A Divine Modern Retreat set Above Prime Malibu Coastline offers Far Reaching Ocean Views Hit The Market for $11.995 Million

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO