Read full article on original website
Related
Man, 19, shot in the arm in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm in West Garfield Park Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:20 p.m., the man was inside of a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Lexington when he was struck in the arm by gunfire, police said. He was transported to an...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
'It's another tragic incident': 9 shot, 2 fatally at Washington Park on South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed, and seven others were wounded after gunfire rang out Tuesday night at a park on Chicago's South Side. The shooting occurred at 5531 South King Drive around 7:46 p.m. in Washington Park, Deputy Chief Fred Melean said during a news conference at the nearby University of Chicago Medical Center.
Chicago shooting: 17-year-old girl shot in North Lawndale, police say
A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body on the West Side, police said
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
7 shot, 1 fatally, in Washington Park, Chicago police say
At least seven people were shot, one of them fatally, in Washington Park Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
UPDATE: 2 killed, 7 wounded in Washington Park shooting, police say
Police said the shooting broke out in Washington Park around 7:45 p.m. at 51st and Champlain. Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said two groups began arguing, and it went from shouting at each other to shooting at each other. 2 people died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Eric Ray, 59, in Chatham
Yet another driver took a life in our city and fled the scene without stopping to render aid. On Monday night a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Eric Ray, 59, in the Chatham neighborhood. On Monday, September 12, around 9:30 p.m. Ray was crossing the street at 79th and Martin...
nypressnews.com
14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side
CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
Food delivery driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
fox32chicago.com
2 men shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., two men were in the 7100 block of South State when they were shot, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the Near West Side Monday night. At about 6:40 p.m., a man and a woman were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams when two unknown offenders on the corner produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A 27-year-old woman was shot...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect wanted for pushing woman to ground, stealing her belongings at CTA Blue Line station
CHICAGO - Mass Transit Detectives released a photo of a suspect wanted in a strong-armed robbery that occurred last month at a CTA Blue Line station. At about 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, the victim was attempting to exit the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie when she was approached by a male suspect, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Robber fires shot, pistol-whips victim in Rogers Park
An armed robber fired a handgun, then beat his victim with the weapon in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The offender remains on the loose. The 23-year-old victim was walking in the 1300 block of West Farwell when the gunman approached and demanded his property around 10:45 p.m., according to a CPD spokesperson. But the victim refused to cooperate until the robber fired a bullet into the ground, police said.
CBS News
Man found shot to death in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot to death in West Pullman Sunday afternoon. Chicago police said around 1 p.m., the victim, 28, was found near the backyard of a residence, in the 12400 block of South Harvard Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim...
nypressnews.com
Boy, 14, shot in drive-by in Chicago Lawn — third teen struck by gunfire in less than 5 hours on South Side
A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Chicago Lawn — the third teen wounded by gunfire in less than five hours on the South Side. The boy was in the 2500 block of West 70th Street around 7:10 p.m. when a dark vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 57-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:13 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Racine Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man was out on bond when he fatally shot father of 5 during traffic cash in Waukegan: prosecutors
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A Chicago man was sentenced Friday to 65 years in prison for a 2020 shooting that left a father of five dead in Waukegan. Sheldon Brown, 34, pled guilty earlier this year to one count of first-degree murder. On Oct. 9, 2020, Brown and the victim, Dwanye...
Comments / 0