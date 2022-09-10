Because they can only do so many things, e-book readers are generally not refreshed quite as often as full-featured tablets, let alone your everyday Android smartphone. Amazon's always popular entry-level Kindle, for instance, got a sleek new design all the way back in 2016 and a nice and cool front light in 2019, which made many of the company's hardcore fans expect another upgrade this year.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO