Kyle Busch announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, the team he has worked with for much of his career. As disappointing as the news must be for Gibbs, he expressed nothing but well-wishes and respect for Busch in a prepared statement this morning. "Kyle has been...
There was always going to be major obstacle making it tough for Kyle Busch to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and continue competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kyle Busch entered the year in a contract season with Joe Gibbs Racing, and compounding the matter was the fact that before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season began, longtime sponsor M&M’s announced that this would be their final season on the #18 Toyota.
Kyle Busch will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Could the team think outside the box in terms of his replacement?. The key focal point of NASCAR Cup Series silly season, especially following the announcement that Martin Truex Jr. plans to return to Joe Gibbs Racing, has been the situation of teammate Kyle Busch.
With Kyle Busch set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, where will Tyler Reddick end up?. Kyle Busch is set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, it was revealed this past weekend following several months of speculation. Busch...
Bubba Wallace's post-race celebration is going viral on Sunday evening. The 23XI Racing driver, racing in the No. 45 car, won the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas on Sunday. Wallace's celebration went viral following his win. Perhaps the celebration was Michael Jordan inspired. Wallace drives for Jordan's NASCAR team, after...
Star NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have been teammates for the past 15 years as members of Joe Gibbs Racing, but their time together is coming to a close as Busch is headed to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. On Tuesday, Hamlin sent a Tweet congratulating his longtime...
Kyle Busch announced Tuesday that he's leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to join Richard Childress Racing next year. After 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing, the two-time Cup Series champion will depart as the team's all-time winningest driver. Founder Joe Gibbs released a statement expressing gratitude to Busch. "Kyle has been...
It's going to be a tough day for NASCAR's JTG Daugherty Racing team. On Sunday, the team shared that it lost a beloved member of its racing family with the passing of JR Hollar. Tweeting, "We’ll be racing with heavy hearts [at] Kansas Speedway. An esteemed member of our JTG...
NASCAR star Kyle Busch officially announced on Tuesday morning that he will be joining Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. The team also announced that Busch would drive the No. 8 car that is currently driven by Tyler Reddick, leaving some questions about Reddick’s future with the team. Back...
Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
Tyler Reddick is "more than likely" to join a different team than run a third car for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. What are Reddick's potential options?
