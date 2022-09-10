Read full article on original website
Related
sbstatesman.com
Late meltdown leads to fourth straight loss for Stony Brook women’s soccer
Strong goaltending kept the Stony Brook women’s soccer team in it, but their luck ran out 10 minutes too soon. The Seawolves traveled to Philadelphia to take on the University of Pennsylvania Quakers at Rhodes Field on Sunday, Sept. 11. The two teams slowly battled one another through the first 80 minutes, leaving the scoreboard dry with no goals. The game finally began to change towards the very end when the Quakers offense dominated, handing Stony Brook a 3-0 defeat.
sbstatesman.com
Stony Brook men’s soccer suffers first CAA loss
The Stony Brook men’s soccer team’s worst offensive performance of the year so far lead to its first-ever loss in the CAA. The Seawolves (3-2, 1-1 CAA) traveled down to North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 10 to face off against the Elon Phoenix for their first road game of the conference season. Stony Brook came away with a 1-0 defeat after being shut down by the Elon defense.
sbstatesman.com
Video: Stony Brook football team season opener
Scenes from the Stony Brook football team’s season opener against Rhode Island on Sept. 1, 2022. To read more about the start of the 2022 football season, click the link here: https://www.sbstatesmanspecials.com/n…. Filmed and edited by Brittney Dietz.
longisland.com
Robinson's Tea Room in Stony Brook Closes For Good
A post on the Robinson's Tea Room Facebook page announced today that they have closed. “As of today we are permanently closed,” the post says. “Thank you for all the memories.”. An outpouring of support and memories for the beloved tea room in Stony Brook Village Center at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former MLB pitcher turned cop dies in car crash on way to 9/11 ceremony
UPDATE: MLB pitcher who became Port Authority cop killed in wrong-way N.J. Turnpike crash. Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Penn Yan
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York Lottery announced on Sunday that two third prize lottery tickets for the Sept. 10 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York State. Both tickets are worth $50,000 with one being purchased in Penn Yan and the other in Queens. The prize-winning ticket in Penn Yan was purchased […]
greaterlongisland.com
LI actor Kevin James to perform at Stony Brook’s Staller Center Jan. 27
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Toast also has locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Bohemia. Click here to learn more. The Staller Center for the Arts in Stony Brook has just announced a one-night winter appearance...
beckersspine.com
Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island expands to meet rising demand
Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island, operated by Daniel Choi, MD, has moved its Nassau County location to Garden City, N.Y., and is relocating its Patchogue, N.Y., office in Suffolk County to a larger location in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., in October. The practice is moving into new, larger facilities to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ID Released For Seaford Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach
Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach over the weekend. Nassau County resident Marino Prodan, of Seaford, was identified as the man whose body was located at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Newsday's probe into housing discrimination on Long Island still has the real estate industry reeling
An aerial drone image of Long Island. A three-year investigation by Newsday into housing discrimination in Nassau and Suffolk counties continues to train a critical eye on the real estate industry. The "Long Island Divided" investigation was published in 2019, but the report is still ruffling feathers in suburbia. [ more › ]
New pests take a huge toll on local trees
A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)
Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mommypoppins.com
Special Needs Programs on Long Island for Kids
Looking for special needs programs on Long Island? Read on for some of the options in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Finding proper care, schooling, activities, and services can be frustrating for Long Island parents with children who have special needs. Special needs children often want to–and can do–many things other children do, they just go about it in different ways. Schools and classes that focus on those with special needs, or offer an inclusion setting, are an important part of a special needs child's circle of care.
'Thank You For All The Memories': Stony Brook Tea Room Permanently Closes
A Long Island eatery known for its British afternoon tea service has permanently closed. Robinson's Tea Room in Stony Brook closed as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, the owners announced in a Facebook post. "As of today we are permanently closed," the announcement reads. "Thank you for all the memories." The...
NBC New York
Showers, Storms Push Out as Colder Temps Expected to Take Hold of Tri-State Area
Showers and storms will push out of the area by early to mid-evening Tuesday after severe Severe thunderstorms pummeled the tri-state area overnight as most people slept, triggering booming thunder and a brief tornado warning in Brooklyn and Queens as windswept rain pelted streets and sidewalks. Scattered storms were expected...
greaterlongisland.com
The inspiring story of Kuhn Construction, now a father-and-son operation in Islip
Jeff Kuhn was a West Islip English teacher in the 1980s. This was when many public school teachers needed side hustles to pay their bills. Kuhn’s side hustle was fixing roofs and installing windows. And business was booming, especially after Hurricane Gloria struck Long Island in 1985. This was...
Just announced! Kevin James heads to SBU’s Staller Center for one night only
It’s official! Kevin James is headed to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts’ Main Stage for an evening of comedy on January 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.For one night only, the King of Long Island comes home in his first Staller Center appearance, blocks away from the streets that built him.
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Riverhead Charter School debuts new high school, as first graduating class begins junior year
Last week marked a lot of firsts for the Riverhead Charter School. The first week of the school year. The first week back without the burden of pandemic restrictions. The first week of school for many new kindergarten students. But the biggest firsts were happening on Sound Avenue — miles...
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
Comments / 0