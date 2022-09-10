Read full article on original website
Related
ithaca.edu
Three Honored with the Weekly Liberty League Awards
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Liberty League released its second weekly awards for the 2022 fall season on September 12 and three student-athletes were tabbed as top performers, while five other Bombers landed on the weekly honor roll. Women's Cross Country Rookie of the Week- Jessica Goode. Jessica Goode paced...
Syracuse’s ACC schedule is here: Dates for all 20 conference games, including Duke at the Dome
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Home games with Duke and North Carolina highlight Syracuse’s ACC schedule, which the conference released on Tuesday. The Tar Heels come to the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, Jan. 24, while the Blue Devils come to the Dome on Saturday, Feb. 18. Those games will...
Section III football rankings (Week 1): New No. 1 in Independent and Class C
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Notre Dame, Syracuse football’s Week 9 opponent, has lost its starting QB for the season
South Bend, Ind. — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Purdue vs. Syracuse odds and betting preview for NCAAF Week 3
The Syracuse Orange continued their impressive start to 2022 with a 48-14 win over the UConn Huskies on Saturday. Our experts hit their best bet on Syracuse -22.5, and the visitors dominated all aspects of the game. Syracuse has their first true road test of 2022 next weekend, and the Orange will take a trip to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Let’s preview the early betting odds for the game and explain where you can find our experts’ best bet.
ithaca.edu
Golf Places Seventh at Hamilton Invitational
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – — The Ithaca College golf team competed at the Hamilton Invitational at the Yahnundasis Golf Club on September 10-11 and finished seventh out of 14 schools in the two-day event. Ithaca was tied for sixth after Saturday's opening round with a 324 (+32) and then finished seventh after a 334 (+42) on Sunday to total 658.
ithaca.edu
Men’s Tennis Wrap Up Play at St. Lawrence Fall Classic
CANTON, N.Y. – The Ithaca College men's tennis team finished the final day of the St. Lawrence Fall Classic on Sunday with junior Deon Kraft victorious in the singles "D" consolation flight and first year Jimin Woo and junior Nicolas Luis reaching the doubles "B" flight finals. Kraft dominated...
localsyr.com
CBA kicks off a new school year with new facility and new principal
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Christian Brothers Academy are back in the classroom this week. The new school year began on Monday, and with the return comes several changes at the Junior-Senior High School. Students at Christian Brothers Academy may realize the alterations to the fitness center. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ithaca.edu
Campus Ticket Sales for 2022 Cortaca Jug at Yankee Stadium Now Open!
Ithaca College is hosting an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2022 Cortaca Jug football game at Yankee Stadium during a special one-week sale which is now officially open as of Monday, September 12, at noon. Unlike past years, there WILL NOT be a physical on-campus ticket sale, as...
‘A bucket list experience’: Woman from Central New York competes on ‘Jeopardy!’
A woman from Central New York is checking off an item on her bucket list by competing on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Kathy Wilcox May, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School in Boonville, N.Y., will appear on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, according to the Facebook group What’s Happening in Boonville, New York.
Fatality in the Town of Ithaca
On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
cnycentral.com
This week starts out summery then slowly transitions to feeling more like fall
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday turned out to be a fairly wet day with cloud cover, occasional to at times steady rain showers and cooler than average temperatures. Heading back to work and the kids going back to school on Monday it will still be a bit wet at times, but temperatures should warm above average and still feeling pretty humid as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNY marching band director honored with spot in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville marching band director Casey Vanderstouw has been selected to join a select group of peers from across the country in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry will convey its theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach...
Heavy rain could bring isolated flash flooding to Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rounds of heavy rain today and into Tuesday could cause isolated flash flooding in Central New York. The National Weather Service says all of Central New York is in the “slight” risk category for flash flooding, which is defined as at least a 15% chance of flooding occurring within 25 miles of any given point. Some spots could get 3 inches or more if a series of thunderstorms “train,” or move across the same point like passing train cars.
Long-vacant, historic building overlooking I-81 in Syracuse to get new life
Syracuse, N.Y. — The developer of two downtown Syracuse buildings — Icon Tower and Corbett Corner — is making plans for a mixed-use development at a historic but long-vacant building once slated for a microbrewery. Grazi Zazzara Jr., president of The Icon Cos., said he has acquired...
cnycentral.com
Multiple crews battle fire in East Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews were on the scene for a fire that broke out at the Walgreens in East Syracuse. The first call came in around 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a reported fire at the Walgreens on Kirkville Road and Kinne Street. Members from our station...
What’s Going Around: September 12, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
ithaca.edu
RSVP for Ithaca Together Presidential Inauguration
Please join us for the inauguration of La Jerne Terry Cornish as the 10th president of Ithaca College on Saturday, October 1, at 10:00 a.m. in the A&E Center. The installation ceremony will feature music, video, and surprises as we celebrate “Ithaca Together,” the theme of the inauguration ceremony.
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Comments / 0