Who will launch the first rollable display phone in 2023?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While personally envisioning a drop in foldable phones production in 2023, display analyst Ross Young warns that this is only in comparison with his research firm DSCC's previous production estimates, whereas in comparison to 2022 we will be witnessing a 34% increase in foldable phone shipments.
Google might be working on a mysterious 'small-screen' Pixel flagship

Even though the death of compact handsets has been widely anticipated for longer than we can remember right now, a few important companies continue to swim against a current recently joined by Apple (among others) by regularly releasing smaller-than-average models. Of course, said screen size average has gradually increased in...
Latest Android beta reveals possible future Pixel features like Clear Calling, Spatial Audio

Tweets disseminated by Esper's Mishaal Rahman and developer Kuba Wojciechowski mention that based on data discovered in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta release (for the December Pixel Feature Drop), Googlemight be working on a foldable device previously unknown (which means it would be another foldable besides the Pixel Fold/Notepad). The pair also mention that Google is possibly working on a Pixel Tablet Pro, which would be a premium version of the tablet coming next year.
Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time

Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
What will the Dynamic Island be used for? Apparently, for games

Love it or hate it, Apple has established itself as an undisputed trendsetter in the smartphone world. The Cupertino company is not quick to change and implements innovation at its own pace and on its own terms- case in point, the (in)famous notch. While Android manufacturers have been trying to...
Brand new OnePlus 11 Pro design leaks early with Alert Slider rerun

It may be still 2022, but the early OnePlus 11 Pro prototype of a phone scheduled for 2023 release are already making cameos at the OnePlus design desks and hence it's time for. Steve Hammerstoffer of OnLeaks fame to extract the schematics upon which these are based. OnePlus 11 Pro...
Apple adopts a 3nm process for its A17 chip

Exactly a week ago, Apple debuted the iPhone 14 lineup at its “Far Out” event. And while we are still waiting for the first units to arrive, the Cupertino company is already looking forward to the next iPhone, which could be the first smartphone to be powered by a 3nm processor.
Apple WatchOS 9 is now out: here are 5 new features to try

As of September 12, owners of supported Apple Watch models can finally download the new WatchOS 9 software update, which was announced back in June during the company's annual WWDC event. This time the update is a substantial one, bringing improvements and new features across the board for regular users...
Amazon's newest low-cost Kindle is thin, light, sharp, fast, and... affordable

Because they can only do so many things, e-book readers are generally not refreshed quite as often as full-featured tablets, let alone your everyday Android smartphone. Amazon's always popular entry-level Kindle, for instance, got a sleek new design all the way back in 2016 and a nice and cool front light in 2019, which made many of the company's hardcore fans expect another upgrade this year.
The only charger you will need: Ugreen Nexode 140W GaN

Over the past couple of years, chargers have been a hot topic — you know, since companies stopped bundling them with their phones. One choice users have is to grab an official charger with their purchase. However, many have discovered 3rd party chargers can be much more useful and top up a diverse portfolio of devices with ease.
Google fined $4 billion for imposing its Search app and Chrome browser on Android phones

Google has lost its appeal before the EU General Court which only diminished the European Commission's antitrust fine from €4.34 billion to €4.1 billion, reports Bloomberg. Unless it appeals before the high Court of Justice again, Google will have to pay $240 million less than the original fine as the Court didn't find sufficient evidence that it has been paying phone makers and carriers serious money to install Google Search on the Android phones in their portfolio.
