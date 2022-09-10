ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

WTVQ

Georgetown Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for remodel

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chick-fil-A in Georgetown will temporarily close beginning this week for a remodel. The restaurant said on Facebook it has been a pleasure to serve the community for over 12 years, and now is the time for a change. “We are excited for the new changes...
GEORGETOWN, KY
wmky.org

Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested

An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Post 11 London Troopers Honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony in Lexington

LONDON, KY (September 12, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
LEXINGTON, KY
kmmo.com

LEXINGTON POLICE RESPOND TO POSSIBLE THREAT TO HIGH SCHOOL

The Lexington Police Department was advised by the School District on a possible threat to the High School on Tuesday, September 13. A release says the Lexington Police Department used every resource available to investigate the accusations. The Police Department and the School placed security measures in place to ensure the safety of the staff and students.
LEXINGTON, KY
balldurham.com

Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit

The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County Animal Shelter hosts pet adoption event

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Madison County Animal Shelter continues its efforts to help puppies find their forever homes. In partnership with the Tractor Supply store in Richmond, the shelter hosted an adoption event on Saturday. The animal shelter has open adoptions but said potential dog parents...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington deals with multiple shootings over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nine people were injured in shootings between Saturday night and Sunday morning in Lexington. The recent wave of shootings has Sherry Warsh with the advocacy group Build concerned. “Our kids have nowhere safe to go,” she said. “That’s really what go me into fighting for the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy and violent weekend in Lexington, with multiple shootings and a fight outside UK Chandler Hospital. Two men are facing charges after Lexington police say they got into a brawl with relatives of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Marquis Tompkins and Roderick Bowditch Jr. were arrested Saturday night and were in court Monday afternoon.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 arrested in connection to disorder at UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two individuals are facing multiple charges after Saturday night’s disorder at UK Hospital. According to the University of Kentucky Police Department, the hospital was under enhanced security procedures following the shooting on Georgetown Road, which is typical protocol when gunshot victims are brought in.
LEXINGTON, KY

