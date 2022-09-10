Rory McIlroy's rise, Min Woo Lee's visit to Buckingham Palace and more from Saturday's second round at BMW PGA Championship

The DP World Tour’s 2022 BMW PGA Championship resumed early Saturday morning at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England. The tournament was reduced to 54 holes on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The first round was completed early Saturday, then the second round wrapped up in the evening. The tournament will conclude Sunday, meaning the third round will be the final round. The cut was 4 under, with 72 players earning Sunday tee times.

Here’s a look at five takeaways from the second round, including Rory McIlroy’s rise up the leaderboard and Min Woo Lee’s incredible round that may have been sparked by a visit to Buckingham Palace.

Viktor Hovland, Soren Kjeldsen tied for the lead

Viktor Hovland watches his approach from the 18th fairway at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 10, 2022.. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland is looking for another victory.

Hovland, who co-led after the first 18 holes, is also in the lead at 12 under following the second round, tied with Soren Kjeldsen heading to Sunday. Hovland shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday, Kjeldsen shot an 8-under 64 to vault up the leaderboard.

Thomas Detry is in third at 11 under with Rory McIlroy and Rafa Cabrera Bello. They all shot 7 under on Saturday.

Rory comin?

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the seventh hole during the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Guess who’s lurking near the top of another leaderboard? Yup, Rory McIlroy.

He fired a 7-under 65 on Saturday during his second round and moved to within a shot of the lead at 11 under, and he played brilliantly. He recorded five birdies and an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole.

McIlroy won his last start two weeks ago at the Tour Championship, and he’s in the middle of playing three times in four weeks in Europe. A strong Sunday could give him yet another big victory.

Play paused to honor Queen Elizabeth II

Spectators paused for two minutes during round two of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 10, 2022 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the world, and it has hit close to home at Wentworth.

At 9:50 a.m. local time (4:50 a.m. ET), there was a two-minute moment of silence across the grounds in respect to Queen Elizabeth II. Black ribbons have been available for players to wear during competition and flags will fly at half-staff for the remainder of the tournament.

Min Woo Lee visited Buckingham Palace

Min Woo Lee tees off on the 18th hole during round two of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 10, 2022, in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee had the best round in the field Saturday, carding a 10-under 62 that included two eagles to move to 6 under. He improved his score by 14 shots from Thursday in the first round to Saturday.

And there may be a reason why.

He and a few others went to Buckingham Palace on Friday to pay respects to the Queen.

Gooch, Otaegui leads LIV golfers in the field

Talor Gooch plays his second shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Not all LIV golfers who started the week at Wentworth are still in the field, but Talor Gooch is again near the top of the leaderboard.

He shot 8 under in the second round and sits two shots back of the lead at 10 under for the tournament. Gooch finished sixth at LIV Golf Boston and held at least a share of the lead following each of the first two rounds.

He’s tied for sixth along with Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Matthew Jordan and Adrian Otaegui, another LIV golfer who birdied his last hole to get to 10 under, as well. Otaegui shot 7 under during Saturday’s round.