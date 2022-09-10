Read full article on original website
University Daily Kansan
Kansas women’s golf finishes ninth at season-opening invitational
Led by strong performances from Gr. senior Esme Hamilton and sophomore Jordan Rothman, Kansas women’s golf finished ninth with a 19-over-par 883 at their season-opening tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sept. 12-13. For the second straight year, the Jayhawks opened their season at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas men’s golf ties for second at Gopher Invitational
Kansas men’s golf finished in a tie for second place with Kent State at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis Monday. Both teams shot 15-under (837), finishing five strokes behind tournament winner Georgia Southern. The Jayhawks were led by juniors Cecil Belisle and Davis Cooper. They both placed in a...
Both K-State, KU football will play on national television in week 4
After both programs opened the season at 2-0, the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats will play on national television on September 24.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas soccer gets victory over Yale
Kansas soccer picked up its sixth win of the season at home on Sunday against Yale 4-1. The Jayhawks came out aggressive and consistently attacked the goal in the first half, having 11 shots as opposed to the Bulldogs only having two. Though, Kansas had eight when it came to fouls while Yale had three.
KU Sports
What to make of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold's name surfacing in connection with the now-open Nebraska job
Long before Nebraska fired head coach and former favorite son Scott Frost as its football coach on Sunday, there were whispers about Kansas coach Lance Leipold potentially becoming a candidate there if the Huskers’ job came open. Now that Frost is out, those whispers have reached a fully audible...
Lance Leipold immediately linked to open Nebraska job.
Take it as a sign of respect, Kansas fans.
WIBW
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
smokingmusket.com
Shane Lyons issues statement on Neal Brown following West Virginia’s loss to Kansas
Days after West Virginia’s embarrassing overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, WVU Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons issued the following statement to The Associate Press’ John Raby this afternoon. I know and deeply care that our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
Kansas ordinance prohibits furry patrons at Transport Brewery in Shawnee
A local brewery in Shawnee, Kansas, is asking the public for help in changing a state law that is hurting the business.
WIBW
Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon. It happened around 5:45 p.m. along US-24 at Lecompton Rd. Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash at 171st, Mission Road in Johnson County
The crash was reported just after 6:40 p.m. at West 171st Street and Mission Road, near Stillwell.
kcur.org
Just outside Kansas City, a giant solar farm project is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
Car crash claims life of Blue Valley student, second teen hospitalized
The Blue Valley School District said one of its high school students died in a car crash Monday evening. A second teenager is hospitalized.
Kansas Red Cross volunteers deployed for wildfire relief in California
KANSAS (KSNT) – Volunteers from Kansas are joining hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster workers and traveling to northern California in response to wildfires. Two Kansans, Shelley Houser of Wamego and Shannon Wilson of Lawrence, are on their way to help operations that are underway for the Mosquito Fire near Sacramento. They will help with […]
9 sent to hospital following Jefferson Co. crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Nine individuals were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a left turn […]
3-car crash reported in Central Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three cars are involved in a car crash in Central Topeka. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a car crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. on Monday for the area of southwest 21st Street and southwest Randolph Avenue. A 27 News reporter at the scene said that one vehicle looks to have struck […]
Sheriff working to ID body found in rural Kansas hay field
LINN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are working to ID a body found in rural Linn County. Just before 6p.m. Thursday a citizen reported that a deceased body was found in a hay field in the area of 2400 and Iliff Road, Fontana, Kansas, according to Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend.
Immaculata Church ceremony celebrates newest addition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – More updates are coming to the Immaculata Church in St. Mary’s. The $40 million church received two new additions and brought the congregation together on Saturday. A ceremony outside of the church consecrated the five liturgical bells on Saturday. The new bells from France arrived last week, the biggest weighing in at […]
WIBW
Holy Smokin’ Jamboree back for annual event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holy Smokin’ Jamboree is back at Mother Teresa Catholic Church for its annual event. The celebration took place the weekend of Sept. 10 with activities for both kids and adults. The event has been held since 2008 - filled with pancake feeds, country store items...
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
