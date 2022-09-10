ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

SkySports

Emma Raducanu stays British No 1 after Harriet Dart's first-round defeat in Slovenia Open

Emma Raducanu will stay British No 1 after Harriet Dart was defeated in the first round of the Slovenia Open. Dart is ranked No 85 in the world and a strong showing from her at this WTA 250 event could have seen her overtake Raducanu, whose own ranking has dropped to 83 following the early end to her defence of the US Open title this year.
The Associated Press

McIlroy, Europeans address Ryder Cup status for LIV players

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — For Rory McIlroy, it’s a flat-out “no.” U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is open to having LIV Golf players on Europe’s team at next year’s Ryder Cup, because, as he said, “I just want to make sure that we win.” Europe captain Luke Donald, meanwhile, is toeing the official tour line when he says he’s in “limbo” waiting for the conflict to be decided in the courts. As several of Europe’s top players prepare to play this week’s Italian Open on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host next year’s Ryder Cup, the pre-tournament discussion has been about who should and who should not be included on the 2023 team.
SkySports

Long Distance Cup: St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov given Ascot Long Distance Cup option

Roger Varian has revealed there is a chance his Cazoo St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov will run again this season, with a potential outing in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot. A taking victor at Nottingham in his only appearance as a two-year-old, he made light work of his seasonal debut at Newcastle over a mile and a quarter to head into Royal Ascot unbeaten.
SkySports

Mark Boucher to step down as South Africa coach after T20I World Cup

In a statement released on Monday afternoon after the conclusion of South Africa's Test series against England, which England won 2-1, the organisation confirmed Boucher had resigned from his role. In the statement, it read: "Mr Boucher has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with...
SkySports

England squad: Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Eric Dier face crucial moment as Gareth Southgate closes on World Cup selection

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are both pushing for England recalls, as Gareth Southgate prepares his final squad selection before the World Cup. It's a key decision for the England manager. If either is left out for the two Nations League games against Italy and Germany this month, it's hard to see them being included in Southgate's select group for Qatar in two months' time.
SkySports

Amy Jones: Stand-in England captain thanks team-mates for support ahead of second T20 against India

Amy Jones admits captaincy does not come naturally but says she has settled into the role of leading England as they aim to secure a series victory over India on Tuesday. The wicketkeeper-batter was named skipper for the T20 series against the tourists in the absence of Nat Sciver, who was originally due to continue standing in for the injured Heather Knight before withdrawing from these matches and the upcoming one-day international series against India.
SkySports

Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is set to start again next summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is set to start again next summer after full details of his Paris Saint-Germain contract emerged. Barcelona star Gavi has already agreed to a new contract that includes a €1bn release clause, according...
SkySports

England vs South Africa: Zak Crawley hits unbeaten fifty as hosts move to brink of Test series win

Set 130 to clinch a 2-1 series triumph at the Kia Oval, under-pressure openers Crawley (57no) and Alex Lees (32no) shared an unbroken stand as England reached 97-0 at stumps. After having their first-innings lead limited to 40, an outstanding England bowling effort saw South Africa bowled out for 169 with Stuart Broad (3-45) moving past Glenn McGrath on the list of Test cricket's leading wicket-takers and Ollie Robinson (2-40) claiming his 50th in the longest format.
