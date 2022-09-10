Read full article on original website
Whistleblower tells Congress that Twitter has a spy problem
The headaches just keep coming for Twitter. Souvik Banerjee/UnsplashPeiter 'Mudge' Zatko, Twitter's former security chief, offered Congress a litany of alleged issues within the company.
WATCH: Jen Psaki takes Democratic victory lap in first MSNBC appearance
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki cautioned there is a long way to go until November but took a victory lap for Democrats while touting the excitement that former President Donald Trump brings to liberals as the midterm elections approach.
Italian govt moves to restore pay cap for top civil servants
ROME, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Italian government on Wednesday moved to reverse a controversial attempt by the outgoing parliament to weaken a salary cap for senior public servants.
