According to some, an NBA team’s starting lineup should be comprised of its best players. For them, fit is secondary to talent – let your best players figure it out. On the other hand, there’s another school of thought. Others would argue that a talented scorer who doesn’t operate within the flow of an offense belongs on the bench. It’s not that they’re not good enough to start, it’s simply that their abilities would be best used with the second unit.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO