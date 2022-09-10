ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen officials negotiating new STEC agreement

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MlHX_0hqJnKnU00
Harlingen officials are negotiating an agreement with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, whose five-year contract expires on Sept. 30. (Valley Morning Star file photo)

HARLINGEN — The city’s ambulance company’s exclusive rights to provide services might be on the line.

Now, officials are negotiating an agreement with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, whose five-year contract expires on Sept. 30.

For about 10 years, the city has granted STEC exclusive rights to provide emergency and non-emergency transport services after the company stopped charging the city about $395,000 a year to help fund its operation.

Instead, STEC began charging its patients.

As officials negotiate a new agreement, some commissioners are questioning the company’s exclusive rights clause.

Last week, Commissioner Rene Perez, the city’s mayor pro-tem, stated a new agreement might not include the exclusivity clause backed by a city ordinance granting police the power to warn or cite outside ambulance companies entering the city limits.

“It is being considered and very much on the table,” he stated Thursday, referring to STEC’s exclusivity clause.

Across the state, the cities of Arlington, Waco and Wichita Falls along with the counties of Wichita Falls and Rockwell offer their EMS services exclusive contracts, STEC officials have said.

Meanwhile, Perez stated he wants to allow outside ambulances to help provide non-emergency service “on a limited scale.”

“I believe competition is good,” he stated. “It forces companies to be more efficient and provide better services.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKWio_0hqJnKnU00

During a workshop last month, a nursing home administrator joined some residents who complained of what they described as STEC’s non-emergency service’s slow response times.

Amid discussion, some commissioners said they wanted some outside ambulances to help STEC provide non-emergency transports, the lucrative service company officials argue generates revenue that helps fund their emergency ambulance runs.

“We are providing STEC one last opportunity to prove themselves capable of providing the quality of service and transparency that the residents of Harlingen deserve,” Perez stated Thursday.

“It’s a very limited time frame and they must show results — no excuses.”

NEGOTIATIONS

As STEC’s contract approaches its expiration, Mayor Norma Sepulveda and City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez are leading negotiations.

“I’m confident we will have a contract completed soon that will be agreeable to both STEC and the city,” Sepulveda stated Friday.

Last week, commissioners met in closed session with City Attorney Mark Sossi before giving Sepulveda and Gonzalez a “time frame” in which to negotiate with STEC regarding a memorandum of understanding.

On Friday, attorney Randy Whittington, who represents STEC, said the parties are negotiating “a contract.”

“STEC and Harlingen city officials have been and are continuing to work together on the details of an agreement to extend their long and valued relationship of more than 40 years,” he stated.

On Tuesday, city officials are meeting with STEC to continue negotiations, he said.

“We’re meeting to negotiate and we’re working out a few details and I’m confident we will,” Whittington said during an interview. “I don’t think there are any major obstacles standing in the way of working out something satisfactory for the city and STEC.”

LEADING TALKS

As commissioners prepared to cast their votes during a meeting last Wednesday, Commissioner Michael Mezmar proposed offering STEC a one-year contract.

“I’ll make the motion to approve as we discussed (in executive session) with a one-year contract,” he told commissioners before his motion died for lack of a second.

Then, Perez proposed Sepulveda and Gonzalez conduct negotiations.

“I make a motion to approve what we discussed and to give Gabe and the mayor the time frame to negotiate that we discussed during executive session,” Perez said as he made his motion.

Commissioners voted 3-1 to take Perez’s proposal, with Mezmar casting the dissenting vote while Commissioner Ford Kinsley, who serves as the commission’s representative on STEC’s board of directors, abstained.

Commissioners did not disclose the nature of their closed-door discussions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqjTr_0hqJnKnU00

Last year, during months of heated debate, members of the city’s past commission were considering scraping STEC’s exclusive rights clause to allow other companies to offer non-emergency transport service.

While STEC runs eight to 11 mobile intensive care ambulances a day within the city limits, the company taps three ambulances to offer non-emergency transports, officials said.

Agreements with other regional emergency medical services companies offer the city back-up ambulance service, they said.

Meanwhile, STEC’s ambulances average emergency response times of 8 minutes and 51 seconds, officials said.

In 1979, city leaders founded STEC to provide ambulance service in town.

Today, the nonprofit, which offers ambulance service across most of Cameron County, stations eight to 11 ambulances in the Harlingen area, officials have said.

