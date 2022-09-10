ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in Georgia

MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
MANSFIELD, GA
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
accesswdun.com

Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County

Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Former Gainesville gas station gets a delicious makeover

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The Good Day Atlanta team is always ready to "fuel up" with some good food. So when we heard about a restaurant located inside an old Gainesville gas station, we knew we needed to stop in for a bite to eat!. This morning, we spent a little...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

CCSD dedicates space honoring Rev. David Nunnally Sr., Ileane Nunnally

Family, friends and community members gathered at the Clarke County School District administrative building front atrium on Thursday, Sept. 8 to celebrate the dedication of a plaque for Rev. David Nunnally Sr. and Ileane Nesbit Nunnally in the atrium. During the ceremony, their life and legacy was honored. LaKeisha Gantt,...
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Toccoa Creek bridge replacement on SR 17 ALT to begin this week

The Georgia Department of Transportation is set to begin work this week on a major bridge replacement project in Toccoa. Crews will replace the existing 88-year-old bridge on State Route 17 Alternate over Toccoa Creek. The bridge is located near Stephens County Hospital and Toccoa Falls College. Beginning Thursday, September...
TOCCOA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Demorest firefighter loses courageous fight against cancer

Assistant Demorest Fire Chief Jerry Palmer has been in the fire services for decades. He’s faced a lot of tough assignments in his day, but none more heart-rending or challenging than what he now faces. Palmer is planning the funeral of a young firefighter who passed away over the...
DEMOREST, GA
CBS 46

Small earthquake reported in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A “loud boom” and shaking were reported by residents around 9 p.m. Sunday in Jasper County. A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in Jasper County near the line of Newton County. The earthquake was also felt in Butts County.
JASPER COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for Oconee County man missing for over a week

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Oconee County deputies need the public's help finding a 69-year-old man missing for over a week. Officials say 69-year-old Bruce Bray was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at his home on McNutt Creek Road. According to deputies, Bray has partial paralysis and frequently walks to...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD Investigating Burkland Drive Shooting

Athens-Clarke police are investigating a Saturday shooting that left a woman seriously injured. Officers responded to a Shots Fired call shortly before 2 o’ clock Saturday morning on Burkland Drive. According to witnesses, multiple gunshots were fired during a domestic incident. The shooter left the area. Additional witnesses told...
ATHENS, GA

