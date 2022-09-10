Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Land D’Angelo Russell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s been said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. The same principle applies in the NBA. Of course, we’d need to change the wording. NBA players are human beings, and referring to them as trash feels gross. We’ll put it this way – one team’s ill-fitting, ball-dominant fringe star is another team’s starting point guard.
Minnesota Timberwolves Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Life, they say, comes at you quickly. In the NBA, it comes at you even faster. Your team may be on the top now. Enjoy it while it lasts. Until they win an NBA championship, they could combust at any moment. For example, look at the Phoenix Suns. They advanced...
Miami Heat Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you have even a passing interest in the NBA, you know what the Chicago Bulls were doing in the 1990s. Even if you’re too young to remember, surely, you’ve seen The Last Dance. If somehow, you’ve found your way to our website, and you don’t know, here’s...
Memphis Grizzlies Land Julius Randle In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s hard to set out criteria for who qualifies as a star player in the NBA. Sometimes, it’s obvious. There are players in the NBA whose stardom cannot be denied. These are your perennial All-NBA candidates. People who are otherwise indifferent to basketball probably know who they are.
Golden State Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Fate is one of the longest-standing matters of debate between human beings. Do you believe in fate? It’s a difficult conclusion for most of us to make, especially if you’re signed to an NBA contract. On the one hand, the idea that we don’t have control over our...
Denver Nuggets Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the modern NBA, the point guard is not what he used to be. In 2022, passing is seen as a secondary skill. There’s some logic in the league’s shift. Passing is still a valuable skill, but the modern league has realized that it’s more valuable when attached to a player who can score. A ball-handler who puts pressure on the rim can create more passing opportunities, but in the process of putting that pressure on the rim, they’re required to score.
New York Knicks Land Bradley Beal In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
When life doesn’t go as planned, it stings. It’s always easier to prepare for a disappointment that you were braced for. In the NBA, you don’t have to tell that to New York Knicks fans. After all, they’ve had their share of disappointments over the years. Who...
New York Knicks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
Some fans of the NBA will speak about a “rebuilding cycle”. It’s an interesting concept. Every NBA team is trying to win an NBA championship. The only question is: when?. If you’ve got a strong enough team to give you a chance of winning, you don’t need future-focused assets. You need impactful, win-now veterans. On the other hand, once you’ve gotten close, and you haven’t accomplished that goal after several efforts, it may be time to move on.
Phoenix Suns Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
As a general rule, we shouldn’t focus too closely on what might have been. It’s better to focus on what could still be. The NBA aligns with this phenomenon. On the other hand, history has a way of repeating itself. Sometimes, what could have been, still could be. Is this getting too broad yet?
3 New Trades For Los Angeles Lakers To Add More Shooters
There is something unappealing about following a formula. Perhaps it’s human nature – we all want to put our own stamp on whatever it is we’re doing, even NBA teams. At the same time, some formulas are tried, tested and true. Put differently, there’s no point in reinventing the wheel. It would be impossible to conceive of a shape that would roll as well as the wheel does.
Houston Rockets Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
As the NBA evolves, the way we view positions evolves with it. With the three-point revolution, the relevance of big men in the modern NBA came into question. Modern big men answered any and all questions emphatically. With Nikola Jokic winning back-to-back MVPs and Joel Embiid hot on his trail, the center’s place in the modern game is well established. Lately, a new question has emerged around the league:
Charlotte Hornets Land Marcus Morris Sr. In Major Trade Scenario
The NBA is a rat race, and in case you haven’t noticed, all of its teams don’t and themselves in the same position. Of course, the position a team does find itself in typically informs its decisions in transactions. Contending teams seek quality veterans while rebuilding teams seek first-round picks. On the other hand, it’s not always as cut and dry as that, either.
Lakers Add Lots Of Shooting In Mavericks Trade Scenario
Any given NBA superstar can be optimized by the roster their team puts around them. There are no secrets there – the book has been written on all of the league’s best players. Suppose a superstar is an incredible offensive talent, but they struggle on defense. They need...
Milwaukee Bucks Land Jordan Clarkson In Major Trade Scenario
According to some, an NBA team’s starting lineup should be comprised of its best players. For them, fit is secondary to talent – let your best players figure it out. On the other hand, there’s another school of thought. Others would argue that a talented scorer who doesn’t operate within the flow of an offense belongs on the bench. It’s not that they’re not good enough to start, it’s simply that their abilities would be best used with the second unit.
Toronto Raptors Land Jarrett Allen In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Fans of the modern NBA will tell you that we’ve entered into a positionless era of basketball. Some purists don’t care for it. They miss the days when a center was a center, and a point guard was a point guard. They’re entitled to their preferences, but whether they like it or not, positionless basketball is here to stay.
NBA Scout Sees Lauri Markkanen As Trade Fit For Miami Heat
The Utah Jazz have completed their biggest moves of the NBA offseason, moving All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in blockbuster deals. This is Danny Ainge’s MO, as he clears house whenever he takes over a front office and the same has occurred in Utah. With the rebuild underway,...
Chicago Bulls Land Fred VanVleet In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Nobody wants to write an NBA player off – especially not a young one. Luckily, we have no intentions of doing so here. After all, with advancements in sports medicine, no injury has to be career-ending. These days, it feels like there’s always an avenue to a comeback for an oft-injured player.
NBA Scout On How New York Knicks’ Julius Randle Can Bounce Back
The 2021-22 NBA season was a big disappointment for Julius Randle of the New York Knicks. After earning a spot on the All-Star team, making second-team All-NBA and winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award during the 2020-21 season, Randle’s follow-up campaign left a lot to be desired.
3 Potential Trade Destinations For Cavaliers’ Caris LeVert
The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off a massive trade when they acquired NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Already a team on the rise, Mitchell will make the Cavaliers that much more dangerous as he upgrades some of their weaknesses. At times last season, Darius Garland was the only...
NBA Executive Slams Chicago Bulls For Nikola Vucevic Trade
The Chicago Bulls were a team that many people were high on entering the 2021-22 NBA season. They had spent the previous few months upgrading the roster and the process started ahead of the 2021 trade deadline. In a shocking move, the Bulls acquired Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic,...
