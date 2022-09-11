ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Greek leader: EU must respond as one to Putin's 'blackmail'

By COSTAS KANTOURIS, DEMETRIS NELLAS Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gyi2P_0hqJbjoN00

The European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “blackmail” with the supply of natural gas, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Saturday.

He said Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is meant to "legitimize a despotic authoritarianism and enable any local troublemaker” to do the same, a hardly veiled reference to Greece 's neighbor Turkey and the increasingly aggressive rhetoric of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“In the Ukraine war, we stand with those defending themselves, we stand with democracy and freedom ... we know what it means to have an (aggressive) neighbor,” Mitsotakis said.

Putin wants to turn European anxiety about energy into political destabilization, Mitsotakis added in the keynote speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in which Greece’s heads of government announce the coming year’s economic policies.

The Greek premier reminded his audience that Greece had proposed months ago a cap on natural gas prices and a decoupling of electricity prices from those of natural gas and expressed his satisfaction that the European Union was coming round to such solutions.

“Better late than never,” he told reporters earlier Saturday, as he was touring the trade fair’s exhibits.

Mitsotakis said his government will continue to subsidize electricity bills “whatever the cost.” But Greek officials also have said that subsidies will now include incentives to reduce consumption and, when possible, replace natural gas with other fuel sources for heating.

The prime minister announced a number of additional measures, such as a cost-of-living check of 250 euros paid to some 2.3 million beneficiaries, raises in pensions and the minimum wage, tax cuts, a 150 million euro subsidy to farmers to compensate for higher fuel and animal feed costs, better wages for national health service and armed forces personnel and others. Taken together, he said, these handouts, excluding the electricity bill subsidy, would cost 5.5 billion euros.

Since early 2020, Greece has spent over 50 billion euros to support households and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and now by the energy crisis and rising inflation.

Inflation in Greece, running at an annual 11.4% clip in August, is slightly off its 12.1% peak in June, but still at levels not seen since 1994.

The strong economy, expected to grow more than 5% in 2022, provides the government with the margin to spend extra. But, starting in 2023, heavily indebted Greece's government must also post primary budget surpluses, as agreed with the EU.

Next year is also going to see new election s, most likely more than one. The first ballot is not expected to result in any single party gaining a majority of seats in Parliament and a coalition government looks highly unlikely. That would result in a second round of elections, which would be fought under a different electoral law that will give the winning party a 30-seat bonus.

———

Demetris Nellas reported from Athens, Greece.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The German subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) was placed under trusteeship on Friday, giving Germany's federal regulator control of the PCK refinery in Schwedt, a key source of fuel for the city of Berlin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC News

President Biden to meet with Griner, Whelan families Friday

President Joe Biden will meet Friday at the White House with the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, two American citizens who remain detained in Russia. "The president wants to make sure their families know they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day," said a senior administration official, who confirmed the meeting to ABC News.
POTUS
The Independent

New Zealand republic debate complicated by Māori treaty

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has reignited debate in New Zealand about whether it should continue recognizing Britain's monarch as its symbolic head of state or take the final step toward independence by becoming a republic.But there remains a significant complicating factor.While Indigenous people in many of the 14 nations outside of Britain which recognize the monarchy want to ditch it because they see it as a symbol of colonial repression, views are more mixed among Indigenous New Zealanders. Some MÄori leaders favor sticking with the monarchy, at least for now. That's because New Zealand's founding...
QUEEN ELIZABETH II
ABC News

ABC News

828K+
Followers
177K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy