then-No. 12 Florida on Saturday night, the league announced Monday. Kentucky now has had a weekly award...
Ky. daycare worker facing charges after baby taken to hospital with brain bleeds
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman who is expected to take care of children is now facing charges. Tyeisha Smith is a daycare worker in Madison County. She’s now charged with child abuse after a baby was taken to UK Children’s Hospital with brain bleeds. Jail records...
Kickoff set for Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s game against the Huskies of NIU has a kickoff time and television network. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Kroger Field and be broadcast on ESPN2. The Huskies will host Vanderbilt on September 17. NIU is 2-0 after its first two games.
AP Poll: Cats up to No. 9 after historic game
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2007, the Kentucky Wildcats are ranked in the top 10 of both major polls. Following a 26-16 win at Florida, the Kentucky Wildcats have moved up to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press college football poll. Georgia has reclaimed the...
Lexington shooting victim dies; police investigating as homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for a person who had been shot. When they arrived, officers found someone with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
Death investigations underway in Lexington after bodies found at two separate locations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two death investigations are underway in Lexington after bodies were found in separate locations Monday morning. The first is on Red Berry Circle, near Boston Road. Lexington police say they found a body in the back of an abandoned car in the 900 block of Red Berry. The cause of death is not known.
Man behind violent Rockcastle County home invasion found, arrested
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The man responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this year has been arrested. Woodrow Lamb, 44, was accused of entering a home and shooting a man in February. Kentucky State Police said he served prison time in the past for shooting a police officer.
