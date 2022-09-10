TAYLORSVILLE — A driver was shot in the face during a road rage incident Tuesday just before 5 p.m., according to Taylorsville police. Sgt. Kersdon Bennett of the Taylorsville Police Department stated that the incident took place near 3100 West and 6200 South when two drivers, one in a blue Ford pickup truck and one in a white Tesla, got into an argument ending with the Tesla driver receiving a gunshot wound to the face.

TAYLORSVILLE, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO