Las Vegas, NV

Mesquite Local News

Desert Dogs Select 10 Players in Inaugural Entry Draft

Head coach and general manager Shawn Williams welcomed 10 new Desert Dogs players to the franchise on September 10, 2022 in the Desert Dogs’ inaugural National Lacrosse League Entry Draft. “We’re ecstatic,” said Williams. “I think we hit a lot of our targets and we’re bringing a lot of high character, talented guys into the fold. I feel like we got everything – size, speed and great lacrosse ability – and we’re pumped to have them here. Now it’s time to get to work and get this team prepared for our first training camp.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Nightmare on Q Street, Featuring The Game, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too $hort and More, Returns to Orleans Arena on October 15

Nightmare on Q Street, Featuring The Game, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony,. Too $hort and More, Returns to Orleans Arena on October 15. Pacific Concert Group and Q100.5’s Nightmare on Q Street returns to Orleans Arena on Saturday, October 15, featuring top ‘90s and 2000s hip-hop and rap artists. Starring hip-hop icon The Game, the concert will feature performances by special guests Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too $hort, Digital Underground, The Luniz and A Lighter Shade of Brown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Sustainable Swimwear Made In Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-One local swimwear brand, ‘Arrow + Phoenix Swim’ has graced the pages of Sports Illustrated, Harpers Bazaar, In-Style, Shape Magazine and owner Kayla Bell joins Roqui Theus to show off the sustainable swimwear.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasblackimage.com

Galaxy Glenn: from the Vegas stage to the pulpit

The legendary Phillis Wheatley likely never imagined, as the first widely-known African-American poet, that poetry would one day be integrated into everyday life as it is today with rap music, daily motivations, and slogans bringing clarity to life. Las Vegas’ own Glenn Runnells (AKA Galaxy Glenn) embodies that reality of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Local wins nearly $80K at Pahrump casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Pahrump resident started her week by hitting a massive payday while playing table games. According to a news release, the lucky winner, identified only as Susan, won a total of $78,587 while playing High Card Flush at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. No...
PAHRUMP, NV
963kklz.com

Best Chocolate Milkshakes In Las Vegas

Today is National Chocolate Milkshake Day. Although, if you’re like me, that’s pretty much everyday. Because…chocolate. Some people might have a few places to celebrate today. McDonald’s and other fast food places always have those shakes on demand. And even the local dine-in places are an option, if you’re feeling fancy like Applebee’s. But this is Vegas, baby, so we have options when it comes to our dining selections. But first, let’s get some info on the history of this sacred day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Casinos Being Demolished

It is the end of an era as the once popular Texas Station Hotel & Casino on Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, and the Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino on Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson are currently being demolished. According to KSNV Channel 3 News,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts back to 24/7 in Las Vegas, also debuts online ordering

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts says it will once again serve up doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas. The eatery initially opened its first-ever Las Vegas store in August with 24/7 hours of operation. However, the eatery, for the first time in the company’s 70-year history, sold out all of its donuts completely and was forced to change its hours to 5 a.m. until sold out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down

A long-shuttered brothel north of Pahrump with rumored ties to Howard Hughes burned down this week. Cottontail Ranch, which stood at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Highway 266, burned down Monday morning. The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the destruction, but could not provide further details. Goldfield Volunteer Fire...
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Search for missing hiker to continue on Wednesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The search continues for 75-year-old Mt. Charleston hiker Rock Stanley. Red Rock Search and Rescue returned to the mountain on Friday with a K-9 but did not develop any new leads. A scheduled search on Monday was also called off because of lightning. Stanely went...
LAS VEGAS, NV
matadornetwork.com

7 Pumpkin Patches in Las Vegas for Some Family-Friendly Festive Fun

Las Vegas is not renowned for being family-friendly. After all, it’s home to an unreasonable number of sexy adult shows, extravagant hotels with 40-foot-tall TV screens, and museums dedicated to dubious themes, like the mob and burlesque shows. Yet, come fall, Las Vegas, just like everywhere in America, makes a big deal of pumpkin patches so that everyone, from families to couples to groups of friends can go in search of the perfect gourd and some non-sexual, non-boozy, non-gambling festive fun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Northwest valley residents see uptick in crime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents in the northwest valley have seen an uptick in strange and criminal behavior throughout their community. From random people door knocking to car break-ins and thefts, residents have become increasingly concerned for their safety. Lizeth Hernandez, a resident of Providence, told 8 News Now that...
LAS VEGAS, NV

