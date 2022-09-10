ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla watch as King Charles III is named monarch in ancient Accession Council ceremony, plus more photos from the first days of his reign

By Marisa Laudadio
msn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The march for Her Majesty: How King Charles III led Queen's coffin procession while flanked by siblings Andrew, Anne and Edward, with William and Harry following and more senior royals close behind

King Charles III led his siblings and senior Royal Family members in walking behind the Queen's coffin as it made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall this afternoon. His Majesty walked behind the gun carriage bearing his beloved mother's casket as he was flanked by Princess Anne, Prince...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy