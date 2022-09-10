ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

‘They kicked our a–‘: Kyler Murray gets brutally honest on letdown vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Kyler Murray summed it up best when describing the Arizona Cardinals’ embarrassing loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener. The Chiefs handed the Cardinals a 44-21 beating, with Mahomes throwing for five touchdowns in the contest. It wasn’t close at all and the Cardinals were never really in the […] The post ‘They kicked our a–‘: Kyler Murray gets brutally honest on letdown vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

KC Chiefs lose Harrison Butker to injury vs. Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Harrison Butker to a foot injury suffered when slipping on a kickoff early in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs came into Week 1 looking relative healthy, especially when compared to their opponents in the Arizona Cardinals, but early on in the first quarter, they’ve taken a couple of tough hits, including the loss of kicker Harrison Butker at least for the interim as they watched him leave on a medical cart to seek further attention from trainers back in the locker room at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
CBS Sports

Texans vs. Colts Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Houston Texans haven't won a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts since Nov. 21 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at NRG Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 4-13 year, the Texans are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Meanwhile, Indianapolis was on the positive side of .500 (9-8) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Texans end opener vs. Indianapolis Colts with a tie that felt like a loss

The Houston Texans, we have been saying, might be a little spicier this season than expected. Though nobody expects Lovie Smith’s team to take the AFC South over the Indianapolis Colts or the Tennessee Titans, this Texans team is finally out of the Bill O’Brien era from a draft pick perspective, and they’ve done well to spackle over all the personnel mistakes O’Brien made when he was calling the shots.
