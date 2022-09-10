Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique nameCJ CoombsPeculiar, MO
The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color insideCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Tea lovers who need the frequent comfort drink can find bubble tea in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Super Bowl or Bust for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival GuideChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
‘They kicked our a–‘: Kyler Murray gets brutally honest on letdown vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Kyler Murray summed it up best when describing the Arizona Cardinals’ embarrassing loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener. The Chiefs handed the Cardinals a 44-21 beating, with Mahomes throwing for five touchdowns in the contest. It wasn’t close at all and the Cardinals were never really in the […] The post ‘They kicked our a–‘: Kyler Murray gets brutally honest on letdown vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KC Chiefs lose Harrison Butker to injury vs. Cardinals
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Harrison Butker to a foot injury suffered when slipping on a kickoff early in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs came into Week 1 looking relative healthy, especially when compared to their opponents in the Arizona Cardinals, but early on in the first quarter, they’ve taken a couple of tough hits, including the loss of kicker Harrison Butker at least for the interim as they watched him leave on a medical cart to seek further attention from trainers back in the locker room at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
CBS Sports
Texans vs. Colts Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
The Houston Texans haven't won a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts since Nov. 21 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at NRG Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 4-13 year, the Texans are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Meanwhile, Indianapolis was on the positive side of .500 (9-8) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 2?
The Kansas City Chiefs quieted all doubters to kick off the 2022 NFL season and the power rankings show it following Week 1. Everyone questioned how the team would look after offseason departures and they didn’t miss a beat during their dominant Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Giants On the Rise in Latest MMQB NFL Power Rankings
The New York Giants are on the rise in the new MMQB power ranking poll.
NFL・
Ryan Fitzpatrick Gets Annoyed During Awkward Interview With ‘The Dan Le Batard Show’
The former quarterback didn’t appreciate the waterslide question from Stugotz.
NFL・
Houston Texans end opener vs. Indianapolis Colts with a tie that felt like a loss
The Houston Texans, we have been saying, might be a little spicier this season than expected. Though nobody expects Lovie Smith’s team to take the AFC South over the Indianapolis Colts or the Tennessee Titans, this Texans team is finally out of the Bill O’Brien era from a draft pick perspective, and they’ve done well to spackle over all the personnel mistakes O’Brien made when he was calling the shots.
Vikings the biggest mover of the week in ESPN NFL power rankings
Justin Jefferson and Kevin O'Connell are also betting favorites to take home major awards.
