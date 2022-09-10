The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Harrison Butker to a foot injury suffered when slipping on a kickoff early in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs came into Week 1 looking relative healthy, especially when compared to their opponents in the Arizona Cardinals, but early on in the first quarter, they’ve taken a couple of tough hits, including the loss of kicker Harrison Butker at least for the interim as they watched him leave on a medical cart to seek further attention from trainers back in the locker room at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO