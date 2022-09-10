Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
iheart.com
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Tucson
Tuesday is International Chocolate Day! What better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the city's best chocolate shops?. Yelp has a list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the city. According to the list, the highest-rated chocolate shop in Tucson is Purple Penguin Candy Emporium. One Yelp user...
Royal Palms apartment residents and neighbors meet with TPD
Drug use, recent shootings and homelessness on or around the Royal Palms apartment complex led to a meeting with tenants and neighbors who voiced their concerns to the Tucson Police Department.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Polish eatery boasts new décor and creative cocktails
After a decade in business, Polish Cottage has a fresh look, daily specials and a revamped drink menu. The cozy midtown restaurant closed for part of July for a facelift and additions to its drink menu, to install booths, a bar and new wood flooring. The restaurant reopened July 26 with a bit more capacity, from 48 to 52. The brighter color scheme and new lighting also have resulted in a more bright and open space.
thisistucson.com
A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson
Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption is helping dogs go from the track to a forever home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that the Tucson Greyhound Park is officially closed for good, a local Tucson organization is stepping up to help rehabilitate more dogs from the track. Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption has placed over 800 greyhounds in the last ten years, now they’re taking on...
TPD: Many arrested for street racing throughout the weekend
The Tucson Police Department shares the results of a weekend strategic deployment with our law enforcement partners to overcome street racing/sideshows throughout Tucson.
Tucson's food trucks create first ever Arizona Food Truck Association
Most food truck owners will tell you: their heart and soul go into the food, and on the side, their livelihood.
KOLD-TV
New light show coming to Tucson this holiday season
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween may be just around the corner, but some people’s minds are already on Christmas. This year, there’ll be more to see during the holidays. Right now, the Tucson Botanical Gardens is hard at work on a brand new light show that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Waymo autonomous semi trucks cut costs for Arizona food banks
Waymo is offering its autonomous driving semi-trucks to make food deliveries to other food banks throughout Arizona. On Sept. 13, one of Waymo's autonomous semi's arrived at St. Mary's Food Bank warehouse, loading 22,000 pounds of bread for another food bank in Tucson. Waymo offered its service to the Arizona Food Bank Network earlier this year, fighting food insecurity across the state. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
Police: False report of shooting at Tucson High
Tucson police investigated a false report of a Tucson High School shooting Tuesday. Police say they searched the campus and surrounding area and found no evidence of a shooting.
thisistucson.com
A long list of local spots that offer student discounts
We know what it's like to be in college — eating budget-friendly meals before you start your shift at your unpaid internship. It can be rough. By now, you probably know of the student discounts you get through places like Cinemark, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Hulu, among others. But there are also lots of local spots in Tucson that offer discounts to students, including museums, restaurants and gyms.
25-Year-Old Devi Marie Stubblefield Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday. The crash happened at around 7:00 p.m. in the area of North Stone Avenue and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
Authorities respond to ‘prank call’ about shooting at Tucson High
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to a false report of a shooting at Tucson High on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers checked the campus and surrounding area and found no evidence of a shooting. Tucson High Principal Elizabeth Rivera called it a prank...
Granite Secures $20 Million Project with the Tucson Airport Authority for the Airfield Safety Enhancement Program
WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $20 million dollar construction contract by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) to reconstruct an outboard taxiway (Taxiway C) at the Tucson International Airport (TUS), in Tucson, Arizona, as part of the TAA’s estimated $400 million, multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement Program. This will be the second work package awarded as part of the previously announced $130 million multi-year Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project to demolish an existing runway and re-construct a new relocated commercial runway, center taxiway, and outboard taxiway that will parallel the existing main runway at TUS. The project is primarily funded through an FAA Airport Improvement Grant (AIP) with additional funding expected from the recently passed Infrastructure Bill prior to the start of construction. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s 4th quarter CAP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006084/en/ Granite crews prepared for takeoff at Tucson International Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)
In Arizona, worry about access to Colorado River water
Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land.
KOLD-TV
Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway on Sunday, Sept. 11. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1600 block of East Calle Salamanca. Arriving officers did not locate the victim during...
KOLD-TV
Opening statements delivered, witnesses called in Christopher Clements’ trial for death of Maribel Gonzales
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Opening statements were delivered and three witnesses took the stand during the first trial of Christopher Clements on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing Isabel Celis in 2012 and Maribel Gonzales in 2014. Isabel was 6 years...
Free medical supplies and low cost equipment available at local nonprofit
We Care Tucson provides medical supplies for free for the Tucson community. Medical equipment is basically free with minimal charges.
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
Crime near Royal Palms apartments has neighbors frustrated, fearful
Neighbors are sounding the alarm at Royal Palms Apartment Complex near Speedway and Craycroft, after seeing frequent drug use and concerning shootings on and near the property.
Comments / 3