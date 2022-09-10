ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

Related
WGN TV

Food delivery driver shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Nearly $85K in catalytic converters stolen from Crystal Lake truck lot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) — The owner of a truck lot in Crystal Lake said thieves have stolen nearly $85,000 in catalytic converters. The owner of Signature Truck Center said thieves cut 28 catalytic converters off vehicles in the lot. He said it’s the second time the truck center has been targeted in the past two years.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Robber fires shot, pistol-whips victim in Rogers Park

An armed robber fired a handgun, then beat his victim with the weapon in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The offender remains on the loose. The 23-year-old victim was walking in the 1300 block of West Farwell when the gunman approached and demanded his property around 10:45 p.m., according to a CPD spokesperson. But the victim refused to cooperate until the robber fired a bullet into the ground, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary#Cbs#E Solidarity Drive#Nike
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park

Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side

CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Two-car crash in Niles leaves driver seriously injured

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a two-car crash in north suburban Niles. Niles police were called just after 3 p.m. for the accident at Howard Street and Caldwell Avenue. A 71-year-old woman was driving a Honda CR-V when it slammed into a Lincoln Corsair being driven by a 32-year-old woman, police said.
NILES, IL
CBS News

Police give 'all clear' after bomb threat at Jewel in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police have given the "all clear" after someone called in a bomb threat to a grocery store in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 4:15 p.m. the threat was called in to the Jewel at 4729 N. Central Ave. Police said an unknown individual called the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy