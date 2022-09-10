A Divine Modern Retreat set Above Prime Malibu Coastline offers Far Reaching Ocean Views Hit The Market for $11.995 Million

Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
An Uniquely Designed Home in Palos Verdes Estate Set Atop The Bluffs Overlooking The Pacific Ocean Hits The Market for $7.499 Million
Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estate. The Home in Palos Verdes Estate, an extraordinary custom estate with an expansive eco-friendly motor court and uniquely designed accents offering spectacular views of Santa Monica bay is now available for sale. This home located at 1328 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Peninsula, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Dees (Phone: 424-281-6848) & Allison Lutz (Phone: 424-230-3700) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estate.
luxury-houses.net
This $14.9 Million Modern Farmhouse in Hidden Hills offers The Lifestyle of Peak Luxury Living
The Farmhouse in Hidden Hills, a gorgeous custom estate in the highly coveted gated neighborhood featuring modern luxury living, the sunny, open floor plan with natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 5376 Round Meadow Rd, Hidden Hills, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call (Phone: 310-905-4557) & Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Farmhouse in Hidden Hills.
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA
In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
luxury-houses.net
Exceptional Light-Filled Home with Glamorous Indoor Outdoor Living in Venice Asking for $7.995 Million
The Home in Venice, a spectacular modern farmhouse designed by Hamilton Architects for entertaining with expansive living spaces and unparalleled amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 1314 Morningside Way, Venice, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Baker (Phone: 310-801-1475) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Venice.
hotelnewsresource.com
Zachari Dunes Hotel on Mandalay Beach in Oxnard, California Joins Curio Collection by Hilton
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the relaunch of Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, a Curio Collection hotel by Hilton in Oxnard, California on October 1, 2022, as a 250-all-suite lifestyle resort, following a transformative renovation and brand conversion. The property sits on an irreplaceable oceanfront location and is...
Sfvbj.com
Agoura Hills Apartments Sell for $87 Million
The Lexington Apartments, a 178-unit apartment community in Agoura Hills, has sold for $87.3 million. Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. — in joint venture with MG Properties — acquired the property. The Northmarq team of Vince Norris, Jim Fisher, Mike Smith and Bryan Schellinger marketed the property on behalf...
What’s the deal with those giant ‘Barbie Jeeps’ cruising around Orange County?
California here we come, indeed! KTLA’s Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer and Bobby Gonzalez took a trip to Orange Country to highlight some fun activities to bring out your inner Summer Roberts or Seth Cohen (just don’t let your inner Marissa Cooper drive). Rent a giant “Barbie Jeep” to tool around Balboa Island with the Newport […]
Coastal View
Escrow falls through in The Palms sale
The Palms is now back on the market, after its four-month-long escrow recently fell through, owner Bill Bennett told CVN. The Palms belongs to Bill and Todd Bennett, third-generation owners of the property. “We had some buyers that we were really excited about, and we’d been in escrow with them...
Orange County Business Journal
Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M
Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
Five Star Hotel or Ketamine Clinic? Beverly Hills' Pasithea Seeks to Turn Drug Therapy Into a Luxury Experience
On the stretch of Sunset Boulevard, where the line between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills becomes faint, inside an eight-story, low-rise medical building, wrapped with a 60-foot poster of J.Lo’s pixel-perfect naked body, the ketamine clinic of the near future is preparing for the clinically depressed. Pasithea is the...
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
anaheimobserver.com
Anaheim May Buy Red-Tagged Covered Wagon Motel As Part Of Beach Boulevard Improvement
Tomorrow night, the Anaheim City Council will vote on a $6.6 million proposal to purchase the red-tagged Covered Wagon Motel on Beach Boulevard as part of its ongoing efforts to revitalize the troubled corridor and West Anaheim in general. The city intends to re-develop the property as a mixed-use development.
WATCH: Coyote Casually Walks Into California Home Through Dog Door
California residents had an unexpected surprise when a coyote casually walked into their home through their dog’s door. While recalling the unusual experience with the coyote, homeowner Julie Levine told local news outlet 22News, “The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?”
Santa Barbara Edhat
Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat
A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
foxla.com
Here’s how much you need to make to afford rent in the 15 most expensive cities in the U.S.
LOS ANGELES - The price of rent continues to soar across the U.S. and is becoming unaffordable for most renters. Finance experts say rent should only be 30% of one’s income or the combined income of a household, which is simply unrealistic for most renters. A new analysis indicates...
Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura
VENTURA, Calif.-The storied Bank of Books in Ventura is facing closure as rents soar in Ventura. Owner and operator Clarey Rudd said instead of celebrating the store's 60th anniversary with celebrations and book signings, they are having an emergency book sale with 60-90 percent discounts. With a little more than a month left on its The post Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing At ‘Mineshaft’ Gay Bar in Long Beach; Beverly Hills Man Being Sentenced For Buying Hitman With Bitcoin
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study finds that Earth is teetering on the edge of five “disastrous” climate tipping points. [Science Alert]...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Poop Water’ Floated as Solution to Santa Barbara County’s Water Woes
A fascinating if dismal report of the state of Santa Barbara County aquifers went to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, prompting an odd “poop-fest” of a discussion of toilet-to-tap options, which are technically called “indirect potable reuse.”. The yearly report showed charts spanning decades of groundwater-level...
KTLA.com
6 California eateries named ‘best new restaurants’ by Bon Appétit
After a tough few years for the restaurant industry, food magazine Bon Appétit is celebrating what’s new and exciting in the industry with its list of the “50 Best New Restaurants” in America. Six California restaurants earned a mention, and fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants
With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
