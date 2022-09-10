Read full article on original website
csufresno.edu
Jalen Moreno-Cropper gives back to the community of Fresno
Jalen Moreno-Cropper has made a new name for himself in the first two weeks of play for the Fresno State football team by giving back to his community. Ahead of the Cal Poly and Fresno State game, Moreno-Cropper announced that he would be adding “Moreno” along with his last name Cropper to pay homage to his late grandfather.
GV Wire
The Energy Is Back at Fresno State Tailgates
Walking through the parking lots outside Valley Children’s Stadium, I had to keep my head up for flying footballs and the kids running to catch them. Prepping for the sold-out game Saturday versus Oregon State, thousands of the Red Wave stood over grills or attended other tailgates. It was...
USC transfer Scott compares fans at two schools; Memorial star commits to Bulldogs
As the Bulldogs get ready to battle USC Saturday at the Coliseum, Fresno State linebacker Raymond Scott, who spent four years at USC previously, was asked to compare the fan experience at both schools. Hear his answer. And find out more about the latest Central Valley high school football star to give a commitment to […]
Monster Jam returns to Fresno
Fresno, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 12,000-pound monster trucks are returning to Fresno for the Arena Championship Series. The Monster Jam Arena Championship will take place at the Save Mart Center from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12. Audiences will be thrilled by the world-class drivers as they show off their skills in intense races […]
Meeting Melody Carr, wife of Fresno State legend David Carr
You can probably catch Melody Carr cruising Millerton Lake with her family, hosting a book club with friends or trying out the latest TikTok trend with her husband, former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion, David Carr.
Mountain lion in Visalia walked from opposite side of Sierra
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mountain lion tranquilized and relocated from Visalia Sunday was wearing a tracking collar. It was fitted a year ago by researchers studying the movement of mountain lions. The cat is now about 18 months old and was of age to seek a territory to make his own. When a wild […]
One of the country’s top 100 universities is in the Central Valley
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the third time in a row, UC Merced is one of the top 100 national universities, according to the U.S. News & World Report. In the list released on Monday, UC Merced ranked 97th among national universities and 42nd in overall public universities. It also placed 15th among R2 (high […]
kingsriverlife.com
Instructor Adam Hernandez and RC’s Wildland Fire Program
Wildfires are not a new phenomenon. For millennia, fires have been an integral part of a healthy ecosystem, though a problem has arisen in the last couple hundred years. People and the structures we build have become abundant, that in turn, has given rise to aggressive fire suppression efforts to keep people and buildings safe. While those efforts have kept many out of harms way for a long time, less fire means more fuel build up; more fuel means powerful, out of control fires. That’s where we find ourselves today, battling an out of balance ecosystem, where fire is unstoppable at times. The Reedley College Wildland Fire Program is working hard to train women and men to combat not just the fires that ravage our state on a yearly basis, but train them to help maintain the delicate balance that our forested areas need to have to be healthy.
Drive in downtown Visalia to be longer
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Getting into downtown Visalia will be more difficult starting September 18. The City of Visalia is starting to replace water mains throughout the downtown area. Construction crews will begin digging up from Center Avenue to Main Street. Eastbound traffic on Main Street will be detoured to Oak Avenue via north on […]
Madera Tribune
Madera players faced pistols in Vallejo
Madera faced a hostile crowd at Vallejo. The young Madera athlete was distracted by the taunts of the referee and more than a little surprised when the official engaged him in an argument right in the middle of the game. Where was the impartiality that every sports team had a right to expect, no matter whether it was playing on the hometown rink or on that of some other city?
yourcentralvalley.com
Man fatally struck by car in northwest Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A pedestrian wandered into the path of traffic early Saturday morning in northwest Fresno and was fatally struck by a passing car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say they received a call about a collision around 1:15 a.m. They arrived to find...
yourcentralvalley.com
Iconic WWII planes on display in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. ( )- Visitors can now get an up-close look at two of the rarest and most iconic military aircraft from World War II. Two warbirds, the B-17 “Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey” and B-25 Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” are on public display at the Visalia Municipal Airport from Tuesday to Sunday.
Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno identified
40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez was killed Friday night just after 8 pm in front of his mother's house, where he had been staying.
See your favorite heroes at Heroes Fest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fun pop-culture-filled fundraiser is happening on Saturday in Fresno called Heroes Fest. Heroes Fest will take place at the parking lot of Heroes Comics (located at 110 East Shaw Avenue in Fresno) on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will feature pop-culture personalities like Superman, Batman, Captain America, […]
Valley Animal Center needs funds to stay open
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest private no-kill animal shelter in the Central Valley needs funds to get through the year. The Valley Animal Center needs to raise over $250,000 to continue operating through the year. They say that last year, the adoption rates at the center decreased. Instead, there has been a significant increase […]
Reward to find Jolissa Fuentes increases to $15,000
The family of Jolissa Fuentes has now increased the reward to $15,000 for anyone who finds her.
New details revealed in Sophia Mason’s death
MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – A new Merced police report is revealing new details about the homicide investigation regarding the death of 8-year-old Sophia Mason. Mason was found dead in a Merced home in March. Her mother, Samantha Johnson, and Johnson’s boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, have been arrested and face first-degree murder charges. A mountain of stuffed […]
Atwater police revive unresponsive 2-year-old
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers were able to revive a child after responding to a possible drowning Monday, according to Atwater Police officers. Officers say they respond to a home on Sowell Street in Atwater around 5:00 p.m. officers say they found a 2-year-old child that was non-breathing and pulseless. Police say lifesaving efforts were […]
L.A. Weekly
Suzanne Hood Dead after Multi-Vehicle Collision on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Female Driver Killed in Multi-Car Accident near Peach Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 7:00 a.m., near the intersection of Peach and McKinley Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that multiple vehicles were involved and found severely damaged in the area.
This Fresno CVS is closing for good: ‘I’m concerned’
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The CVS Pharmacy on Downtown Fresno’s Fulton Street will close its doors for the final time on Tuesday. The building is owned by the corporation, CVS Pharmacy, and it will likely stay empty until the company figures out what to do with it. In the meantime, customers and regulars have to […]
