KWTX
Baylor students ready to pack 100,000 meals in 3 hours to supply meals to Waco’s neediest families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor students and volunteers are preparing for their second annual 58:10 Project to package 100,000 meals in only 3 hours for anyone in need. “The best way to describe Project 58:10 is controlled chaos,” Baylor 58:10 Co-leader Jason MacGregor, said. “In three hours, 600 volunteers are going to come together and make 1000 meals. I wish I could say that’s going to solve food insecurity in Waco, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg.”
Back And Cheesy: Cheddar’s Is Now Reopen in Harker Heights, Texas
One eatery in Harker Heights has made it's triumphant return to feed the hungry citizens of both Harker Heights and Central Texas. Cheddar's in Harker Heights was closed due to hailstorm damage sustained in April of this year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald. The Killeen Daily Herald also was unable to obtain any comments as to when the establishment was set to reopen its doors.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas graduate lands $33K job straight out of high school
AUSTIN / COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A 2022 Copperas Cove High School graduate not only got her first job straight out of high school, but she’s also making the big bucks!. Director of Communications Wendy Sledd said in a press release Tuesday morning that Jiya Edwards...
Killeen, Texas Doctor To Help 100-Year-old Man Set New World Record
Living to 100 is quite a feat by itself, but for a San Antonio man that's just not enough. Arthur Graf Jr. is hoping to set a world record, defying the odds with some help from a Killeen, Texas doctor. Setting a World Record. Dr. John Joseph is a family...
fox44news.com
Changes made to Cove Solid Waste schedule
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department has advised it has been able to place one of the recycle collection vehicles back in service. For those residents in Area 1, the driver is out working the area to make collections. Residents can place...
fox44news.com
Killeen-Fort Hood Airport Opens First Hangar
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – History was made Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Airport as it opened its first hangar. The hangar will serve two main purposes, one being the regional aircraft maintenance facility for CSI Aviation which operates from Florida to New Mexico. “This airport already brings...
WacoTrib.com
Lake Waco still dropping after drought eases; drought rules remain in place
Lake Waco levels have continued to drop to 9.7 feet below normal despite recent rains that have brought some drought relief, and city of Waco officials are keeping Stage 2 drought restrictions in place until rains reverse that trend. The lake level stood at 452.5 feet above sea level Monday,...
Two Dueling Texas Bakeries Have Customers Torn Over Best Kolaches
TikToker @thatenglishmanintexas posted a short clip of himself trying out two different dueling kolache spots in West, Texas that are said to have the very best kolaches. Both bakeries are located across from one another and appear to have customers lined up waiting for those tasty baked treats. They must be epic. Locals all have an opinion on which place is better but the best way to find it is to give them both a shot, and that's exactly what he did.
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
Gatesville Messenger
Local residents zapped by higher electric costs
A combination of skyrocketing electric bills, the installation of new smart meters, rate increase notifications received by email and a rate request made to the city of Gatesville have some people seeing red when it comes to their utility bills. Gatesville resident Tommy Welch is among those who say he...
KWTX
9-11 Stair Climb at Waco’s Jacob’s Ladder honors the lives lost 21 years ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas Texans on Sunday honored the lives lost 21 years ago during the September 11 attacks in New York City and the Pentagon. The Heart of Texas Det. 975 Marine Corps League held its 4th annual Waco Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb at Jacob’s Ladder in Cameron Park.
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: With abundant rains, why are our lakes low?
From my home nestled between Salado and Harker Heights, I can physically view Stillhouse Hollow Lake. During the week of Aug. 14, my rain gauge caught a full two inches of rain. The following week, another half-inch was added. Then, on Aug. 29, the area between Salado and Fort Hood received between three and five inches of rain, causing minor flooding.
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Parents allowed to go into BASE to wait for Waco ISD students
Parents are being told to pick up their children at BASE at the Extraco Events Center after false reports of a shooting at Waco High School. Credit: Nicole Shearin.
65-Year-Old Ervin Daniels Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday in Freeston County. The officials stated that a Central Texas Man identified as [..]
fox44news.com
Copperas Cove fire chief resigns from position
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove received a letter of resignation from Fire Chief Michael Neujahr on Thursday, September 8 with an effective date of Friday, September 23. The City says that Chief Neujahr was hired and started employment on August 4, 2014 –...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Ken Starr, former Whitewater counsel and Baylor president, dies at 76
Kenneth Winston Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general who became the national face of the 1990s Whitewater investigation of the Clinton family years before he became president of Baylor University, died Tuesday. He was 76. Starr had been hospitalized for months in Houston, family members and friends said. "My beloved,...
Gatesville Messenger
Pidcoke UMC to host yard sale Sept. 17
Pidcoke United Methodist Church will have a “huge” yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be furniture, appliances, tools, collectibles, clothing, and much more. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Community Mission Projects. Pidcoke United Methodist Church is located at...
KWTX
DPS identifies woman killed after truck plunged off bridge in Falls County
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Julia Black, 19, of Kosse, as the woman killed when a Dodge Ram plunged off a bridge. The deadly wreck happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, on CR-149 near FM-1240, northeast of...
