Food delivery driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
Nearly $85K in catalytic converters stolen from Crystal Lake truck lot
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) — The owner of a truck lot in Crystal Lake said thieves have stolen nearly $85,000 in catalytic converters. The owner of Signature Truck Center said thieves cut 28 catalytic converters off vehicles in the lot. He said it’s the second time the truck center has been targeted in the past two years.
Suspect wanted for pushing woman to ground, stealing her belongings at CTA Blue Line station
CHICAGO - Mass Transit Detectives released a photo of a suspect wanted in a strong-armed robbery that occurred last month at a CTA Blue Line station. At about 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, the victim was attempting to exit the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie when she was approached by a male suspect, police said.
2 hospitalized after driver hits pedestrian in Norwood Park, CPD says
People who live nearby said speeding is an ongoing problem in the neighborhood and safety changes need to be made.
Lisle crash: Pedestrian killed by vehicle while walking against traffic signal ID’d, police say
LISLE, Ill. (WLS) — The person killed in a west suburban crash early Monday morning has been identified, police said Tuesday. Robert York of Lisle was fatally struck sometime before 5:45 a.m. while crossing Ogden Avenue outside of the crosswalk and against the traffic signal at the Yackley Avenue intersection, Lisle police said.
Robber fires shot, pistol-whips victim in Rogers Park
An armed robber fired a handgun, then beat his victim with the weapon in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The offender remains on the loose. The 23-year-old victim was walking in the 1300 block of West Farwell when the gunman approached and demanded his property around 10:45 p.m., according to a CPD spokesperson. But the victim refused to cooperate until the robber fired a bullet into the ground, police said.
Man offers woman $150 for 5-year-old daughter, then grabs girl by the hair, police say
Chicago police charged a man with offering a woman $150 for her 5-year-old daughter, then grabbing the girl by the hair before letting go and running away on Chicago’s Northwest Side. It happened on the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park
Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
Police searching for gray SUV, driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are looking for a driver they say hit and killed a man who was crossing the street in Chatham. Police said the victims was hit by a gray SUV just before 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 79th Street. The 59-year-old victim, identified as Eric...
14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side
CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
Video shows armed men mugging victim in Wicker Park — minutes before Chicago cops were ordered to stop chasing them
A newly released surveillance video shows a serial armed robbery team mugging a man at gunpoint in Wicker Park on Friday morning. Minutes after the footage was recorded, Chicago police officers spotted the robbers in their getaway car nearby, but a CPD supervisor ordered the cops to stop following the vehicle.
Wicker Park armed robbery: National Guardsman credits military training with thwarting incident
A National Guardsman stationed in Indiana returning to his family's Wicker Park house said his military training helped him thwart an armed robbery.
Chicago alderman decries city's intense crime wave: 'Why bother calling police'
CHICAGO - A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City's crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is alderman of Chicago's 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago's City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
Two-car crash in Niles leaves driver seriously injured
NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a two-car crash in north suburban Niles. Niles police were called just after 3 p.m. for the accident at Howard Street and Caldwell Avenue. A 71-year-old woman was driving a Honda CR-V when it slammed into a Lincoln Corsair being driven by a 32-year-old woman, police said.
8 armed robberies and carjackings reported during overnight spree from West Loop to Edgewater
Chicago police are investigating an overnight crime wave that rolled from the West Loop to Wicker Park to Edgewater, leaving at least six carjacking victims and two armed robbery victims in its wake. No arrests have been made. It started around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of West...
Police give 'all clear' after bomb threat at Jewel in Jefferson Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police have given the "all clear" after someone called in a bomb threat to a grocery store in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 4:15 p.m. the threat was called in to the Jewel at 4729 N. Central Ave. Police said an unknown individual called the...
17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
