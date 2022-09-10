Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Cardell Hayes will not face trial next week in shooting death of Will Smith
NEW ORLEANS — A man who admitted to shooting a former New Orleans Saints star will not start trial next week as scheduled. Cardell Hayes was set to face trial on Sept. 19 in the shooting death of Will Smith. Prosecutors asked for a delay, which was granted Monday.
The Daily South
Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale
Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
Lucedale natives to perform at Mississippi Songwriters Festival
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Dozens of performers will take the stage at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival this week. Performers from George and Greene counties include: Double Dee, Americana duo: 8 p.m. Friday at Marina Cantina, Saturday at Julep Room and 3 p.m. Sunday at Murky Waters Blues & BBQ Wayward Jones, country-folk duo: 9 p.m. […]
$22M lagoon would bring clearer water to MS Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Proposed $22M lagoon would bring clear water to Mississippi Coast
A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast — a mile-long lagoon — that would also help protect the coast during a hurricane, he said.
WDSU
New Orleans first fall cold front arrives
NEW ORLEANS — Are you ready for that first taste of fall?. Last week, I told you about the potential for the first fall front of the season, and the good news is that it's already passed through. Temperatures won't be noticeably cooler today, but those of us along...
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Native Appointed Manager to BSL Library
Leah Preble Holmes has been named the new branch manager for the Bay St. Louis-Hancock Library according to an announcement by John Brdecka, executive director of the Hancock County Library System (HCLS). Leah Holmes served as an English and Humanities instructor with the Uni- versity of Southern Mississippi system (USM),...
Mississippi man dies after being hit by train
A Mississippi man died Saturday after being hit by a train. Emergency crews in Hattiesburg responded to the scene near West Pine Street and Highway 49. shortly after 7 a .m. Saturday. Officials from the Forrest County Coroner’s office have identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, 37, of Hattiesburg.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDSU
6 adults and 2 minors accused of shootout in Hammond
Hammond Police Department has announced that eight people, including two minors, have been accused and arrested for a shootout that occurred on Friday morning. According to reports, two groups of people in two separate vehicles were exchanging gunfire near North Oak and West Robert streets around 2:15 a.m. No injuries were reported and one vehicle had bullet holes.
Mississippi issues Silver Alert for missing 90-year-old man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 90-year-old Harrison County man. Billy Hollingsworth is described as a white man around five feet, four inches tall, with white hair and hazel eyes. On Monday, September 12, Hollingsworth was last seen at 4 p.m. in the 19000...
Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines
NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Ground Zero Blues Club
It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Suspect still at large after night-long pursuit in Harrison Co.
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is still at large after a pursuit involving Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies that began Monday afternoon and has extended into Tuesday. The chase began after deputies attempted to stop a black Dodge truck with Texas paper plates at the Chevron on County...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: One-on-one with LaToya Cantrell amid recall effort
The biggest questions facing New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell — On Tuesday, we asked them. And for the first time, Cantrell talked about the effort to get her out of office in an exclusive interview with WGNO's LBJ. See the full interview here.
WDAM-TV
2 injured in Columbia house fire overnight
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Fire Dept. responded to a house fire around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, which injured two civilians. The fire occurred in the neighborhood around Virginia Avenue and C Street, where witnesses said heavy smoke was coming from the building. Crews from Rescue Station...
Cruise ship passenger airlifted to West Jeff hospital, after medical emergency
A call came in at about 1:30 p.m., of a 67-year-old woman having unexplained seizures on board.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired
The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
WDSU
Caught on camera: Teacher from L.B. Landry High assaulted by student, NOPD investigating encounter
An altercation between a student and teacher at L. B. Landry High School is raising concerns. It is the latest of several fights at the school caught on video. The substitute teacher who captured the incident tells WDSU something more needs to be done to protect teachers and staff members at the school.
bizneworleans.com
Over 200 Ochsner Doctors Recognized on Annual ‘Best Doctors’ List
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 “Best Doctors” list has recognized 205 physicians across more than 40 specialties from Ochsner Health and partner hospitals in the greater New Orleans area. Doctors from Ochsner affiliated hospitals and facilities accounted for more than 38% of the list, representing more than 45 medical specialties – including cardiovascular disease, family medicine, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics, to name a few.
Comments / 0