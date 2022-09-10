ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

The Daily South

Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale

Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
WKRG News 5

Lucedale natives to perform at Mississippi Songwriters Festival

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Dozens of performers will take the stage at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival this week. Performers from George and Greene counties include: Double Dee, Americana duo: 8 p.m. Friday at Marina Cantina, Saturday at Julep Room and 3 p.m. Sunday at Murky Waters Blues & BBQ Wayward Jones, country-folk duo: 9 p.m. […]
WJTV 12

$22M lagoon would bring clearer water to MS Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast […]
Magnolia State Live

Proposed $22M lagoon would bring clear water to Mississippi Coast

A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast — a mile-long lagoon — that would also help protect the coast during a hurricane, he said.
WDSU

New Orleans first fall cold front arrives

NEW ORLEANS — Are you ready for that first taste of fall?. Last week, I told you about the potential for the first fall front of the season, and the good news is that it's already passed through. Temperatures won't be noticeably cooler today, but those of us along...
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Native Appointed Manager to BSL Library

Leah Preble Holmes has been named the new branch manager for the Bay St. Louis-Hancock Library according to an announcement by John Brdecka, executive director of the Hancock County Library System (HCLS). Leah Holmes served as an English and Humanities instructor with the Uni- versity of Southern Mississippi system (USM),...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies after being hit by train

A Mississippi man died Saturday after being hit by a train. Emergency crews in Hattiesburg responded to the scene near West Pine Street and Highway 49. shortly after 7 a .m. Saturday. Officials from the Forrest County Coroner’s office have identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, 37, of Hattiesburg.
Morgan Craft
WDSU

6 adults and 2 minors accused of shootout in Hammond

Hammond Police Department has announced that eight people, including two minors, have been accused and arrested for a shootout that occurred on Friday morning. According to reports, two groups of people in two separate vehicles were exchanging gunfire near North Oak and West Robert streets around 2:15 a.m. No injuries were reported and one vehicle had bullet holes.
WWL

Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines

NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Ground Zero Blues Club

It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
WDAM-TV

2 injured in Columbia house fire overnight

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Fire Dept. responded to a house fire around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, which injured two civilians. The fire occurred in the neighborhood around Virginia Avenue and C Street, where witnesses said heavy smoke was coming from the building. Crews from Rescue Station...
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired

The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
bizneworleans.com

Over 200 Ochsner Doctors Recognized on Annual 'Best Doctors' List

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 “Best Doctors” list has recognized 205 physicians across more than 40 specialties from Ochsner Health and partner hospitals in the greater New Orleans area. Doctors from Ochsner affiliated hospitals and facilities accounted for more than 38% of the list, representing more than 45 medical specialties – including cardiovascular disease, family medicine, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics, to name a few.
