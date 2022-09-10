ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

A Divine Modern Retreat set Above Prime Malibu Coastline offers Far Reaching Ocean Views Hit The Market for $11.995 Million

luxury-houses.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
luxury-houses.net

An Uniquely Designed Home in Palos Verdes Estate Set Atop The Bluffs Overlooking The Pacific Ocean Hits The Market for $7.499 Million

Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estate. The Home in Palos Verdes Estate, an extraordinary custom estate with an expansive eco-friendly motor court and uniquely designed accents offering spectacular views of Santa Monica bay is now available for sale. This home located at 1328 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Peninsula, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Dees (Phone: 424-281-6848) & Allison Lutz (Phone: 424-230-3700) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estate.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $14.9 Million Modern Farmhouse in Hidden Hills offers The Lifestyle of Peak Luxury Living

The Farmhouse in Hidden Hills, a gorgeous custom estate in the highly coveted gated neighborhood featuring modern luxury living, the sunny, open floor plan with natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 5376 Round Meadow Rd, Hidden Hills, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call (Phone: 310-905-4557) & Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Farmhouse in Hidden Hills.
HIDDEN HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

Exceptional Light-Filled Home with Glamorous Indoor Outdoor Living in Venice Asking for $7.995 Million

The Home in Venice, a spectacular modern farmhouse designed by Hamilton Architects for entertaining with expansive living spaces and unparalleled amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 1314 Morningside Way, Venice, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Baker (Phone: 310-801-1475) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Venice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
Malibu, CA
Real Estate
Malibu, CA
Business
Sfvbj.com

Agoura Hills Apartments Sell for $87 Million

The Lexington Apartments, a 178-unit apartment community in Agoura Hills, has sold for $87.3 million. Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. — in joint venture with MG Properties — acquired the property. The Northmarq team of Vince Norris, Jim Fisher, Mike Smith and Bryan Schellinger marketed the property on behalf...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Coastal View

Escrow falls through in The Palms sale

The Palms is now back on the market, after its four-month-long escrow recently fell through, owner Bill Bennett told CVN. The Palms belongs to Bill and Todd Bennett, third-generation owners of the property. “We had some buyers that we were really excited about, and we’d been in escrow with them...
CARPINTERIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Sandy Beach#Divine#Spa#Hiking Trails#Beach House#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Agency#Fleetwood
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat

A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
MONTECITO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The storied Bank of Books in Ventura is facing closure as rents soar in Ventura. Owner and operator Clarey Rudd said instead of celebrating the store's 60th anniversary with celebrations and book signings, they are having an emergency book sale with 60-90 percent discounts. With a little more than a month left on its The post Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
KTLA.com

6 California eateries named ‘best new restaurants’ by Bon Appétit

After a tough few years for the restaurant industry, food magazine Bon Appétit is celebrating what’s new and exciting in the industry with its list of the “50 Best New Restaurants” in America. Six California restaurants earned a mention, and fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
CALIFORNIA STATE
vanlifewanderer.com

The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants

With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy