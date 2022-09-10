Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Best Park City hikes for fall leaves
PARK CITY, Utah – Grab your pumpkin spice latte, hiking boots, sweaters, and Insta-filters and get out there with some of the best hiking views for fall leaves Utah has […]
luxury-houses.net
Breathtaking Mountain Contemporary Home that Speaks Affluence and Grandeur in Beautiful Heber Valley Asking $8.5 Million
The Home in Heber City, a very special property within the Lake Creek Farms subdivision offers serene privacy with views of the neighborhood, Mayflower, and Mt. Timpanogos is now available for sale. This home located at 1545 Palomino Cir, Heber City, Utah offers 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Pennington (Phone: 801-367-7577) at Coldwell Banker – Provo Orem for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Heber City.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked
SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utahbusiness.com
New stores at Traverse Mountain have been announced
Lehi — The Outlets at Traverse Mountain is now home to an iconic sports brand, a popular fashionable jewelry store, a stylish swimwear brand, and a store committed to making bath time fun. Puma, Claire’s, Sunglass Hut, Janela Bay, and Sweet Bath Company are all now open for business. Shoppers from all over the greater Salt Lake area are staying on trend in an affordable way while also taking advantage of all there is to do in the area.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City airport's new growth, new gates moving 'ahead of schedule' as facility turns 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Sebastiano Cardella took an assignment to help build a completely new Salt Lake City International Airport in the summer of 2014. Construction started with a parking lot before thousands of construction workers over the past eight years moved to other projects that got the new airport facility off the ground and running, with a little less than 5 million square feet of building space and 250 acres of airfield and roadway paving.
gastronomicslc.com
More than 30 new restaurants and bar openings in Salt Lake City
Roll up, roll up. It’s time to rapidly run down the list of new, notable and next. In the year to date so far we’ve seen a whirlwind of openings – and it doesn’t look set to slow any time soon. Since the last recap in July there’s another three dozen or so places to report on – so strap in and get your best eating pants in the wash. As ever I choose to start out of alpha-numeric-time-space as is my prerogative (see, pretty pictures).
eastidahonews.com
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
Welcome Home: 1427 Eagle Way
Live the desirable mountain lifestyle in this classic home, located just a few minutes away from the heart of Park City’s Old Town where there is something for everyone. This […]
Park City Chef wins ‘Most Original Chili’ at Annual Great Salt Lake Chili Affair
SALT LAKE CITY — Local Chef Matt Ruiz won the prestigious “Most Original Chili” award at the 36th Annual Great Salt Lake Chili Affair hosted by The Road Home. The […]
Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City opposes gondola project
The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City is urging its members to oppose a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon, arguing that the proposed project would harm the environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
franchising.com
Chip Cookies Sells Out All Territories in Utah
The Gourmet Cookie Delivery Company Hits Growth Milestone in its Home State. September 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // PROVO, Utah. - Chip Cookies is thrilled to announce that they have officially sold out all available territories in their home state of Utah. Chip Cookies currently has eight corporate locations in Utah and will begin to open these franchise locations starting this year.
lehifreepress.com
OPINION: Lehi’s past visionaries secured millions of gallons of water for residents
Obtaining water for culinary and irrigation purposes has always been challenging for Lehi. In 1907, about 50 years after Lehi was settled, the Lehi Centennial Club determined that Lehi needed a more reliable culinary water source. Surface wells and ditch water were the only available water, and locals knew that water from both sources could carry contagious diseases. This group of civic-minded citizens was determined to find better water for Lehi.
Utah County boy recovering from reaction to invasive plant
Parents of a boy in American Fork are cautioning others when it comes to plants and removing them after their son received blisters and rashes from exposure to the sap from myrtle spurge.
Great Salt Lake a sovereign entity 'worthy of legal rights,' group says
An environmental group is pushing for the Great Salt Lake to be treated like a sovereign entity worthy of its own legal rights.
KUTV
Rising food, housing prices indicate challenging future ahead for Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Consumer Price Index shows high prices are here to stay for a while, and in Utah and other western states, some prices are a lot higher. While the price of gasoline went down 10.6% and used cars .01% from July to August, small increases in the price of food, rent and other necessities kept overall prices high.
Highland Dr. road closure
PARK CITY, Utah — At 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, road closure barricades went up on a section of Highland Dr. in between Kimball Jct. and Home Depot. A three-minute detour […]
Economic implications around a shrinking Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake is shrinking and impacting the ecology and economics of Utah. The Wall Street Journal, looks into the industries effected, the toll, and […]
Moose gets antlers stuck in a hammock while showing off to his date
Summit Park resident Lionel Montoya said the bull had spent much of the summer in the vicinity of his yard. His family has seen a cow moose hanging out in the backyard as well. He said the moose have been quiet and calm, sleeping in the grass all summer -...
Comments / 0