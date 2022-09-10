Read full article on original website
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Fran Rish Stadium – Richland School District
The Richland School District completed a $10 million renovation to Fran Rish Stadium at Richland High School in August, shortly before the start of the 2022-23 school year. Originally built in the 1950s, Fran Rish hosts major sporting events such as football games, track and field events, marching band practice and community gatherings, including the recent “Take Strides to End Teen Suicide.”
Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits
KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
‘One hit wonder’: Thunder shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 9, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic
Ray Duane Kluever, 88
Ray Duane Kluever, 88, of Richland died Saturday, Sept. 10. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
U.S. Forest Service: Kalama Fire could become worse
Crews in Washington continue to battle two fires on either side of Mount St Helens, including the Kalama Fire north of 503 near Yale and Cougar.
Yakima Herald Republic
Officials scale back massive effort to find missing boy in Yakima, but aren't giving up
Update: Public asked to join search for missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima. Law enforcement officials are scaling back a massive search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima after scouring a park, a river and waterways, homes, businesses and trails by ground, air and water. Officials with the Yakima Police...
What’s going on with Tri-Cities Sonic restaurants closing? + New virtual golf business
Plus a new food truck is set to debut at the Columbia Gardens Vine Cutting event.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Weekender for Sept. 16-18: Mexican independence, cool beards and Paperboys
Between the end of summer and gearing up for the upcoming Central Washington State Fair, you’d think this time of year would be quiet with few events to share. That’s not the case at all. Yakima supposedly experiences 300 days of sunshine a year, so we know how...
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
Yakima Herald Republic
High cost of food creates stress, tough decisions for Yakima Valley families
Reyna Mendoza Lopez pushed a stroller packed with bread, watermelon and fresh produce up Euclid Avenue in Grandview. Two women walked beside her. They, too, pushed strollers and they, too, carried groceries. All three were on their way back to an apartment complex where Mendoza Lopez was visiting her sister....
Yakima Herald Republic
Polo for Pegasus event this Saturday in the Wenas Valley
The second annual Polo for Pegasus tournament is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in the Wenas Valley. The polo tournament is a fundraising event for the Pegasus Project, a nonprofit organization founded in 2003. The organization provides therapeutic riding and physical therapy using equine movement for children and adults with physical and mental special needs.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Trios welcomes new residents, including 2 Tri-Citians
Trios Health’s residency class recently started its three-year program and includes four new family medicine resident physicians and six new internal medicine resident physicians. The Class of 2025 applicant pool was competitive this year, with nearly 2,000 applicants. More than 170 candidates were interviewed to select the final 10...
Yakima Herald Republic
DTG's expansion looms over trails at Rocky Top west of Yakima
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Rocky Top trails provide a unique combination of wildflowers, shrub steppe, single track trails graded for mountain biking, and expansive views of the Yakima Valley. Frequent hikers and mountain bikers have seen that special environment change considerably since DTG Recycle took over the nearby landfill and...
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
