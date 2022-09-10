Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Who will launch the first rollable display phone in 2023?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While personally envisioning a drop in foldable phones production in 2023, display analyst Ross Young warns that this is only in comparison with his research firm DSCC's previous production estimates, whereas in comparison to 2022 we will be witnessing a 34% increase in foldable phone shipments.
Phone Arena
Google might be working on a mysterious 'small-screen' Pixel flagship
Even though the death of compact handsets has been widely anticipated for longer than we can remember right now, a few important companies continue to swim against a current recently joined by Apple (among others) by regularly releasing smaller-than-average models. Of course, said screen size average has gradually increased in...
Phone Arena
Apple secures a patent for a self-healing display, possibly for a future foldable iPhone
Many people regard foldables as the next frontier in the smartphone world. However, what is often left unacknowledged is that, at least for now, this horizon is reserved solely for the Android side of the market. Nevertheless, this seems likely to change in the foreseeable future. Apple has reportedly acquired...
Phone Arena
Latest Android beta reveals possible future Pixel features like Clear Calling, Spatial Audio
Tweets disseminated by Esper's Mishaal Rahman and developer Kuba Wojciechowski mention that based on data discovered in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta release (for the December Pixel Feature Drop), Googlemight be working on a foldable device previously unknown (which means it would be another foldable besides the Pixel Fold/Notepad). The pair also mention that Google is possibly working on a Pixel Tablet Pro, which would be a premium version of the tablet coming next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time
Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
Phone Arena
What will the Dynamic Island be used for? Apparently, for games
Love it or hate it, Apple has established itself as an undisputed trendsetter in the smartphone world. The Cupertino company is not quick to change and implements innovation at its own pace and on its own terms- case in point, the (in)famous notch. While Android manufacturers have been trying to...
Phone Arena
Brand new OnePlus 11 Pro design leaks early with Alert Slider rerun
It may be still 2022, but the early OnePlus 11 Pro prototype of a phone scheduled for 2023 release are already making cameos at the OnePlus design desks and hence it's time for. Steve Hammerstoffer of OnLeaks fame to extract the schematics upon which these are based. OnePlus 11 Pro...
Phone Arena
Apple adopts a 3nm process for its A17 chip
Exactly a week ago, Apple debuted the iPhone 14 lineup at its “Far Out” event. And while we are still waiting for the first units to arrive, the Cupertino company is already looking forward to the next iPhone, which could be the first smartphone to be powered by a 3nm processor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
As incredibly generous as Samsung and Best Buy have been with super-early adopters of arguably the greatest foldable device in the world right now, one thing bargain hunters couldn't get before today was any sort of Galaxy Z Fold 4 discount with no strings attached. But that's where Amazon comes...
Phone Arena
Samsung has to make more of the 'brightest' iPhone 14 Pro Max displays now as others can't
The iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro carry the most advanced displays Apple has ever put in a phone and it seems that only Samsung can make those in sufficient quantities now. It has apparently ordered more display making tools and equipment for its factory in Vietnam...
Phone Arena
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
Although phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14 Pro Max are very exciting, top of the heap, I sometimes find myself looking at smartphones from about five or six years back with fondness. Now, five years might not sound like much, but it sure is, when it...
Phone Arena
Amazon has Samsung's rugged Galaxy Tab Active Pro with 4G LTE and S Pen on sale at a huge discount
Because Samsung's latest rugged tablet is not actually up for grabs yet in the US, outdoor enthusiasts on tight budgets may still want to consider the incredibly robust Galaxy Tab Active Pro from all the way back in 2019. Despite its advanced age, this absolute tank of a 10.1-inch Android...
Phone Arena
Apple WatchOS 9 is now out: here are 5 new features to try
As of September 12, owners of supported Apple Watch models can finally download the new WatchOS 9 software update, which was announced back in June during the company's annual WWDC event. This time the update is a substantial one, bringing improvements and new features across the board for regular users...
Phone Arena
Amazon's newest low-cost Kindle is thin, light, sharp, fast, and... affordable
Because they can only do so many things, e-book readers are generally not refreshed quite as often as full-featured tablets, let alone your everyday Android smartphone. Amazon's always popular entry-level Kindle, for instance, got a sleek new design all the way back in 2016 and a nice and cool front light in 2019, which made many of the company's hardcore fans expect another upgrade this year.
Phone Arena
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Even though (or precisely because) Samsung has a whole bunch of names on our latest comprehensive list of the best phones money can buy, the early 2022-released Galaxy S21 FE is not among them. But that doesn't mean you should avoid this belated Snapdragon 888 powerhouse at all costs. In...
Phone Arena
The only charger you will need: Ugreen Nexode 140W GaN
Over the past couple of years, chargers have been a hot topic — you know, since companies stopped bundling them with their phones. One choice users have is to grab an official charger with their purchase. However, many have discovered 3rd party chargers can be much more useful and top up a diverse portfolio of devices with ease.
Phone Arena
Samsung kicks off yet another phenomenal Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal for its fall Discover event
A hot new Discover Samsung event is underway today, and unsurprisingly, the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the big star of this fall savings show, once again including a host of deal sweeteners for folks who've missed all of the company's previous limited-time offers. Naturally, the latest special...
Phone Arena
Google fined $4 billion for imposing its Search app and Chrome browser on Android phones
Google has lost its appeal before the EU General Court which only diminished the European Commission's antitrust fine from €4.34 billion to €4.1 billion, reports Bloomberg. Unless it appeals before the high Court of Justice again, Google will have to pay $240 million less than the original fine as the Court didn't find sufficient evidence that it has been paying phone makers and carriers serious money to install Google Search on the Android phones in their portfolio.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro 48MP camera samples: Magical optical zoom to finally take on Galaxy S22 Ultra?
Perhaps for the first time since 2017, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s brand new camera system surprisingly isn’t the main focus of Apple’s brand new premium flagship phones, and that’s all thanks to something called… “Dynamic Island”. What a time to be alive!
Phone Arena
The Pixel 7 Pro could have a maximum of 256GB of internal storage (at least in the EU)
September has always had a special place in tech enthusiasts’ hearts and calendars as it invariably marks the release of a new iPhone. But with the iPhone 14 almost upon us (general availability is expected to begin on September 16th), some are already looking forward to the next big thing.
Comments / 0