The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
ksl.com
BYU jumps up to No. 12, Utah drops to No. 14 in latest AP Top 25 rankings
SALT LAKE CITY — In a game that went past midnight and took two overtime periods before it was over, BYU came away with its first signature win of the 2022 season — a 26-20 battle over then-No. 9 Baylor. And as such, BYU was met with a...
ksl.com
Jaren Hall's embrace of downtrodden kicker tells deeper story of BYU's 'love and learning'
PROVO — Blake Shapen's pass had barely sailed out of the back of the end zone, zipping underneath the crossbar in the south end zone before most of the sold-out crowd of 63,470 BYU fans climbed over the railing, jumped onto the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium and celebrated the Cougars' first win over a top-10 program in that building since 1990.
ksl.com
Youth football referee punched over call in Layton shares message
LAYTON — A youth football referee is speaking out, saying a player punched him in the neck at a game last weekend, and he is sharing a larger message for parents in the youth football community. It's the latest reported incident of bad behavior around the field in one weekend.
ksl.com
'The Letter': A gun and a death wish
Editor's note: This is the third in a series highlighting a KSL podcast series titled "The Letter." It explores the many aspects of grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness stemming from a 1996 Utah murder that veteran police detectives said was unlike any other they had ever investigated.
ksl.com
Elected officials announce winter overflow shelter efforts, housing solutions as crisis persists
SALT LAKE CITY — Elected officials at the city, county and state levels announced emergency winter overflow shelter efforts and transitional housing plans on Tuesday, as homelessness continues to rise in Salt Lake City and cooler temperatures approach. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin...
ksl.com
West Jordan neighborhood at wit's end over 'infestation' of skunks, raccoons
WEST JORDAN — A West Jordan neighborhood says it's experiencing a nuisance infestation that has neighbors at their wit's end in their own homes. They say skunks are spraying dogs and raccoons are wandering the streets. Neighbors want something done to help the problem, and they're hoping the city...
ksl.com
Man accused of shooting 2 at rodeo near Utah Lake charged with attempted murder
GENOLA, Utah County — A man originally arrested for investigation of being a restricted person in possession of a gun following a double shooting at a rodeo near Utah Lake is now facing more serious charges. Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25, of Orem, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
ksl.com
3 face charges tied to killing at Salt Lake parking garage, but none for murder
SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges have been filed against three men in connection with the 2018 killing of a man inside the Exchange Place parking garage. But none of the three was charged with murder. On Sept. 15, 2018, David Lawrence Burwell, 25, was shot and killed during...
ksl.com
When you find a check that expired years ago, can you get it cashed?
BRIGHAM CITY — Ever find an uncashed check stuffed in a birthday card sent to you years ago from a relative? A Utah woman recently found a refund check worth hundreds of dollars from her old phone company. Problem is, it expired 16 years ago. Checks are very old-school,...
ksl.com
Criminal charges dropped against 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star
SALT LAKE CITY — A criminal case against "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Martha Cosby, accusing her of harboring a minor, was dismissed last week after prosecutors determined there was not enough evidence to take the case to trial. The charges, filed in May 2021, accused...
ksl.com
'Always positive': Friends remember man killed while riding bike in Murray
MURRAY — Friends and neighbors are remembering a man who was killed while riding his bike Monday morning in Murray. Brad Collins, 38, was riding to the TRAX station when he was hit by a vehicle on Vine Street at Cottonwood Street. The street Collins lived on is now...
ksl.com
Driver critically injured after crash with semitruck in Pleasant View
PLEASANT VIEW, Weber County — A driver was critically injured early Tuesday after hitting a concrete barrier and then being hit by a semitruck on I-15 in Pleasant View, troopers said. About 1:38 a.m., a Toyota Corolla was traveling north on I-15 when the driver "for an unknown reason"...
ksl.com
Police: Driver shot in the face during road rage incident in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE — A driver was shot in the face during a road rage incident Tuesday just before 5 p.m., according to Taylorsville police. Sgt. Kersdon Bennett of the Taylorsville Police Department stated that the incident took place near 3100 West and 6200 South when two drivers, one in a blue Ford pickup truck and one in a white Tesla, got into an argument ending with the Tesla driver receiving a gunshot wound to the face.
ksl.com
14-year-old girl who police said was kidnapped from Grantsville has been found
GRANTSVILLE — The 14-year-old girl who went missing from Grantsville on Sept. 10 has been found and returned to her family Tuesday evening, according to the Grantsville Police Department. Earlier Tuesday, the Grantsville police said the case of then-missing 14-year-old Alexia Nicolee Linarez Jauregui was a kidnapping. Grantsville Police...
ksl.com
Man threatens to shoot up West Valley business, is stopped while en route, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — Quick action by police may have prevented a workplace shooting. Rhuan Campbell, 48, was arrested Monday for investigation of making a threat of terrorism and possessing a weapon with intent to assault. According to West Valley police, Campbell began sending his former employer concerning text...
ksl.com
Teen who died in Saturday shooting identified
SALT LAKE CITY — A teenager who was critically injured in a shooting near 500 South Post Street in Salt Lake City early Saturday and later died has been identified. Sunday afternoon, police identified him as 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. About 12:54 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a...
ksl.com
Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Murray
MURRAY — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday in Murray, police said. About 6:40 a.m., a northbound vehicle hit the bicyclist — a man in his 30s — at the intersection of Vine Street and Cottonwood Street, Murray police spokeswoman Kristen Reardon said.
ksl.com
Man who set 3 Latter-day Saint churches on fire ordered to pay $1.13M in restitution
ST. GEORGE — A man who set fire to three meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints last year has been ordered to pay more than $1.13 million in restitution. Benjamin James Johnson, 37, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in May to two counts of arson,...
ksl.com
Man causes 2 crashes on I-15, tries to leave scene, charges state
MURRAY — A man who is believed to have caused two crashes on I-15 while driving impaired, leaving one victim with a broken neck, now faces several criminal charges, according to prosecutors. Tyler Cole Swanenberg, 27, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with two...
ksl.com
Man threatens employees with knife, grabs Salt Lake officer's gun, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly attempted to hijack a truck early Friday, and then put his hands on an officer's gun while being arrested, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. Salvado Lagunas, 44, was arrested at about 5 a.m. for investigation of aggravated...
