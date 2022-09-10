ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Fran Rish Stadium – Richland School District

The Richland School District completed a $10 million renovation to Fran Rish Stadium at Richland High School in August, shortly before the start of the 2022-23 school year. Originally built in the 1950s, Fran Rish hosts major sporting events such as football games, track and field events, marching band practice and community gatherings, including the recent “Take Strides to End Teen Suicide.”
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ray Duane Kluever, 88

Ray Duane Kluever, 88, of Richland died Saturday, Sept. 10. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
RICHLAND, WA
Person
Nick Gomez
Yakima Herald Republic

Polo for Pegasus event this Saturday in the Wenas Valley

The second annual Polo for Pegasus tournament is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in the Wenas Valley. The polo tournament is a fundraising event for the Pegasus Project, a nonprofit organization founded in 2003. The organization provides therapeutic riding and physical therapy using equine movement for children and adults with physical and mental special needs.
SELAH, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Trios welcomes new residents, including 2 Tri-Citians

Trios Health’s residency class recently started its three-year program and includes four new family medicine resident physicians and six new internal medicine resident physicians. The Class of 2025 applicant pool was competitive this year, with nearly 2,000 applicants. More than 170 candidates were interviewed to select the final 10...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

DTG's expansion looms over trails at Rocky Top west of Yakima

Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Rocky Top trails provide a unique combination of wildflowers, shrub steppe, single track trails graded for mountain biking, and expansive views of the Yakima Valley. Frequent hikers and mountain bikers have seen that special environment change considerably since DTG Recycle took over the nearby landfill and...
YAKIMA, WA

