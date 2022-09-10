ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

University Daily Kansan

Kansas women’s golf finishes ninth at season-opening invitational

Led by strong performances from Gr. senior Esme Hamilton and sophomore Jordan Rothman, Kansas women’s golf finished ninth with a 19-over-par 883 at their season-opening tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sept. 12-13. For the second straight year, the Jayhawks opened their season at the ​​Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire...
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Kansas men’s golf ties for second at Gopher Invitational

Kansas men’s golf finished in a tie for second place with Kent State at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis Monday. Both teams shot 15-under (837), finishing five strokes behind tournament winner Georgia Southern. The Jayhawks were led by juniors Cecil Belisle and Davis Cooper. They both placed in a...
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Kansas soccer gets victory over Yale

Kansas soccer picked up its sixth win of the season at home on Sunday against Yale 4-1. The Jayhawks came out aggressive and consistently attacked the goal in the first half, having 11 shots as opposed to the Bulldogs only having two. Though, Kansas had eight when it came to fouls while Yale had three.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon. It happened around 5:45 p.m. along US-24 at Lecompton Rd. Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
PERRY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Red Cross volunteers deployed for wildfire relief in California

KANSAS (KSNT) – Volunteers from Kansas are joining hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster workers and traveling to northern California in response to wildfires. Two Kansans, Shelley Houser of Wamego and Shannon Wilson of Lawrence, are on their way to help operations that are underway for the Mosquito Fire near Sacramento. They will help with […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

9 sent to hospital following Jefferson Co. crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Nine individuals were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a left turn […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

3-car crash reported in Central Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three cars are involved in a car crash in Central Topeka. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a car crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. on Monday for the area of southwest 21st Street and southwest Randolph Avenue. A 27 News reporter at the scene said that one vehicle looks to have struck […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Immaculata Church ceremony celebrates newest addition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – More updates are coming to the Immaculata Church in St. Mary’s. The $40 million church received two new additions and brought the congregation together on Saturday. A ceremony outside of the church consecrated the five liturgical bells on Saturday. The new bells from France arrived last week, the biggest weighing in at […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Holy Smokin’ Jamboree back for annual event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holy Smokin’ Jamboree is back at Mother Teresa Catholic Church for its annual event. The celebration took place the weekend of Sept. 10 with activities for both kids and adults. The event has been held since 2008 - filled with pancake feeds, country store items...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents

TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

