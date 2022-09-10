ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

csufresno.edu

Jalen Moreno-Cropper gives back to the community of Fresno

Jalen Moreno-Cropper has made a new name for himself in the first two weeks of play for the Fresno State football team by giving back to his community. Ahead of the Cal Poly and Fresno State game, Moreno-Cropper announced that he would be adding “Moreno” along with his last name Cropper to pay homage to his late grandfather.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

The Energy Is Back at Fresno State Tailgates

Walking through the parking lots outside Valley Children’s Stadium, I had to keep my head up for flying footballs and the kids running to catch them. Prepping for the sold-out game Saturday versus Oregon State, thousands of the Red Wave stood over grills or attended other tailgates. It was...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Monster Jam returns to Fresno

Fresno, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 12,000-pound monster trucks are returning to Fresno for the Arena Championship Series. The Monster Jam Arena Championship will take place at the Save Mart Center from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12. Audiences will be thrilled by the world-class drivers as they show off their skills in intense races […]
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Instructor Adam Hernandez and RC’s Wildland Fire Program

Wildfires are not a new phenomenon. For millennia, fires have been an integral part of a healthy ecosystem, though a problem has arisen in the last couple hundred years. People and the structures we build have become abundant, that in turn, has given rise to aggressive fire suppression efforts to keep people and buildings safe. While those efforts have kept many out of harms way for a long time, less fire means more fuel build up; more fuel means powerful, out of control fires. That’s where we find ourselves today, battling an out of balance ecosystem, where fire is unstoppable at times. The Reedley College Wildland Fire Program is working hard to train women and men to combat not just the fires that ravage our state on a yearly basis, but train them to help maintain the delicate balance that our forested areas need to have to be healthy.
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Drive in downtown Visalia to be longer

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Getting into downtown Visalia will be more difficult starting September 18. The City of Visalia is starting to replace water mains throughout the downtown area. Construction crews will begin digging up from Center Avenue to Main Street. Eastbound traffic on Main Street will be detoured to Oak Avenue via north on […]
VISALIA, CA
Madera Tribune

Madera players faced pistols in Vallejo

Madera faced a hostile crowd at Vallejo. The young Madera athlete was distracted by the taunts of the referee and more than a little surprised when the official engaged him in an argument right in the middle of the game. Where was the impartiality that every sports team had a right to expect, no matter whether it was playing on the hometown rink or on that of some other city?
yourcentralvalley.com

Man fatally struck by car in northwest Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A pedestrian wandered into the path of traffic early Saturday morning in northwest Fresno and was fatally struck by a passing car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say they received a call about a collision around 1:15 a.m. They arrived to find...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Iconic WWII planes on display in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. ( )- Visitors can now get an up-close look at two of the rarest and most iconic military aircraft from World War II. Two warbirds, the B-17 “Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey” and B-25 Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” are on public display at the Visalia Municipal Airport from Tuesday to Sunday.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

See your favorite heroes at Heroes Fest in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fun pop-culture-filled fundraiser is happening on Saturday in Fresno called Heroes Fest. Heroes Fest will take place at the parking lot of Heroes Comics (located at 110 East Shaw Avenue in Fresno) on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will feature pop-culture personalities like Superman, Batman, Captain America, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Valley Animal Center needs funds to stay open

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest private no-kill animal shelter in the Central Valley needs funds to get through the year. The Valley Animal Center needs to raise over $250,000 to continue operating through the year. They say that last year, the adoption rates at the center decreased. Instead, there has been a significant increase […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New details revealed in Sophia Mason’s death

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – A new Merced police report is revealing new details about the homicide investigation regarding the death of 8-year-old Sophia Mason. Mason was found dead in a Merced home in March. Her mother, Samantha Johnson, and Johnson’s boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, have been arrested and face first-degree murder charges. A mountain of stuffed […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Atwater police revive unresponsive 2-year-old

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  Officers were able to revive a child after responding to a possible drowning Monday, according to Atwater Police officers. Officers say they respond to a home on Sowell Street in Atwater around 5:00 p.m. officers say they found a 2-year-old child that was non-breathing and pulseless.  Police say lifesaving efforts were […]
ATWATER, CA
L.A. Weekly

Suzanne Hood Dead after Multi-Vehicle Collision on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Female Driver Killed in Multi-Car Accident near Peach Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 7:00 a.m., near the intersection of Peach and McKinley Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that multiple vehicles were involved and found severely damaged in the area.
FRESNO, CA

