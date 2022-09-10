Read full article on original website
Kyler Murray summed it up best when describing the Arizona Cardinals’ embarrassing loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener. The Chiefs handed the Cardinals a 44-21 beating, with Mahomes throwing for five touchdowns in the contest. It wasn’t close at all and the Cardinals were never really in the […] The post ‘They kicked our a–‘: Kyler Murray gets brutally honest on letdown vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Harrison Butker to a foot injury suffered when slipping on a kickoff early in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs came into Week 1 looking relative healthy, especially when compared to their opponents in the Arizona Cardinals, but early on in the first quarter, they’ve taken a couple of tough hits, including the loss of kicker Harrison Butker at least for the interim as they watched him leave on a medical cart to seek further attention from trainers back in the locker room at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
In addition, the team signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, and WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad, while releasing S James Wiggins and placing CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021, and was named...
The Kansas City Chiefs listed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) as a limited participant in Monday's practice ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs didn't really practice today, but were required to submit an estimated injury report with their next game coming up on Thursday. Smith-Schuster was dealing with a nagging knee injury during part of the preseason, and it looks like it may bother him into the regular season as well.
KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick will face a must-win situation next weekend at Bristol to advance to the second round of the Cup playoffs after a crash Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Harvick, who entered the race last in the playoff standings, finished last in the...
