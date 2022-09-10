Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
South Georgia farm unveils fall maze honoring UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett
ODOM, Ga. — Call Stetson Bennett the “Mazeman” now. A south Georgia farm will honor the UGA and national championship winning quarterback with its maze design this fall. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Poppell Farms unveiled the design just time for the...
Georgia football odds and predictions for the South Carolina game
Georgia football is now the No.1 team in the country as they head to Columbia to take on a South Carolina team with nothing to lose. The Dawgs will have their first road test of the season, and it will be the first real test because the Gamecocks will be ready for this game.
WXIA 11 Alive
Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported in Georgia
MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County
Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
WXII 12
Special glow-in-the-dark pumpkins grown for the first time at Georgia farm
Dusty Smith, owner of Smith's Farms in Bowersville, Georgia, has been in the business of farming with specific interest in growing pumpkins for 16 years. The last four years, Smith has committed his time to landscaping during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night. “I pick 100 a night...
1 Man Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Sugar Hill Outdoors (Jackson County, GA)
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a motor vehicle wreck on I-85 near Sugar Hill Outdoor on JD Brooks road. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Gainesville gas station gets a delicious makeover
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The Good Day Atlanta team is always ready to "fuel up" with some good food. So when we heard about a restaurant located inside an old Gainesville gas station, we knew we needed to stop in for a bite to eat!. This morning, we spent a little...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red and Black
CCSD dedicates space honoring Rev. David Nunnally Sr., Ileane Nunnally
Family, friends and community members gathered at the Clarke County School District administrative building front atrium on Thursday, Sept. 8 to celebrate the dedication of a plaque for Rev. David Nunnally Sr. and Ileane Nesbit Nunnally in the atrium. During the ceremony, their life and legacy was honored. LaKeisha Gantt,...
nowhabersham.com
Toccoa Creek bridge replacement on SR 17 ALT to begin this week
The Georgia Department of Transportation is set to begin work this week on a major bridge replacement project in Toccoa. Crews will replace the existing 88-year-old bridge on State Route 17 Alternate over Toccoa Creek. The bridge is located near Stephens County Hospital and Toccoa Falls College. Beginning Thursday, September...
nowhabersham.com
Demorest firefighter loses courageous fight against cancer
Assistant Demorest Fire Chief Jerry Palmer has been in the fire services for decades. He’s faced a lot of tough assignments in his day, but none more heart-rending or challenging than what he now faces. Palmer is planning the funeral of a young firefighter who passed away over the...
Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no shows
Austin Sosebee smiling(Photo/Amber Sosebee) (Forsyth County, GA) At any age, it’s human nature to want to feel loved. But at eight years old, one Forsyth County boy could use the reassurance more than ever.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Small earthquake reported in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A “loud boom” and shaking were reported by residents around 9 p.m. Sunday in Jasper County. A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in Jasper County near the line of Newton County. The earthquake was also felt in Butts County.
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
Man wielding replica gun dead after being shot by deputies in Habersham County, GBI says
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man with a replica gun was shot and killed in north Georgia on Monday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed. GBI officials say Habersham County deputies were called to a home in Mt. Airy just before 8:45 p.m. A 911 caller said someone...
Burglars caught on camera breaking into Barrow County vape shop
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — In and out in just 50 seconds! Police say thieves moved that fast when they broke into a Barrow County vape shop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Winder Police Department said the break-in happened Sept. 2 just before 2 a.m.
14 killed in wrecks, 1 by drowning over Labor Day weekend
Crashes on Georgia roads killed 14 people and another person drowned after falling out of a boat during the Labor Day we...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for Oconee County man missing for over a week
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Oconee County deputies need the public's help finding a 69-year-old man missing for over a week. Officials say 69-year-old Bruce Bray was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at his home on McNutt Creek Road. According to deputies, Bray has partial paralysis and frequently walks to...
wuga.org
ACCPD Investigating Burkland Drive Shooting
Athens-Clarke police are investigating a Saturday shooting that left a woman seriously injured. Officers responded to a Shots Fired call shortly before 2 o’ clock Saturday morning on Burkland Drive. According to witnesses, multiple gunshots were fired during a domestic incident. The shooter left the area. Additional witnesses told...
NE Ga police blotter: copper capers in Jackson Co, elderly man tries to elude police in Elbert Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting cases of copper theft: investigators in Jefferson say thieves have been stealing from job sites on the north end of the County. We have this morning the name of the Hall County man who was killed in a fall from a tree...
Comments / 0