Read full article on original website
Related
Clemson picks up new commitment
Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new verbal commitment Tuesday. Devin Parks -- a class of 2023 outfielder from Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, S.C.) -- announced his (...)
Scott Frost suggested for Clemson offensive role under Dabo Swinney
Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost over the weekend in the middle of his fifth season and now the offensive guru is free to find work elsewhere in hopes of rebuilding his reputation as a quality coach. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested this week that Frost could be a quality addition on staff for a program in search of a revamp offensively due to what he brings to the table.
Yardbarker
No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina prediction, pick and odds Sat. 9/17: Top Dawgs in SEC opener
Defending national champion Georgia is back to No. 1 in the nation as it battles South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. The Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC) outscored their first two opponents 82-3 to jump over Alabama, which struggled to beat Texas 20-19 last weekend. Georgia...
‘They all stayed at the Hilton Garden Inn’: Dabo Swinney hilariously calls out Clemson football defense ahead of Louisiana Tech game
The Clemson Tigers are off to a 2-0 start to their 2022 college football campaign, but head coach Dabo Swinney is far from impressed with what he’s seen so far of his team, particularly from the defense. Ahead of Saturday’s home game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Swinney called...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
Swinney comments on Clemson defender entering transfer portal
TCI asked Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, during his weekly Tuesday press conference, for his reaction to junior linebacker Sergio Allen entering the transfer portal on Monday. Swinney said he didn't really (...)
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
WXII 12
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson
An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of penalty
Jeremy Clements Racing won its appeal Tuesday of an L2-level penalty levied by NASCAR officials following the No. 51 Chevrolet’s victory last month at Daytona International Speedway.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
FOX Carolina
Alligator caught in SC lake weighs in at over 660 pounds
IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sportsman One Stop in Iva announced that a pair of Upstate hunters recently brought home an alligator that weighed in at over 660 pounds. In a post on Facebook, the shop said they couldn’t get an accurate weight for the creature because their scale only goes up to 660 pounds.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Early taste of fall in parts of South Carolina this week
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An early taste of fall is set for Tuesday and much of this coming week after a cold front pushes its way through the area Monday. (Watch latest full forecast above) By Tuesday morning, we will start off brisk with temperatures in the upper 40s to...
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia-South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia-South Carolina state line, officia...
Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater
A plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the pilot’s death, remains more than 100 feet underwater where it is stuck in trees at the bottom of the lake, officials said.
Couple found dead inside Anderson Co. home
A couple was found dead Monday evening inside of an Anderson County home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Search for missing pilot continues
A huge alligator was caught in Lake Marion in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. (Photo credit: Cordray's Processing & Taxidermy) A coffee shop in Spartanburg County is getting a lot of attention as one of the most beautiful coffee shops in the world. Search continues for...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
WYFF4.com
Anderson Regional Airport prepares for increase in air traffic this fall
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson Regional Airport is expecting more air traffic this fall, especially for Clemson home games, according to Brett Garrison, Anderson Regional Airport Manager. The airport said this is due to temporary closures at Oconee Regional Airport and Pickens County Airport. According to the Oconee County...
Peace Center reveals $36 million entertainment project in South Carolina
The Peace Center in downtown Greenville held a press conference Tuesday morning to reveal what it calls its "biggest announcement in decades."
Comments / 0