Tucson, AZ

Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Tucson

Tuesday is International Chocolate Day! What better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the city's best chocolate shops?. Yelp has a list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the city. According to the list, the highest-rated chocolate shop in Tucson is Purple Penguin Candy Emporium. One Yelp user...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Polish eatery boasts new décor and creative cocktails

After a decade in business, Polish Cottage has a fresh look, daily specials and a revamped drink menu. The cozy midtown restaurant closed for part of July for a facelift and additions to its drink menu, to install booths, a bar and new wood flooring. The restaurant reopened July 26 with a bit more capacity, from 48 to 52. The brighter color scheme and new lighting also have resulted in a more bright and open space.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson

Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
BISBEE, AZ
KOLD-TV

New light show coming to Tucson this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween may be just around the corner, but some people’s minds are already on Christmas. This year, there’ll be more to see during the holidays. Right now, the Tucson Botanical Gardens is hard at work on a brand new light show that...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Waymo autonomous semi trucks cut costs for Arizona food banks

Waymo is offering its autonomous driving semi-trucks to make food deliveries to other food banks throughout Arizona. On Sept. 13, one of Waymo's autonomous semi's arrived at St. Mary's Food Bank warehouse, loading 22,000 pounds of bread for another food bank in Tucson. Waymo offered its service to the Arizona Food Bank Network earlier this year, fighting food insecurity across the state. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

A long list of local spots that offer student discounts

We know what it's like to be in college — eating budget-friendly meals before you start your shift at your unpaid internship. It can be rough. By now, you probably know of the student discounts you get through places like Cinemark, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Hulu, among others. But there are also lots of local spots in Tucson that offer discounts to students, including museums, restaurants and gyms.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities respond to ‘prank call’ about shooting at Tucson High

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to a false report of a shooting at Tucson High on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers checked the campus and surrounding area and found no evidence of a shooting. Tucson High Principal Elizabeth Rivera called it a prank...
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

Granite Secures $20 Million Project with the Tucson Airport Authority for the Airfield Safety Enhancement Program

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $20 million dollar construction contract by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) to reconstruct an outboard taxiway (Taxiway C) at the Tucson International Airport (TUS), in Tucson, Arizona, as part of the TAA’s estimated $400 million, multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement Program. This will be the second work package awarded as part of the previously announced $130 million multi-year Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project to demolish an existing runway and re-construct a new relocated commercial runway, center taxiway, and outboard taxiway that will parallel the existing main runway at TUS. The project is primarily funded through an FAA Airport Improvement Grant (AIP) with additional funding expected from the recently passed Infrastructure Bill prior to the start of construction. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s 4th quarter CAP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006084/en/ Granite crews prepared for takeoff at Tucson International Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway on Sunday, Sept. 11. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1600 block of East Calle Salamanca. Arriving officers did not locate the victim during...
TUCSON, AZ