About five years ago, STEC boosted its rates to range from $795 for basic life support to $1,220 in the area where about half its patients are on Medicare and Medicaid, which reimburses about a third of billings, company officials said.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County Tax Office substations return to regular operating hours

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Paul Villarreal, Jr. announced that seven county tax offices will return to normal operating hours. The county’s news release said starting Monday, Oct 3. the substations will open for business. The Alamo substation will open on Mondays and Tuesdays only. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr chief of police resigns

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey resigned from his position on Monday. According to a press release from the City of Pharr, Harvey announced his resignation which will take effect immediately. In the release Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez made the following statement, “We thank Andy for his dedicated work to the City of […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Vehicle accident at Brownsville port of entry

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car that crashed into a gate at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. The incident took place on Sunday at about 9 p.m. U.S. Customs Agents reported a vehicle struck a gate on the cargo lane. Upon arrival, the deputy dispatched to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Property tax reduction rates expected in RGV

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Businesses and homeowners across McAllen and Edinburg may see a change in their property tax rates. “Of course anything we can do to release some of that stress from the families, especially during this hardship, it’s very much appreciated by the community,” Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Edinburg Johnny […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Harlingen, TX
Government
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Harlingen, TX
KRGV

Rental assistance office in Brownsville reopens after backlog issues

A nonprofit organization, Come Dream. Come Build., officially reopened its doors after being closed for nearly two weeks. Come Dream. Come Build. is an organization in Brownsville that files rental assistant applications. The nonprofit organization closed its doors two weeks ago due to many requests, causing a backlog of applications.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports four COVID-19-related deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. All of the deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Two of the dead were men from Edinburg and Weslaco and the other two were women from Edinburg and McAllen. The four individuals were vaccinated, according to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV female officers celebrated on National Police Woman Day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley police departments celebrated their female officers and their accomplishments on National Police Woman Day.  Cecilia Valdez, one of two female officers at the Brownsville Police Department, said her interest in serving the community began when she was a student at Pace High School. She said the school had […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT: Overnight ramp closures for Valley cities

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ramp closures will require several overnight removal and replacements for westbound Interstate 2 in Harlingen, La Feria, Weslaco and Donna. According to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the overnight lane and ramp closures will be in effect starting from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sept. 14 […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Service#City Limits#Board Of Directors#Stec#Rockwell#Ems
News Channel 25

2 Texas medical workers indicted for fraud against adult daycare patients

MCALLEN, Texas — Two Texans were indicted for fraud for their roles in a healthcare scheme exploiting adult daycare patients. The Department of Justice reported Dr. Osama Balhir Nahas of McAllen and Isabel Moreno Pruneda of Edinburg were taken into custody on Aug. after being accused of charging around $3.5 million to Medicare for services not needed or not provided to multiple patients.
EDINBURG, TX
megadoctornews.com

New Generation of Boosters Are Here!

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County has received a shipment of the latest generation of COVID-19 vaccine known as the bivalent formulations for use as a single booster dose. The vaccines will be distributed to Hidalgo County health clinics and will be available to the public at no charge. “This is...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT announces lane closures in the La Joya area

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced lane closures for the La Joya – Peñitas area. TxDOT said lane closures will be Mon through Thursday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. at Tom Gill & US 83. Overnight closures will be from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. on westbound US 83 Frontage […]
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP seizes over $200K of cocaine at Veterans Int’l Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville confiscated a load of alleged cocaine valued at $211,203. According to the agency’s media release, the drugs were hidden within a 2008 Ford vehicle. On Sept. 10 a 19-year-old man, a U.S. citizen who resides in Matamoros, attempted […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Police urge public to think railroad safety

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Train safety is something some people may not think of every day, but thousands of people have been killed by them. Train accidents happen more often than you think, but they can be prevented by following standard train safety rules.  Never walk, bike, or jog on the tracks. Always stop at […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco to host drive-thru pet vaccine clinic

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco’s Animal Care Services is hosting a drive-thru pet vaccine clinic. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, the vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday behind Moreno’s Feed and Pet Store, located at 2424 E. Business 23. The clinic […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Smugglers smashing through fences in RGV pursuits

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events. CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12. Officers said the driver failed to yield and a vehicle […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested with multiple social security cards in purse, none with her name

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of fraud use/possession of identifying information was arrested by Brownsville police on Thursday. At about 2 p.m. Thursday, Kassandra Yvette Roquemore, 24, was at the Highway 4 checkpoint where she was stopped by U.S. Border Patrol agents. According to police, Border Patrol contacted the Brownsville PD auto theft […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

$2.3M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Bags containing nearly 267 pounds of methamphetamine worth $2,384,668 were seized at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility this weekend. "Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.The drugs were found on September 9 hidden within a commercial tractor trailer.The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
EDINBURG, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
48
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy