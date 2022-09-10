ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Nicolas Cage Discusses The Kinds Of Movies He Wants To Make Following The Birth Of His New Baby Girl

Nicolas Cage had incredible news come his way this week, and it wasn’t just the positive reception of his film, Butcher's Crossing, at the Toronto International Film Festival. Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, marked the birth of their baby girl, Francesca, last Wednesday. And it sounds the birth of his daughter has already affected the way Cage will be choosing his projects in the future -- and he clearly is going in a different direction.
MOVIES
ComicBook

National Treasure: Edge of History Has a Plan to Bring Nicolas Cage Back

While audiences shouldn't expect to see Nicolas Cage show up as Benjamin Gates in the first season of National Treasure: Edge of History, showrunner Cormac Wibberley recently confirmed that there is a tentative plan in place to potentially see Cage return in Season 2. The initial plan for the series was to feature both Cage and Diane Kruger return for the narrative in limited capacity, but those plans never ended up coming together. In this regard, Edge of History assuredly unfolds in the same reality as the previous National Treasure films, but fans shouldn't expect there to be much connective tissue in the narrative in Season 1. Stay tuned for details on the release of National Treasure: Edge of History.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”

French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
Nicolas Cage
Kelly Clarkson
Pedro Pascal
hotnewhiphop.com

King Charles III Slammed For Treatment Of Staffer: Watch

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 last week, and the entire world has been reacting to the news. As eyes shift to the Queen's successor, her son Charles III, controversy has begun to bubble. First, it was reported that the new king instructed Prince Harry not to bring Meghan Markle as his mother was dying. Now, a small gesture has Twitter up in arms.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Anna Kendrick makes notable career change with new movie

Anna Kendrick is making a big move in her career with the news that she is set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming movie The Dating Game. The Dating Game follows the true story of Cheryl Bradshaw, who appeared on the 1970s dating show The Dating Game and matched with a charming man named Rodney Alcala. However, Alcala was actually a serial killer.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Team Alfie or team Phil?

I fell out of love with Alfie's character with his last storyline. He hasn't been around for how long? And now he's going to charge back in playing devoted dad and Kat's one true love. Please!. Posts: 1,781. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/09/22 - 00:25 #3. Phil. There should be...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Corrie: Death next week?

It's been hinted Gary will die next week in big scenes along with Kelly.... One can only dream! I want this to be true but I can’t see Gary going anywhere whilst Iain MacLeod’s still around. Posts: 74,720. Forum Member. ✭✭. 12/09/22 - 19:25 #4. Tight Jeans Gary...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Corrie 12/09/22: Que Saira Saira (One Hour Episode 8pm - 9pm)

You're the new producer. Would you axe any long termers. If so you can only pick one!. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee for last week’s episode thread. So what’s lined up for us tonight....
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Your favourite series - Part 2

2017 was a good one for me - had a wide variety of abilities from the amazing (Alexandra) to someone who couldn’t dance (Rev. Richard). The final had several good pros and celebs in it. Was also the first time they had a celeb with a disability which was overdue and exciting to watch. Plenty of fun triers and we did get a little bit of drama that series. Feels completely different to the overly sentimental vibe that it is now.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Pinocchio’ Review: Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis Deliver a Dud of a Disney Remake

Arriving before Guillermo del Toro's version, this reinterpretation of the classic kids' tale also stars Cynthia Erivo and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. When caught in that perennial dilemma of going head-to-head with an identical-sounding movie (meteor threatens planet; volcano threatens city; Truman Capote makes friends), it’s probably comforting when a filmmaker can tell himself his competitor is a nobody whose film won’t be a real concern. What you don’t want is for the other movie to be made by Guillermo del Toro — especially when the subject is one the Mexican auteur was practically born to interpret.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Eastenders brilliant in every way tonight

The bit with Linda, Kathy & Denise with no Intro music .was class I.thought. Good episode to.follow as well. It might not be in its 90s domination. These days , but it's still No 1 here.for us . Posts: 17,739. Forum Member. ✭✭. 12/09/22 - 23:30 #2. It was a...
TV SERIES

