Google Teams Up with US Government for Open-Source Chips
Google, NIST, and SkyWater to make open-source chips for universities and small businesses. Google and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on Wednesday signed a joint research and development pact under which Google will finance production of open-source chips that could be used by academic and small business researchers to build a variety of emerging applications.
