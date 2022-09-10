Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla watch as King Charles III is named monarch in ancient Accession Council ceremony, plus more photos from the first days of his reign

Read full article on original website
King Charles, William and Harry reunited in grief to escort queen's coffin
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession taking Queen Elizabeth's coffin as the late monarch made her final journey from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.
The march for Her Majesty: How King Charles III led Queen's coffin procession while flanked by siblings Andrew, Anne and Edward, with William and Harry following and more senior royals close behind
King Charles III led his siblings and senior Royal Family members in walking behind the Queen's coffin as it made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall this afternoon. His Majesty walked behind the gun carriage bearing his beloved mother's casket as he was flanked by Princess Anne, Prince...
William and Harry walk together as royals escort Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall in central London, where it will lie in state until her funeral, following a procession from Buckingham Palace.
