While audiences shouldn't expect to see Nicolas Cage show up as Benjamin Gates in the first season of National Treasure: Edge of History, showrunner Cormac Wibberley recently confirmed that there is a tentative plan in place to potentially see Cage return in Season 2. The initial plan for the series was to feature both Cage and Diane Kruger return for the narrative in limited capacity, but those plans never ended up coming together. In this regard, Edge of History assuredly unfolds in the same reality as the previous National Treasure films, but fans shouldn't expect there to be much connective tissue in the narrative in Season 1. Stay tuned for details on the release of National Treasure: Edge of History.

