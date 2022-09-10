ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Youth football referee punched over call in Layton shares message

LAYTON — A youth football referee is speaking out, saying a player punched him in the neck at a game last weekend, and he is sharing a larger message for parents in the youth football community. It's the latest reported incident of bad behavior around the field in one weekend.
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

'The Letter': A gun and a death wish

Editor's note: This is the third in a series highlighting a KSL podcast series titled "The Letter." It explores the many aspects of grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness stemming from a 1996 Utah murder that veteran police detectives said was unlike any other they had ever investigated.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Police: Driver shot in the face during road rage incident in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — A driver was shot in the face during a road rage incident Tuesday just before 5 p.m., according to Taylorsville police. Sgt. Kersdon Bennett of the Taylorsville Police Department stated that the incident took place near 3100 West and 6200 South when two drivers, one in a blue Ford pickup truck and one in a white Tesla, got into an argument ending with the Tesla driver receiving a gunshot wound to the face.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

14-year-old girl who police said was kidnapped from Grantsville has been found

GRANTSVILLE — The 14-year-old girl who went missing from Grantsville on Sept. 10 has been found and returned to her family Tuesday evening, according to the Grantsville Police Department. Earlier Tuesday, the Grantsville police said the case of then-missing 14-year-old Alexia Nicolee Linarez Jauregui was a kidnapping. Grantsville Police...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Teen who died in Saturday shooting identified

SALT LAKE CITY — A teenager who was critically injured in a shooting near 500 South Post Street in Salt Lake City early Saturday and later died has been identified. Sunday afternoon, police identified him as 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. About 12:54 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Murray

MURRAY — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday in Murray, police said. About 6:40 a.m., a northbound vehicle hit the bicyclist — a man in his 30s — at the intersection of Vine Street and Cottonwood Street, Murray police spokeswoman Kristen Reardon said.
MURRAY, UT

