Emma Raducanu stays British No 1 after Harriet Dart's first-round defeat in Slovenia Open
Emma Raducanu will stay British No 1 after Harriet Dart was defeated in the first round of the Slovenia Open. Dart is ranked No 85 in the world and a strong showing from her at this WTA 250 event could have seen her overtake Raducanu, whose own ranking has dropped to 83 following the early end to her defence of the US Open title this year.
Serena Williams says she will 'not be relaxing' after playing final match before expected retirement
Serena Williams says she "will not be relaxing" after playing what is likely to be her final competitive tennis match, and can now find time for "things that I've been wanting to do for so many years". The global tennis phenomenon said that her reported "retirement" from the sport was...
NFL・
Emma Raducanu wins first match since early US Open exit to progress in Slovenia | 'I fought hard'
Emma Raducanu won her first match since the US Open, beating Dayana Yastremska at the Slovenia Open in Portoroz on Monday. Raducanu, the defending champion, had gone into the US Open this year with high hopes only to suffer a disappointingly early exit. She decided to take a wild card...
Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says managers overrated compared to players and that Erling Haaland can still improve
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes football managers are "overrated" when it comes to their influence on players as he fields more questions on how to cope with Erling Haaland in his team. City's new Norwegian hotshot has 12 goals in seven matches for the Premier League champions but Guardiola...
Lewis Hamilton says end to Italian GP brought back Abu Dhabi memories: 'How the rules should be'
The 2022 Italian GP was similar to the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP in that there was a Safety Car called with few laps remaining. At Monza, however, the race finished behind the Safety Car - with Max Verstappen beating Charles Leclerc - while in Abu Dhabi, the race was incorrectly restarted with one lap remaining.
McIlroy, Europeans address Ryder Cup status for LIV players
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — For Rory McIlroy, it’s a flat-out “no.” U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is open to having LIV Golf players on Europe’s team at next year’s Ryder Cup, because, as he said, “I just want to make sure that we win.” Europe captain Luke Donald, meanwhile, is toeing the official tour line when he says he’s in “limbo” waiting for the conflict to be decided in the courts. As several of Europe’s top players prepare to play this week’s Italian Open on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host next year’s Ryder Cup, the pre-tournament discussion has been about who should and who should not be included on the 2023 team.
GOLF・
Ryder Cup 2023: Luke Donald calls on rising stars to impress and force their way onto Team Europe
Luke Donald has called on Europe’s young golfers to create their own Ryder Cup legacy and break into next year’s team, as participation for LIV Golf members remains “in limbo”. The Englishman was announced as Europe's Ryder Cup captain in August, following Henrik Stenson being stripped...
GOLF・
Football fixtures this week: Premier League, Champions League and WSL among competitions to resume
Which fixtures across Britain are going ahead as football begins to recommence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II?. Football across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen after her passing aged 96 on Thursday. Most of the Premier...
Premier League to push ahead with plans for semi-automated offsides - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Gareth Southgate will allow his England stars to watch the Queen's funeral with their families instead of joining up at St George's Park. Marcus Rashford's agent reportedly used interest from PSG to negotiate a better contract for the Manchester...
Long Distance Cup: St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov given Ascot Long Distance Cup option
Roger Varian has revealed there is a chance his Cazoo St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov will run again this season, with a potential outing in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot. A taking victor at Nottingham in his only appearance as a two-year-old, he made light work of his seasonal debut at Newcastle over a mile and a quarter to head into Royal Ascot unbeaten.
Mark Boucher to step down as South Africa coach after T20I World Cup
In a statement released on Monday afternoon after the conclusion of South Africa's Test series against England, which England won 2-1, the organisation confirmed Boucher had resigned from his role. In the statement, it read: "Mr Boucher has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with...
England squad: Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Eric Dier face crucial moment as Gareth Southgate closes on World Cup selection
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are both pushing for England recalls, as Gareth Southgate prepares his final squad selection before the World Cup. It's a key decision for the England manager. If either is left out for the two Nations League games against Italy and Germany this month, it's hard to see them being included in Southgate's select group for Qatar in two months' time.
Amy Jones: Stand-in England captain thanks team-mates for support ahead of second T20 against India
Amy Jones admits captaincy does not come naturally but says she has settled into the role of leading England as they aim to secure a series victory over India on Tuesday. The wicketkeeper-batter was named skipper for the T20 series against the tourists in the absence of Nat Sciver, who was originally due to continue standing in for the injured Heather Knight before withdrawing from these matches and the upcoming one-day international series against India.
Rob Page: Wales manager signs new four-year deal after guiding side to first World Cup in 64 years
Rob Page has been rewarded for his fine work as Wales manager with a new four-year contract. The former defender, who won 41 caps for Wales, took charge of his country on an interim basis when then-manager Ryan Giggs was arrested in November 2020. Page was then handed the role...
FIFA 23: Karim Benzema is highest-ranked player in game while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane tumble
EA Sports has released its much anticipated list of the 23 highest ranked players in the new FIFA 23 game - and a new name has taken the No 1 spot. After a season in which he scored 44 goals in 46 games to help Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga, Karim Benzema has moved up 13 places to become the leading player in FIFA 23.
Arsenal vs PSV: Europa League group game postponed due to lack of police, UEFA confirms
Arsenal's Europa League group game against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates on Thursday has been postponed. UEFA confirmed that the game is to be rearranged due to a lack of available police in London while the UK mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It is not yet known when...
UEFA・
Super League semi-finals: Wigan Warriors milestone man Sam Powell on his Grand Final aim
As a youngster, Sam Powell had his picture taken with the likes of Wigan Warriors icons Andy Farrell, Kris Radlinski and Trent Barrett. These days he is the one who finds himself the centre of attention for the next generation. Now in his 11th season with his hometown club and...
Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is set to start again next summer - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is set to start again next summer after full details of his Paris Saint-Germain contract emerged. Barcelona star Gavi has already agreed to a new contract that includes a €1bn release clause, according...
UEFA・
England vs South Africa: Zak Crawley hits unbeaten fifty as hosts move to brink of Test series win
Set 130 to clinch a 2-1 series triumph at the Kia Oval, under-pressure openers Crawley (57no) and Alex Lees (32no) shared an unbroken stand as England reached 97-0 at stumps. After having their first-innings lead limited to 40, an outstanding England bowling effort saw South Africa bowled out for 169 with Stuart Broad (3-45) moving past Glenn McGrath on the list of Test cricket's leading wicket-takers and Ollie Robinson (2-40) claiming his 50th in the longest format.
Women's Super League season to start on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The Women's Super League season will begin on Friday September 16 after last weekend's fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 11am on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey. The WSL campaign was due to start on...
