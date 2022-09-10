Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Foundation raises funds, glasses for Woodlake High School
WOODLAKE – Few things go better than raising a glass of suds, all the while raising funds for education. Fortunately people will get just the opportunity at Woodlake High School Foundation’s brewfest. On Oct. 1, the Woodlake High School Foundation will be partnering with the Woodlake Kiwanis Club...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis East High ag students to host 600 kindergarten to second graders at Clovis Unified farm
Clovis East High School agriculture students will host six elementary schools at the McFarlane-Coffman Agriculture Center for tours and demonstrations on Sept. 14 and 15. According to a news release, there will be 60 different student-run booths and activities that are designated to help teach younger children about all agriculture sectors. Some activities will include learning about animals by watching sheep being shorn, milking a dairy cow model and petting goats, horses and pigs.
Mayor Dyer in Austria participating in a housing study
Mayor Dyer has traveled to Vienna, Austria to participate in a housing study; searching for insight as Fresno continues to deal with its affordable housing crisis. Statistics show the cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Fresno rose 28% between 2021 and 2022. Mayor Dyer says the rising cost of living paired with an increased demand […]
Locals to bring something new to Tulare County Fair
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair is gearing up to welcome thousands of guests from September 14 to 18 – and those attendees will have a brand new attraction to experience. The Central Valley Makers Market is being introduced this year and will focus on products crafted, created, and grown by Tulare […]
Check out the new rides at the Tulare County Fair
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Carnival rides are an essential part of any county fair. That is no exception to the Tulare County Fair that is taking place from Wednesday through Monday. Along with an array of returning rides, Tulare County Fair officials have announced that Helm and Sons will be featuring a line-up of […]
TheHorse.com
7th California WNV Case Reported in 2022
On Sept. 12 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated yearling Quarter Horse filly in Tulare County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, was falling down, and exhibited proprioceptive deficits (lack of awareness of body position) beginning on Sept. 5. She is alive, and this is the seventh WNV case in California—and the second in Tulare County—in 2022.
Valley Animal Center needs funds to stay open
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest private no-kill animal shelter in the Central Valley needs funds to get through the year. The Valley Animal Center needs to raise over $250,000 to continue operating through the year. They say that last year, the adoption rates at the center decreased. Instead, there has been a significant increase […]
Mountain lion in Visalia walked from opposite side of Sierra
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mountain lion tranquilized and relocated from Visalia Sunday was wearing a tracking collar. It was fitted a year ago by researchers studying the movement of mountain lions. The cat is now about 18 months old and was of age to seek a territory to make his own. When a wild […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare veteran has storied career stitched in history
TULARE – Local veterans are welcomed home in all sorts of ways, but Tulare’s David Cisneros will have his name stitched in history as a part of the Tulare County Fair’s annual Quilts of Honor ceremony. From the Arabian Gulf to the Pacific Theater, Tulare-native commander Cisneros...
See your favorite heroes at Heroes Fest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fun pop-culture-filled fundraiser is happening on Saturday in Fresno called Heroes Fest. Heroes Fest will take place at the parking lot of Heroes Comics (located at 110 East Shaw Avenue in Fresno) on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will feature pop-culture personalities like Superman, Batman, Captain America, […]
KMPH.com
Dispatchers critically low, 6-week course available to fill vacant positions
Dispatchers are needed to fill many vacant positions throughout the city, county and at the state level. Valley ROP is partnering with American Ambulance, CALFIRE and police agencies to offer a 6-week course. Anyone wishing to enter the field can be certified as Emergency Medical and Fire dispatchers at the...
thesungazette.com
VA Clinic marches to Visalia
VISALIA – The Veterans Affairs Clinic will be staying in Tulare County but is rolling out to Visalia. A preliminary plan recently filed with the City of Visalia would relocate the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic from the Tulare medical office park to downtown Visalia. In the plans, developer Josh Hausman of CBOC Visalia LLC has identified the location of the clinic as 500 N. Santa Fe St., the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance headquarters, now staffed by Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The two-story building would house a 32,000 square foot VA clinic more than four times larger than the current clinic located at 1050 N. Cherry St. in Tulare.
Mayor Dyer in Europe looking for answers to housing problem
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is out of the country participating in an intensive housing policy program, according to a post Monday on his official Twitter page. According to Mayor Dyer’s update, he is in Austria’s capital city of Vienna to participate in a week-long program designed to give California […]
KMPH.com
Visalia homeowners without AC since August demanding answers from American Home Shield
VISALIA, Calif. — Dolores Ramirez and Santiago Trujillo of Visalia have been without a working air-conditioning unit since August 31 and experiencing record-breaking temperatures through the first week of September. The couple purchased home insurance with American Home Shield insurance company in February of this year. In July, a...
KMPH.com
$7.2M to build Porterville Library, new grant aimed for tutoring, infrastructure
A new statewide grant will now provide 24/7 online tutoring and infrastructure improvements to 234 libraries. Governor Gavin Newsom says the first-round worth $254 million in the Building Forward Library Improvement Grant will go towards public libraries in 172 cities across 34 counties. The tutoring will cover every subject in...
clovisroundup.com
New Rooftop Restaurant to Open Along with Hotel
Clovis’ plans for a new hotel have just been revamped with the introduction of a restaurant to go along with it. The hotel, a Hyatt Place that looks to be located on the corner of Clovis and Herndon had its plans approved in August to add an additional rooftop restaurant.
Drive in downtown Visalia to be longer
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Getting into downtown Visalia will be more difficult starting September 18. The City of Visalia is starting to replace water mains throughout the downtown area. Construction crews will begin digging up from Center Avenue to Main Street. Eastbound traffic on Main Street will be detoured to Oak Avenue via north on […]
KMJ
Disabled Daughter Left Inside Bus During Extreme Heat
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A valley family is now demanding answers and wanting action. According to Joyce Henry, her daughter who is developmentally disabled and relies on a wheelchair was left behind on a bus in triple-digit heat. 47-year-old Charmaine Tyler attends a day program at Central Valley Training...
yourcentralvalley.com
Iconic WWII planes on display in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. ( )- Visitors can now get an up-close look at two of the rarest and most iconic military aircraft from World War II. Two warbirds, the B-17 “Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey” and B-25 Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” are on public display at the Visalia Municipal Airport from Tuesday to Sunday.
Central CA suicide prevention hotline sees increase in calls since 988 launch
Kings View Behavioral Health, which serves as the Central Valley Suicide Prevention Hotline, has seen an increase in calls and texts.
