Trio of freshmen to watch when Oklahoma takes on Kent State

By Bryant Crews
 3 days ago
Before their first game of the season, the Oklahoma Sooners released their week one depth chart of the UTEP Miners game. Fifteen true freshmen cracked the depth chart, and while not all played in the game, several freshmen made an impact on the game.

This week the Sooners take on the Kent State Golden Flashes, and much like last week, they’ll call on several freshmen to provide significant snaps. Nonconference games where Oklahoma is heavily favored allows the Sooners to see their true freshmen in competitive environments. It allows them to evaluate the depth of their roster.

There are several freshmen who got playing time last week that we’re excited to see take another step in week two.

Oklahoma football: ESPN lays the hammer on Oklahoma again

It's brutally obvious that the folks at ESPN who put together the weekly college football power rankings didn't think much of the Oklahoma football sleepwalk in its 30-point win over Kent State on Saturday.
