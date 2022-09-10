ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

sbstatesman.com

Late meltdown leads to fourth straight loss for Stony Brook women’s soccer

Strong goaltending kept the Stony Brook women’s soccer team in it, but their luck ran out 10 minutes too soon. The Seawolves traveled to Philadelphia to take on the University of Pennsylvania Quakers at Rhodes Field on Sunday, Sept. 11. The two teams slowly battled one another through the first 80 minutes, leaving the scoreboard dry with no goals. The game finally began to change towards the very end when the Quakers offense dominated, handing Stony Brook a 3-0 defeat.
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook men’s soccer suffers first CAA loss

The Stony Brook men’s soccer team’s worst offensive performance of the year so far lead to its first-ever loss in the CAA. The Seawolves (3-2, 1-1 CAA) traveled down to North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 10 to face off against the Elon Phoenix for their first road game of the conference season. Stony Brook came away with a 1-0 defeat after being shut down by the Elon defense.
sbstatesman.com

Video: Stony Brook football team season opener

Scenes from the Stony Brook football team’s season opener against Rhode Island on Sept. 1, 2022. To read more about the start of the 2022 football season, click the link here: https://www.sbstatesmanspecials.com/n…. Filmed and edited by Brittney Dietz.
longisland.com

Robinson's Tea Room in Stony Brook Closes For Good

A post on the Robinson's Tea Room Facebook page announced today that they have closed. “As of today we are permanently closed,” the post says. “Thank you for all the memories.”. An outpouring of support and memories for the beloved tea room in Stony Brook Village Center at...
NJ.com

Former MLB pitcher turned cop dies in car crash on way to 9/11 ceremony

UPDATE: MLB pitcher who became Port Authority cop killed in wrong-way N.J. Turnpike crash. Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Penn Yan

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York Lottery announced on Sunday that two third prize lottery tickets for the Sept. 10 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York State. Both tickets are worth $50,000 with one being purchased in Penn Yan and the other in Queens. The prize-winning ticket in Penn Yan was purchased […]
PENN YAN, NY
beckersspine.com

Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island expands to meet rising demand

Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island, operated by Daniel Choi, MD, has moved its Nassau County location to Garden City, N.Y., and is relocating its Patchogue, N.Y., office in Suffolk County to a larger location in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., in October. The practice is moving into new, larger facilities to...
GARDEN CITY, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Seaford Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach

Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach over the weekend. Nassau County resident Marino Prodan, of Seaford, was identified as the man whose body was located at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
SEAFORD, NY
riverheadlocal

New pests take a huge toll on local trees

A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
RIVERHEAD, NY
The Associated Press

Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)

Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
RONKONKOMA, NY
mommypoppins.com

Special Needs Programs on Long Island for Kids

Looking for special needs programs on Long Island? Read on for some of the options in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Finding proper care, schooling, activities, and services can be frustrating for Long Island parents with children who have special needs. Special needs children often want to–and can do–many things other children do, they just go about it in different ways. Schools and classes that focus on those with special needs, or offer an inclusion setting, are an important part of a special needs child's circle of care.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Showers, Storms Push Out as Colder Temps Expected to Take Hold of Tri-State Area

Showers and storms will push out of the area by early to mid-evening Tuesday after severe Severe thunderstorms pummeled the tri-state area overnight as most people slept, triggering booming thunder and a brief tornado warning in Brooklyn and Queens as windswept rain pelted streets and sidewalks. Scattered storms were expected...
QUEENS, NY

