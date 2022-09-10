ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Mitchell
NBA Analysis Network

Denver Nuggets Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

In the modern NBA, the point guard is not what he used to be. In 2022, passing is seen as a secondary skill. There’s some logic in the league’s shift. Passing is still a valuable skill, but the modern league has realized that it’s more valuable when attached to a player who can score. A ball-handler who puts pressure on the rim can create more passing opportunities, but in the process of putting that pressure on the rim, they’re required to score.
DENVER, CO
NBA Analysis Network

New York Knicks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario

Some fans of the NBA will speak about a “rebuilding cycle”. It’s an interesting concept. Every NBA team is trying to win an NBA championship. The only question is: when?. If you’ve got a strong enough team to give you a chance of winning, you don’t need future-focused assets. You need impactful, win-now veterans. On the other hand, once you’ve gotten close, and you haven’t accomplished that goal after several efforts, it may be time to move on.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arms Race#Lakers#Nba Teams#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Nba News Trade
NBA Analysis Network

3 New Trades For Los Angeles Lakers To Add More Shooters

There is something unappealing about following a formula. Perhaps it’s human nature – we all want to put our own stamp on whatever it is we’re doing, even NBA teams. At the same time, some formulas are tried, tested and true. Put differently, there’s no point in reinventing the wheel. It would be impossible to conceive of a shape that would roll as well as the wheel does.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Houston Rockets Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario

As the NBA evolves, the way we view positions evolves with it. With the three-point revolution, the relevance of big men in the modern NBA came into question. Modern big men answered any and all questions emphatically. With Nikola Jokic winning back-to-back MVPs and Joel Embiid hot on his trail, the center’s place in the modern game is well established. Lately, a new question has emerged around the league:
HOUSTON, TX
NBA Analysis Network

Charlotte Hornets Land Marcus Morris Sr. In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA is a rat race, and in case you haven’t noticed, all of its teams don’t and themselves in the same position. Of course, the position a team does find itself in typically informs its decisions in transactions. Contending teams seek quality veterans while rebuilding teams seek first-round picks. On the other hand, it’s not always as cut and dry as that, either.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Milwaukee Bucks Land Jordan Clarkson In Major Trade Scenario

According to some, an NBA team’s starting lineup should be comprised of its best players. For them, fit is secondary to talent – let your best players figure it out. On the other hand, there’s another school of thought. Others would argue that a talented scorer who doesn’t operate within the flow of an offense belongs on the bench. It’s not that they’re not good enough to start, it’s simply that their abilities would be best used with the second unit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA Analysis Network

Toronto Raptors Land Jarrett Allen In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Fans of the modern NBA will tell you that we’ve entered into a positionless era of basketball. Some purists don’t care for it. They miss the days when a center was a center, and a point guard was a point guard. They’re entitled to their preferences, but whether they like it or not, positionless basketball is here to stay.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy