WTVQ
Georgetown Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for remodel
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chick-fil-A in Georgetown will temporarily close beginning this week for a remodel. The restaurant said on Facebook it has been a pleasure to serve the community for over 12 years, and now is the time for a change. “We are excited for the new changes...
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
clayconews.com
Post 11 London Troopers Honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony in Lexington
LONDON, KY (September 12, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON POLICE RESPOND TO POSSIBLE THREAT TO HIGH SCHOOL
The Lexington Police Department was advised by the School District on a possible threat to the High School on Tuesday, September 13. A release says the Lexington Police Department used every resource available to investigate the accusations. The Police Department and the School placed security measures in place to ensure the safety of the staff and students.
'Unacceptable': Gov. Beshear on recent Lexington gun violence
Governor Andy Beshear says the violence Lexington saw this past weekend is "entirely unacceptable." The governor says instances of gun violence have happened all across Kentucky in recent years.
balldurham.com
Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit
The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
foxlexington.com
Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
foxlexington.com
Madison County Animal Shelter hosts pet adoption event
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Madison County Animal Shelter continues its efforts to help puppies find their forever homes. In partnership with the Tractor Supply store in Richmond, the shelter hosted an adoption event on Saturday. The animal shelter has open adoptions but said potential dog parents...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington deals with multiple shootings over the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nine people were injured in shootings between Saturday night and Sunday morning in Lexington. The recent wave of shootings has Sherry Warsh with the advocacy group Build concerned. “Our kids have nowhere safe to go,” she said. “That’s really what go me into fighting for the...
Country singer John Michael Montgomery injured after tour bus crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Country singer John Michael Montgomery and two other people were injured Friday night when his tour bus crashed in Tennessee near the Kentucky state line. Montgomery, 57, was a passenger on a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling south on Interstate 75 south of Jellico when...
clayconews.com
HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS LOCATED IN BURNED STRUCTURE ON HIGHWAY 52 W IN LEE COUNTY, KENTUCKY IDENTIFIED AS A BEATTYVILLE RESIDENT
BEATTYVILLE, KY (September 12, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is continuing to investigate human skeletal remains that were located in a burned structure on KY-52 W in Lee County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. As a result of the ongoing investigation,...
Kentucky Commit Robert Dillingham Expected to Play in 2022 Border League
Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham is expected to take part in the upcoming 2022 Border League, according to Samad Hines of The Season Ticket: Dillingham's Donda Academy in California is one of many high profile schools that's expected to take part in the upcoming event, which is set to take ...
clayconews.com
Two Fugitives on the run after Evading a KSP Pursuit in Madison Co. captured in Fayette County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 9, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that , KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 3:00 A.M. Friday morning September 9, 2022, by the Lexington Metro Police Department advising that two wanted individuals being sought by KSP had been taken into custody.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky announces timeline for Chris Rodriguez' return, Mark Stoops comments on availability
Kentucky will have Chris Rodriguez available for the Oct. 1 game against Ole Miss after the star running back has already missed the first 2 games of the season, wins over Miami-Ohio and Florida. UK plays Youngstown State this week, and Northern Illinois next week. Rodriguez has been out, and...
foxlexington.com
Police seek ‘armed & dangerous’ man in connection with human remains found in Lee County
BEATYVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance locating a person of interest involving the death of Tamika L. McDaniel. Police identified 33-year-old Logan S. Reed, of Richmond, as a person of interest on Tuesday in a news release. Reed is being described by authorities...
WKYT 27
Ky. daycare worker facing charges after baby taken to hospital with brain bleeds
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman who is expected to take care of children is now facing charges. Tyeisha Smith is a daycare worker in Madison County. She’s now charged with child abuse after a baby was taken to UK Children’s Hospital with brain bleeds. Jail records...
WKYT 27
Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy and violent weekend in Lexington, with multiple shootings and a fight outside UK Chandler Hospital. Two men are facing charges after Lexington police say they got into a brawl with relatives of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Marquis Tompkins and Roderick Bowditch Jr. were arrested Saturday night and were in court Monday afternoon.
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
foxlexington.com
2 arrested in connection to disorder at UK Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two individuals are facing multiple charges after Saturday night’s disorder at UK Hospital. According to the University of Kentucky Police Department, the hospital was under enhanced security procedures following the shooting on Georgetown Road, which is typical protocol when gunshot victims are brought in.
